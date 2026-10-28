Feng Cha Launches New Rewards Program: More Points, More Perks, More Reasons To Love Feng Cha

Launched October 27th, Feng Cha's enhanced loyalty program brings bigger rewards, exclusive benefits, and exciting new experiences to customers nationwide.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Feng Cha, the growing specialty beverage and café brand known for its handcrafted teas, innovative flavors, and community-centered experiences, is excited to announce the launch of its enhanced Feng Cha Rewards program, featuring four new loyalty tiers designed to make every visit more rewarding.The new program gives customers more opportunities to earn points, unlock exclusive benefits, and enjoy special experiences. From free birthday drinks and bonus points to product launch offers and VIP events, Feng Cha is taking customer loyalty to the next level.Four Tiers. More to Enjoy.The enhanced program features four membership levels-Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Feng Cha Black-with increasing benefits as customers advance.Members can look forward to:.More Points: Earn 10–13 points for every dollar spent, depending on membership tier..Free Drinks & Toppings: Enjoy a birthday drink and free toppings starting at just 100 points..Exclusive Drink Offers: Access special discounts and complimentary drinks during new product launches..VIP Experiences: Receive invitations to exclusive Feng Cha events and special gifts for top-tier members."We want to give our customers more of what they love about Feng Cha," said Dessie Brown, Director of Marketing at Feng Cha. "That means earning points faster, unlocking better perks, and having more opportunities to enjoy the brand beyond their favorite drink. This program is our way of showing appreciation for their loyalty while giving them even more reasons to come back."Building Loyalty Beyond the CupThe new tier system reflects Feng Cha's continued investment in digital innovation and customer experience. By combining everyday rewards with exclusive opportunities, the brand is creating a loyalty program that celebrates its customers and strengthens connections across its growing community.Customers can join through the Feng Cha app, earn points on eligible purchases, and advance through the tiers to unlock additional benefits.The enhanced Feng Cha Rewards program officially launched Tuesday, October 27, 2026.For more information, visit or download the Feng Cha app.About Feng ChaFounded in 2017 in Richardson, Texas, Feng Cha is a specialty beverage and café brand dedicated to bringing people together through handcrafted drinks, innovative flavors, and meaningful experiences. With more than 80 locations across the United States, Feng Cha continues to expand while staying true to its commitment to quality, creativity, and community.

Dessie Brown, Jr.

Feng Cha

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Feng Cha Launches New Rewards Program: More Points, More Perks, More Reasons to Love Feng Cha News Provided By Feng Cha October 28, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry



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