Deep Breathe Receives FDA Clearance For The First AI Dedicated To Detecting Absent Lung Sliding

Deep Breathe's AI brings pneumothorax assessment to the point of injury, using a handheld ultrasound probe and a smartphone.

The Ontario company's second FDA clearance in 12 months helps clinicians recognize a warning sign of a potentially life-threatening air leak around the lung.

- Dr. Robert ArntfieldLONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deep Breathe Inc. has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for software that uses artificial intelligence to help clinicians assess pneumothorax, a condition in which air collects between the lung and chest wall.The AI identifies when“lung sliding,” a subtle movement normally visible on lung ultrasound, is absent. This finding can alert clinicians to a possible pneumothorax and help guide further assessment. It is the first FDA clearance for AI dedicated to detecting absent lung sliding and Deep Breathe's second in 12 months.Portable ultrasound lets clinicians examine patients at the bedside, in an ambulance or in the field. Reading those images takes training and experience. Deep Breathe's software puts that expertise directly into clinicians' hands.“When you suspect a pneumothorax, you need answers quickly,” said Dr. Robert Arntfield, Founder and CEO of Deep Breathe.“We're giving clinicians another set of trained eyes through AI, wherever they're working.”The AI technology behind this clearance has been patented and evaluated at the bedside across multiple hospitals. Military research also found that a related application helped U.S. Marine Corps medical personnel with limited ultrasound experience interpret images more accurately.The clearance follows $1 million in Canadian federal support and selection for NATO DIANA's Mission Track defence innovation program. These milestones position Deep Breathe to bring its software to more customers across healthcare and defence.About Deep Breathe Inc.Deep Breathe is a medical diagnostic software company headquartered in London, Ontario, with locations in Toronto and Boston. Learn more at deepbreathe.

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Deep Breathe Receives FDA Clearance for the First AI Dedicated to Detecting Absent Lung Sliding News Provided By Deep Breathe Inc. October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry



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