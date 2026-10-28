Ahead Of National Family Caregivers Month, AI Strategist Turns Her Mother's Dementia Into A Guide For Working Caregivers

The cover of Boo, How Do I Get Home? by Anita Charlot, chosen by readers in a cover vote.

In "Boo, How Do I Get Home?", Anita Charlot shares the AI system that carried her family through dementia. Pre-orders open October 28.

- Anita CharlotOAK PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the winter of 2020, Anita Charlot's phone rang. Her mother, then 86 and still driving herself everywhere, was at a gas station in a snowstorm. She had one question."Boo... how do I get home?"It was the moment she knew something was wrong. That question is now the title of Charlot's new book, "Boo, How Do I Get Home? A Daughter's Guide to Caregiving, Letting Go, and Building the System That Held Her Up." Pre-orders open today at boohowdoigethome, and the PDF edition releases November 3, her mother's birthday.The book arrives as the country marks National Family Caregivers Month in November, with the Caregiver Action Network's theme "Care Connects Us.""Caregivers Month is when the country stops to notice the people doing this work," Charlot said. "Most of them are doing it between meetings, after shifts and in the middle of the night. I want every one of them to know they don't have to carry it alone."Charlot advises business leaders on putting AI to work. When caregiving arrived, she used the same skills at home. She built a care board covering her mother's medical, logistical, emotional, and financial needs. She turned to AI at 11 p.m. to understand the disease and prepare for doctors' appointments and hard family conversations. She also built Donna, an AI chief of staff that holds reminders and details so she doesn't have to rely on memory. The book shares that system, the AI prompts she wishes she'd had, and a firm line on what AI should never decide."AI is an extension of my brain," Charlot said. "When you're caring for a parent and working at the same time, your head can't be the only place everything lives. I wrote the book I needed that first winter, so the next daughter or son doesn't have to build that system from scratch at the kitchen table at 11 p.m."About 63 million Americans now provide ongoing care for a family member, and about 6 in 10 also hold a paid job, according to AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving. Nearly 13 million care for someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association.Part memoir, part working guide, the book follows the journey from the first signs through the move to assisted living, and the discovery that the move doesn't end the calls."I'm a problem solver. I've built my whole career on finding the way through," Charlot said. "Dementia taught me that some problems don't get solved. You build a system strong enough to carry them, and you let other people, and the right tools, help you hold it."Charlot's mother, now in her nineties, was a hairdresser for more than 50 years and known for her derby hats, one in every color. She still calls her daughter by her childhood nickname: "Hey, that's my baby. Hey, Boo!"FOR EVENT PLANNERS AND EMPLOYERSCharlot speaks to employers, associations, and community groups about supporting the caregivers already on their teams, including her workshop "Preventing Caregiver Burnout with Practical AI." She is booking caregiving-month programs for November and sessions for 2027 at anitacharlotspeaks.AVAILABILITYPre-order ($27): signed paperback (U.S. only, shipping late November), the PDF edition by email on November 3, and the Build Your Board workbook right away. Pre-order with a live author Q&A on November 20: $47. Digital edition ($19): the PDF edition, available worldwide, plus the workbook with orders through November 18. Pre-orders close November 18. Kindle and paperback editions will follow on Amazon.ABOUT THE AUTHORAnita Charlot is an AI adoption strategist and founder and CEO of Relationship Architect Academy LLC, a Chicago-area AI advisory firm. She is a Certified AI Solutions Architect and AI Consultant, a BRMPand Prosci-certified change practitioner, and the creator of the R.A.I. FrameworkTM. A 14-year U.S. Army Reserves veteran, she has run her business while caring for her mother since 2020. She is also the author of "A Leader's Field Guide: Your First 30 Days with an AI Teammate." She lives in Oak Park, Illinois.

Anita Charlot

Relationship Architect Academy LLC

+1 312-900-4828

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Ahead of National Family Caregivers Month, AI Strategist Turns Her Mother's Dementia Into a Guide for Working Caregivers News Provided By Relationship Architect Academy LLC October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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