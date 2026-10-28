GEA Westfalia Separator ecoforce Decanter Series

JANESVILLE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GEA will host a live 60-minute webinar on Thursday, November 12, 2026, beginning at 2 pm EST. The complimentary webinar has been developed as an educational tool for anyone interested in exactly how a centrifuge separates solid from liquid.The session is geared toward design engineers, facility operators and managers at facilities where centrifugal separation is often evaluated for its technical efficiencies and economy, but anyone interested in how centrifugal technology works can benefit. Diverse applications include ethanol production, crude oil separation, water and wastewater treatment, protein separation, chemical manufacturing, and food & beverage processing.Topics to be covered include a review of centrifuge types and application, settling principals, centrifuge components and design considerations. By the end of the webinar, participants will gain an understanding of applications performed by decanter centrifuges.Mr. Jim Hanson, head of application engineering, GEA North America, will present the information. Fifteen minutes have been reserved at the end of the webinar for questions from the audience.To register for the 2026 Decanter Centrifuge Training 101webinar, please use this registration link.

Jim Hanson

GEA North America

+1 800-722-6622

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Live, Educational Webinar – Decanter Centrifuge Training 101 News Provided By BBI International October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment



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