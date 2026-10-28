Semiconductor Gases Market Value Expected To Grow At 8.4% CAGR, Reaching $15.2 Billion By 2030

semiconductor_gases_global_market

Semiconductor Gases Market

Semiconductor Gases Market Report

The Business Research Company's Semiconductor Gases Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The semiconductor gases market is evolving rapidly as the demand for advanced chip manufacturing intensifies globally. Driven by increasing investments in semiconductor production and technological innovations, this sector is set to play a crucial role in supporting next-generation electronics and high-performance computing applications. Let's explore the market's size, key drivers, prominent players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Semiconductor Gases Market Size and China's Leading Role by 2030

China is projected to dominate the semiconductor gases market in 2030, reaching a valuation of $4 billion, up from $3 billion in 2025, growing at a 9% CAGR. This growth is largely supported by strong governmental initiatives to boost local chip production and the establishment of new wafer fabrication facilities. The competitive landscape includes global industrial gas suppliers and specialty electronic material manufacturers focusing on ultra-high-purity gases, enhanced delivery systems, and sustainable manufacturing processes. Their core competitive advantages lie in expanding capacity, ensuring steady supply, meeting semiconductor-grade purity standards, and supporting cutting-edge process nodes.

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Industrial Gas Market Share and Growth Prospects for Semiconductor Gases

The semiconductor gases segment is anticipated to surpass $15 billion in market value by 2030. Within the broader Industrial Gas market, which is expected to hit around $230 billion by the same year, semiconductor gases will comprise approximately 7%. When viewed in the context of the vast Chemicals industry, projected at $7,007 billion by 2030, this segment represents nearly 0.2% of total industry value. Analysts forecast an 8% CAGR for semiconductor gases up to 2030, showcasing robust expansion potential.

Asia-Pacific Leads Semiconductor Gases Market Growth on Fab Expansion

By 2030, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for semiconductor gases, valued at $8 billion, growing from $5 billion in 2025 with a 9% CAGR. The region's growth is fueled by rapid development of fabrication plants in key countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. This acceleration is driven by increased production of advanced logic and memory chips, rising demand for high-purity specialty gases in chip manufacturing, rising foundry investments, advanced packaging needs, efforts to localize semiconductor supply chains, and adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, and high-performance computing.

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China's Market Expansion Driven by Government Support and Local Ecosystem

China stands out as the largest country market within semiconductor gases by 2030, poised to reach $4 billion, an increase from $3 billion in 2025 at a 9% CAGR. This expansion reflects extensive government backing for domestic chip manufacturing, investments in wafer fabrication facilities, and growing demand from consumer electronics production. The country's semiconductor industry also benefits from the need for ultra-high-purity gases, a maturing local equipment and materials base, and initiatives aimed at strengthening supply chain independence.

Key Growth Drivers for the Semiconductor Gases Market

The semiconductor gases market's strong growth through 2030 is mainly driven by three factors: expanding chip manufacturing capacity, innovation in advanced semiconductor devices, and increased use of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing technologies worldwide.

Increasing Chip Manufacturing Facilities Boost Gas Demand

Global chipmakers continue to invest heavily in new fabrication plants to satisfy growing demand. Since each fab requires large quantities of specialty and bulk gases for critical processes such as deposition, etching, cleaning, and wafer handling, this expansion supports steady growth. Both public and private sector investments in domestic production further underpin the need for high-purity process gases. This factor alone is expected to contribute about 1.9% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand for Sophisticated Semiconductor Devices

The need for more powerful, efficient chips in consumer electronics, automotive applications, AI, 5G networks, and data centers is fueling the use of ultra-high-purity gases essential for precise and complex fabrication steps. As semiconductor technologies advance, manufacturers increasingly rely on specialized process gases to achieve high quality and performance. This driver is estimated to add roughly 1.0% growth per year to the semiconductor gases market.

Expanding AI and High-Performance Computing Applications Enhance Gas Consumption

The rapid adoption of AI infrastructure including servers, cloud platforms, and advanced processors necessitates chips made through elaborate fabrication involving multiple deposition, etching, and cleaning stages dependent on specialty gases. As investment in AI grows, wafer output rises accordingly, maintaining strong demand for these gases. This trend contributes approximately 0.8% annual growth to the market.

Bulk and Electronic Special Gases Offer Largest Growth Opportunities

Among the various gas types, bulk gases and electronic specialty gases present the most significant growth potential, expected to add over $5 billion in market value by 2030. Specifically, bulk gases are projected to grow by $2 billion and electronic specialty gases by $3 billion between 2025 and 2030. This expansion results from fab capacity growth, advancements in gas delivery and management, increasing applications in electric vehicles and data centers, improved manufacturing precision, and rising research and development investments in semiconductor technologies.

