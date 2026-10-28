Semiconductor Plant Construction Market Forecast To Hit $64.8 Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Semiconductor Plant Construction Market

Semiconductor Plant Construction

Semiconductor Plant Construction Market Size

The Business Research Company's Semiconductor Plant Construction Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The semiconductor plant construction sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by technological advancements and strategic partnerships. With AI-enabled automation becoming increasingly integral, the industry is setting new standards in efficiency and precision. This overview dives into the current market dynamics, influential players, growth factors, and emerging trends shaping the future of semiconductor fabrication infrastructure.

Semiconductor Plant Construction Market Valuation and Growth Trajectory

The semiconductor plant construction market is forecasted to surpass $65 billion by 2030. This segment forms a notable part of the larger Commercial Buildings market, which is expected to reach approximately $2,333 billion by the same year, with semiconductor plant construction contributing around 3%. Within the construction industry overall, projected to hit $21,691 billion by 2030, this segment will account for nearly 0.3%. Analysts anticipate a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% through the end of the decade, reflecting robust demand for specialized semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

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Regional Spending Highlights in Semiconductor Plant Construction

The Asia-Pacific region is set to lead the semiconductor plant construction market by 2030, with a valuation of $27 billion, rising from $16 billion in 2025 at an 11% CAGR. This rapid expansion mirrors aggressive investments in chip manufacturing capacity, including advanced fabs and wafer plants, supported by extensive government incentives to promote domestic production and localized supply chains. Major projects in Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia underscore this growth trend, driven largely by demand from consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

The United States will hold the position as the largest single country market within this sector, projected to reach $15 billion in 2030, up from $10 billion in 2025 at a 10% CAGR. Growth here is primarily fueled by the CHIPS and Science Act, which encourages domestic fab and packaging plant development. The country's expansion of foundry and integrated device manufacturing capacity, alongside enhanced collaboration between semiconductor firms and engineering contractors, is also propelling the sector forward. The ongoing buildup of advanced manufacturing ecosystems and industrial infrastructures further supports this momentum.

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Distribution of Market Share by Construction Type

Within semiconductor plant construction, new building projects dominate the market, comprising 58% of the total value or about $38 billion by 2030. This segment benefits from the rise of greenfield fabs, investments in next-generation cleanrooms, and the growing need for high-capacity plants tailored to advanced semiconductor processes. Facilities dedicated to specialty and compound semiconductors, energy-efficient designs, integrated utility systems, and precision manufacturing environments all contribute to this substantial share.

Additional Market Segments Based on Facility and Equipment

The market breaks down further into several categories by facility type, including wafer fabrication facilities, assembly and test centers, and research and development hubs. Equipment segmentation includes lithography, deposition, etching, chemical mechanical planarization, cleaning, and other specialized tools. Infrastructure is also classified into electrical systems, mechanical systems, networking, safety and security arrangements, and other critical infrastructure components needed for modern semiconductor plants.

Three Core Factors Driving Market Expansion

One major growth driver is the surge in construction of advanced and specialty fabs, especially in emerging economies. Governments and private investors are heavily funding domestic chip production to reduce reliance on imports. Each new fab requires comprehensive site development, cleanroom construction, and sophisticated utility systems. Supportive tax incentives and infrastructure improvements in these regions encourage geographic diversification, boosting demand for expert engineering and construction services. This driver is expected to add around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Another important factor is the increasing preference for modular cleanroom designs and prefabricated fab components. These solutions enable quicker installations, cost savings, and easier future expansions. Prefabricated parts reduce onsite labor and complexity, while the rapid pace of technological change encourages adaptable infrastructure. This trend is projected to contribute roughly 1.8% annual growth.

A third key influence is the heightened focus on cleanroom design, automation, and energy-efficient infrastructure. Semiconductor manufacturing demands controlled environments, so advanced cleanrooms, automated materials handling, and smart facility management are becoming standard. Energy-saving systems not only reduce operational expenses but also align with sustainability goals. This complexity and sophistication increase project value and create opportunities for specialist contractors. This factor is estimated to add about 1.3% annual growth to the sector.

