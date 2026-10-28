AUSTIN CUTLERY & TOOL EXECUTIVE MEGAN KLAG NAMED TO INC.'S 2026 GROWTH AGENTS LIST

Megan Klag

Finance Director and Controller recognized for helping drive strategic growth across Austin Cutlery & Tool's expanding kitchenware portfolio

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Megan Klag, Finance Director and Controller of Austin Cutlery & Tool, parent company of premium cutlery brand Cangshan, has been named one of Inc.'s 2026 Growth Agents, recognizing leaders helping turn ambitious growth plans into disciplined, sustainable execution.“Megan has been an important part of our growth and continues to push us to think bigger about what's possible,” says Rick Loofs, COO of Austin Cutlery & Tool.“What sets her apart is her ability to connect big ideas with what it actually takes to bring them to life. She brings energy, insight, and a strong growth mindset to our team, and this recognition is very well deserved.”The recognition comes as Austin Cutlery & Tool continues to expand across its three-brand portfolio, which includes Cangshan, New Star Foodservice and Artaste. Since 2024, the company's growth has been driven by new product categories, new retail programs, international expansion and increased business with existing customers, including an expanding relationship with Costco and the recent addition of the company's home kitchen products at the retailer.Behind that expansion, Klag has helped strengthen the financial and operational foundation needed to support continued growth. Her work has included advancing forecasting and financial planning while supporting investments in supply-chain relationships and production capabilities.Klag is also helping Austin Cutlery & Tool prepare for a potentially significant next chapter: Plans to manufacture knives at the company's home base in Georgetown, Texas. The proposed expansion is designed to reduce global supply-chain risk while giving the company greater flexibility to respond to demand. Klag's role includes translating that vision into a financial plan that connects the required investment and funding strategy with its anticipated impact on cash flow and profitability.As Austin Cutlery & Tool scales its business across professional foodservice and home kitchen channels, Klag's work is helping ensure that expansion is supported by the financial planning, infrastructure and production capabilities needed for long-term growth.##ABOUT AUSTIN CUTLERY AND TOOLAustin Cutlery & Tool designs and manufactures premium kitchen and foodservice tools for every cook-from home enthusiasts to professional chefs. As the parent company of Cangshan, New Star Foodservice, and Artaste, it combines American manufacturing with global expertise, delivering precision, performance, and thoughtfully crafted tools that elevate the kitchen experience.

Emily Cappiello

The Gourmet Insider

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AUSTIN CUTLERY & TOOL EXECUTIVE MEGAN KLAG NAMED TO INC.'S 2026 GROWTH AGENTS LIST News Provided By The Gourmet Insider October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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