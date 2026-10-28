Zack Seltzer brings 10 years of experience and a strong five-star record to his recent selection for the 2026 Top Agent ranking in the local market.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Backed by 10 years of experience, more than 300 career transactions, and a five-star record spanning 166 client reviews, Zack Seltzer maintains a strong standing in the Florida real estate market.For buyers and sellers searching for the best real estate agent in Panama City Beach, Seltzer's consistent production was recently reinforced by his selection as a 2026 Top Agent by FastExpert.What Did FastExpert Recognize Zack Seltzer For?The 2026 Top Agent recognition from FastExpert identifies real estate professionals based on their past performance within a specific local market. The directory's published ranking methodology measures an agent's total number of successful sales transactions as well as their client review ratings.Eligibility for the list requires a verified real estate license, ensuring that featured agents hold active standing in their respective states. By aggregating these production metrics and past client feedback, the platform aims to highlight agents who consistently close local real estate transactions."I approach every listing with a focus on clear communication and direct problem-solving," says Seltzer. "My priority is making sure buyers and sellers understand each step, from initial pricing to the closing table."What Makes Zack Seltzer a Top Agent in Panama City Beach?Seltzer specializes in waterfront and luxury properties throughout Panama City Beach, FL. Operating out of Seltzer Real Estate, he provides knowledgeable representation for clients managing high-value assets and complex coastal properties.His daily operations emphasize consistent follow-through and a structured approach to property marketing. Rather than relying on broad exposure alone, Seltzer addresses the specific requirements of luxury buyers and waterfront homeowners.One recent client, Dakota R., noted that Seltzer and his team consistently accommodated their schedule during the showing, buying, and closing phases of their home purchase."Handling waterfront and luxury transactions requires an understanding of specific property variables," says Seltzer. "We work to ensure all details are addressed early so that our clients face fewer surprises during inspections."Experience Proof Points:- Closed 300+ career real estate transactions- Reached $137+ million in career sales volume- Maintained a 166-review client record- Ranked #1 Real Estate Agent in Panama City Beach, FL in 2026 RealTrends Rankings- Named a RealTrends Verified - Top Agent by both Volume and Sides- Received the FastExpert 2026 Five Star Agent AwardWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Panama City Beach Buyers and Sellers?Working with a verified top-producing agent helps buyers and sellers interpret current local conditions accurately. An active professional handles more offers, inspections, and negotiations, allowing them to read shifting inventory levels earlier than the broader public.According to the most recent local market data, Panama City Beach currently holds 913 active homes for sale, creating roughly 9.6 months of supply. This high inventory level indicates a distinct buyer's market. The median sale price sits at about $365,000, and on average, homes are selling for roughly 95% of their list price.In an environment with abundant options, buyers have the time to evaluate properties carefully and negotiate terms. Sellers, in turn, need to price their listings accurately from the first day to attract interest among many available homes.Who Is Zack Seltzer?Zack Seltzer is a real estate agent operating from the Seltzer Real Estate office on Navy Boulevard. He serves residents across Panama City Beach and the surrounding areas. His practice centers on clear, professional guidance for individuals planning their next property move in the local market.By focusing on direct communication and structured representation, Seltzer helps clients reach informed decisions regarding their real estate investments.Buying or selling in Panama City Beach, FL? Reach Zack Seltzer at Seltzer Real Estate at 850-235-0578.Media Contact:- Zack Seltzer, Real Estate Agent, Seltzer Real Estate- Phone: 850-235-0578- Website:- Email:...- Address: 2605 Navy Blvd, Panama City Beach, FL 32408

Zack Seltzer

Zack Seltzer

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Zack Seltzer Named a 2026 FastExpert Top Real Estate Agent in Panama City Beach, FL News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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