The Role of AI Automation in Revolutionizing Semiconductor Plant Construction

AI-driven automation is reshaping the way semiconductor plants are built and run, enhancing operational efficiency, cutting costs, and improving chip fabrication accuracy. A prime example is the partnership formed in December 2024 between Tata Electronics and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation to develop India's first AI-enabled semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat. These facilities leverage real-time process optimization and predictive maintenance technologies, minimizing downtime while enhancing product quality throughout manufacturing operations.

Exyte as the Leading Force in Semiconductor Plant Construction

Exyte GmbH currently holds the largest market share in this industry, commanding 9% of global sales in 2025. Its advanced technology facilities division directly supports semiconductor plant construction by offering specialized engineering, design, construction, and project management services for chip fabs, cleanrooms, and high-tech manufacturing sites.

Key Players Active in the Semiconductor Plant Construction Market

Besides Exyte GmbH, prominent companies include Jacobs Solutions Inc., Bechtel Corporation, Samsung C&T Corporation, DPR Construction, CRB Group, AECOM, Fluor Corporation, IPS-Integrated Project Services LLC, Kajima Corporation, Obayashi Corporation, Taisei Corporation, Takenaka Corporation, Shimizu Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mercury Engineering, Mace Group, JGC Holdings Corporation, Turner Construction Company, and M+W Group.

Importance of Cleanroom Expertise in Market Competition

The semiconductor plant construction market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 firms accounting for 26% of total revenue in 2025. This landscape reflects significant barriers to entry due to stringent facility standards, the complexity of cleanroom construction, advanced engineering requirements, and the critical need for precision in chip manufacturing environments. Leading companies maintain their market positions through diversified engineering and construction services, strong partnerships, global project delivery capabilities, and continuous innovation in cleanroom and plant design. As demand increases for fabs, packaging sites, and high-performance manufacturing infrastructure, these firms are expected to deepen collaborations, drive technological advancements, and expand regionally.

Market Shares of Top Companies in 2025

Leading market participants by revenue share include:

- Exyte GmbH with 9%

- Jacobs Solutions Inc. holding 4%

- Bechtel Corporation at 3%

- Samsung C&T Corporation also 3%

- DPR Construction with 2%

- CRB Group, AECOM, Fluor Corporation, IPS-Integrated Project Services LLC, and Kajima Corporation each at 1%.

Strategies Companies Use to Maintain Competitiveness

To stay competitive, these companies focus on advancing construction technologies that boost efficiency and scalability, designing facilities that enhance cleanroom performance, expanding semiconductor production capacity to improve supply resilience, and integrating smart construction methods that increase automation and precision.

Market Growth from New Builds, Expansions, and Renovations

The combined segments of new construction, facility expansion, and renovation are expected to contribute more than $24 billion in value growth by 2030. Among these, new construction is projected to grow by $16 billion, expansions by $6 billion, and renovations by $2 billion between 2025 and 2030. Key drivers include demand for ultra-clean manufacturing environments, modular building methods for faster fab deployment, investment in resilient utilities and water treatment, modernization of older plants for advanced processes, larger high-purity gas and chemical distribution networks, and automation-ready layouts that facilitate future scaling. These trends reflect an industry-wide push to enhance chip production capacity, operational resilience, and next-generation manufacturing capabilities.

Key Supply Chain and End-User Participants

Raw materials suppliers supporting this market include Saint-Gobain S.A., Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Dow Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., 3M Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., SUMCO Corporation, GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., Siltronic AG, Entegris Inc., Merck KGaA, Versum Materials Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, ASML Holding N.V., KLA Corporation, SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Johnson Controls International plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Distributors servicing this sector include Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics LLC, Future Electronics Inc., RS Group plc, TTI Inc., Newark Electronics, Allied Electronics & Automation, Farnell Global, WPG Holdings Limited, Macnica Inc., Ingram Micro Inc., Tech Data Corporation, TD SYNNEX Corporation, Synnex Corporation, ScanSource Inc., Bechtle AG, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Redington Limited, Westcon Group, Exclusive Networks SA, Mindware FZ LLC, and EET Group A/S.

End users utilizing semiconductor plant construction services encompass major chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., SK Hynix Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, GlobalFoundries Inc., United Microelectronics Corporation, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd., Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation, Bosch Semiconductor Manufacturing, Wolfspeed Inc., and onsemi.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Semiconductor Plant Construction Market Forecast To Hit $64.8 Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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