Electronic Special Gases Segment to Dominate Market Share

The semiconductor gases market is divided into bulk gases and electronic special gases, with the latter expected to be the largest segment by 2030. Electronic special gases will account for 61% of the market, or approximately $9 billion. Demand for precise gas chemistries, especially as chip miniaturization advances, drives greater use in deposition, etching, photolithography, and cleaning. Enhancements in gas purification and delivery systems, along with efforts to improve manufacturing yields and efficiency, will further boost this segment.

Key Segmentations within the Semiconductor Gases Market

The market is also categorized by processing type, including chamber cleaning, oxidation, deposition, etching, and doping. Application-wise, the segments cover integrated circuit manufacturing, memory devices, logic devices, discrete semiconductors, compound semiconductors, wafer fabrication, and advanced packaging and back-end processing.

Emerging Trend of Rare Gas Localization Strengthens Supply Chains

The production of high-purity rare gases such as neon, xenon, and krypton is becoming a critical trend in the semiconductor gases market. This development enhances supply chain resilience, decreases reliance on imports, and supports advanced chip production. For instance, in September 2024, POSCO Zhongtai Air Solution launched a high-purity rare gas production business tailored for semiconductor needs, supplying gases at 99.999% purity. This initiative aids fabrication efficiency, serves leading chipmakers, and promotes localization of essential semiconductor gases.

Market Concentration and Leading Players in Semiconductor Gases

The semiconductor gases market shows moderate concentration, with the top 10 companies accounting for 31% of total revenue in 2025. Barriers to entry include stringent chipmaking standards, purity requirements, advanced production technology, and the need for consistent quality and reliability in fabrication environments. These leading firms maintain their positions through diverse product portfolios, strong partnerships within the semiconductor industry, global manufacturing and distribution networks, and ongoing innovation. As demand for advanced processes and ultra-pure gases grows, strategies focusing on collaboration, product development, and geographic expansion will be crucial.

Top Companies and Their Market Shares in 2025

The leading firms and their market shares for 2025 are:

1. Linde plc – 4%

2. Air Liquide Ltd. – 4%

3. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. – 4%

4. Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation – 4%

5. Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. – 3%

6. Messer Group GmbH – 3%

7. Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd. – 2%

8. Hyosung TNC Corporation – 2%

9. Tokuyama Corporation – 2%

10. Solvay SA – 2%

Strategies Employed by Leading Semiconductor Gas Companies

Key approaches include advancing semiconductor gas purification technology to support cutting-edge chip fabrication, adopting gas purification systems to enhance production efficiency and reliability, expanding specialty gas portfolios to strengthen supply chains, and integrating monitoring and automation systems to improve safety and accuracy in gas handling.

Linde plc's Market Leadership Position

Linde plc held the top spot in global semiconductor gases sales in 2025 with a 4% market share. Its industrial gases division provides high-purity semiconductor gases, specialty gases, gas delivery solutions, and related services designed for chip manufacturing, advanced electronics production, and regulated environments.

Overview of Major Players Across the Semiconductor Gases Value Chain

Prominent raw material suppliers include Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation, Messer SE & Co. KGaA, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Resonac Holdings Corporation, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Solvay S.A., Merck KGaA, KMG Chemicals, Inc., Entegris, Inc., Versum Materials, Inc., SK Materials Co., Ltd., Guangdong Huate Gas Co., Ltd., Yingde Gases Group Company Limited, Praxair, Inc., REC Silicon ASA, UBE Corporation, Tokuyama Corporation, and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Key wholesalers and distributors operating in the market include Avantor, Inc., Fisher Scientific International, Inc., VWR International LLC, Brenntag SE, Univar Solutions Inc., Azelis Group N.V., IMCD N.V., DKSH Holding Ltd., Helm AG, Biesterfeld AG, Ravago Group, Caldic B.V., Nagase & Co., Ltd., Connell Brothers Company, Stockmeier Group, Safic-Alcan S.A., Barentz International B.V., Tricon Energy Ltd., Sojitz Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Itochu Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Tomen Corporation, and Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH.

Leading end-users include firms such as Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, ASML Holding N.V., KLA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, GlobalFoundries Inc., United Microelectronics Corporation, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd., and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Semiconductor Gases Market Value Expected To Grow At 8.4% CAGR, Reaching $15.2 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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