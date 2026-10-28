Santander Signs Long-Term Lease At Whitestone Shopping Center

The Whitestone Shopping Center, Whitestone NY

International bank Santander has signed a long-term lease for 3,500 square feet at Whitestone Shopping Center, located at 153-17 Cross Island Parkway.

- Kenneth SchuckmanWHITESTONE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WHITESTONE, N.Y. International bank Santander has signed a long-term lease for 3,500 square feet at Whitestone Shopping Center, located at 153-17 Cross Island Parkway, where it will join Chase in serving the community's banking needs.The lease maintains a banking presence at a location that has served the community for more than three decades. Santander acquired the branch through its purchase of Webster Financial Corp., an approximately $12.3 billion transaction that closed in August 2026. The location previously operated as Astoria Federal Savings, then Sterling National Bank and, most recently, Webster Bank. It will now carry the Santander name.“Whitestone isn't a neighborhood people pass through. They live here, they shop here, and they bank here,” said Kenneth Schuckman, president and CEO of Schuckman Realty Inc.“A long-term commitment from a global bank tells you everything you need to know about this trade area. We're investing in this center, and deals like this show it's working.”Schuckman Realty Inc. represented the landlord, BTF Whitestone Realty LLC, in the transaction. JLL represented Santander.Whitestone Shopping Center is anchored by Key Food Supermarket and fronts the heavily traveled Cross Island Parkway corridor, with approximately 506 on-site parking spaces. The center was acquired earlier this year by BTF Whitestone Realty LLC. Schuckman Realty serves as the property's exclusive leasing agent. A center-wide revitalization is scheduled to begin in December 2026.About BTF Capital FundBTF Capital Fund LLC is a private real estate investment fund founded in 2021 by Kenneth Schuckman and Aaron Malinsky to identify, acquire and reposition grocery-anchored shopping centers with value-add potential across the New York metropolitan area. Since its founding, the fund has acquired more than $250 million in retail assets and holds a portfolio of more than 25 properties, applying a disciplined, data-driven approach to maximize value for its investors and partners.About Schuckman Realty Inc.Founded in 1978, Schuckman Realty Inc. is a New York retail real estate brokerage specializing in shopping centers, national tenants, investment sales and 1031 exchanges. The firm has sold more than 250 properties and leased more than 5 million square feet across the New York tristate area, California and Arizona.

Kenneth Schuckman

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Santander signs long-term lease at Whitestone Shopping Center News Provided By schuckmanrealty October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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