Orange Marketing Wins MarCom Platinum and Two Gold Awards for B2B AI Search Education in 2026

Two playbooks and an integrated campaign recognized for helping marketing and sales leaders adapt to AI-driven buying.

- Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO and Founder, Orange MarketingNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner and B2B marketing agency, has won a Platinum Award and two Gold Awards at the 2026 MarCom Awards for educational resources that help businesses navigate AI-driven discovery and purchasing. The recognized work includes two leadership playbooks and an integrated Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) education campaign. Platinum is the MarCom Awards' highest honor.Together, the projects address two connected challenges: helping brands earn visibility in AI-generated answers and preparing sales teams to work with buyers who arrive after researching vendors through AI.“Getting recommended by AI is only part of the job,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO of Orange Marketing.“Marketing needs to build the credibility that earns that recommendation, and sales needs to recognize when a buyer arrives already informed. We created these resources to help both teams put that into practice.”The three recognized resources are:1. The 2026 Sales Leader AI Playbook: Preparing B2B Sales Teams for AI-Referred Buyers (Platinum Award)Recognized with a Platinum Award in the White Paper category, this guide helps sales leaders identify prospects who discovered their business through AI and adjust their outreach to match those buyers' readiness. It includes a case study of a five-figure deal closed with an AI-referred buyer, along with guidance on building third-party proof and coordinating with marketing.2. The 2026 Marketing Leader AEO Playbook: Building a Brand AI Can Trust and Cite (Gold Award)Recognized with a Gold Award in the White Paper category, this resource gives marketing leaders a framework for strengthening the credibility behind AI visibility. It focuses on consistent, verifiable signals, including earned media, customer reviews, and clear website structure, that help AI platforms understand and reference a business.3. The AI Search Education Campaign for B2B Marketers: A Multi-Channel AEO Briefing Series (Gold Award)Recognized with a Gold Award in the Integrated Marketing category, this campaign brings AEO education to marketing and sales leaders through playbooks, webinars, video, and blog content. Each format approaches the subject from a different angle, helping teams move from understanding AI search to applying it in their businesses.The wins build on Orange Marketing's 2025 MarCom Gold Award for Marketing to AI: Your New Audience, a guide outlining ten tactics for improving AI discoverability. This year's recognized work expands that educational effort with resources tailored to the responsibilities of marketing and sales leaders.Orange Marketing combines its AEO education with implementation services, helping B2B companies assess their AI visibility, strengthen their digital presence, and track AI-referred prospects through HubSpot.To explore Orange Marketing's educational resources, visit orangemarketing/resources. To learn about its AEO services, visit orangemarketing/aeo-answer-engine-optimization-service.About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner that helps B2B companies and nonprofits improve go-to-market execution through HubSpot CRM implementation, marketing automation, RevOps strategy, and demand-generation programs. The agency has completed more than 250 HubSpot implementations and has earned 165+ five-star client reviews. Learn more at orangemarketing.

Amanda Berger

Orange Marketing

+1 9499984812

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Orange Marketing Wins MarCom Platinum and Two Gold Awards for B2B AI Search Education in 2026 News Provided By Orange Marketing October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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