Opennebula Systems And Axelera AI Collaborate To Advance European Sovereign AI Infrastructure

OpenNebula Systems and Axelera AI Collaboration

OpenNebula Systems and Axelera AI combine open cloud and edge orchestration with European AI inference hardware through the Europa Early Access Program.

- Alberto P. Martí, Director of Strategic Alliances at OpenNebula SystemsMADRID, SPAIN, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OpenNebula Systems, the developer of OpenNebula, an open source, vendor-neutral enterprise cloud and virtualization platform designed for sovereign clouds and AI Factories, and Axelera AI, a provider of high-performance AI acceleration technology, today announced a collaboration to advance end-to-end infrastructure solutions for European sovereign AI.The initiative brings together OpenNebula's cloud and edge orchestration capabilities with Axelera AI's inference hardware and software stack for AI Factories, AI Gigafactories, enterprise AI environments, Neoclouds, and telecommunications infrastructure. As part of the agreement, OpenNebula Systems will participate in Axelera AI's EuropaEarly Access Program (EAP).The work builds on technical activities already underway between the two companies. OpenNebula Systems has integrated Axelera AI's MetisAIPU into its orchestration platform using virtualization and PCI passthrough, enabling AI inference workloads to run on Axelera accelerators within virtualized, multi-tenant infrastructure. The integration demonstrates how Axelera accelerators can be provisioned as on-demand infrastructure resources through OpenNebula.The companies will extend this work through further technical validation of Axelera AI's hardware and software within the OpenNebula environment. This includes certification of Metis accelerators with PCI passthrough and KVM, evaluation of Axelera AI's new Europa products for generative AI and large language model workloads, and exploration of integration with vLLM and enterprise LLM serving frameworks.“European organizations are looking for ways to build AI infrastructure that gives them greater control over the technologies and platforms they rely on. By bringing together OpenNebula's cloud and edge orchestration capabilities with Axelera AI's inference hardware and software stack, we're working to expand the range of options available for building sovereign AI infrastructures, from enterprise environments to large-scale AI Factories,” said Alberto P. Martí, Director of Strategic Alliances at OpenNebula Systems.“Sovereign AI starts with choice. Organizations should be able to decide where their AI runs, how it is orchestrated, and who controls their data, without being locked into a single vendor's stack. Pairing OpenNebula's open, vendor-neutral platform with Axelera AI's high-performance, energy-efficient AI accelerators gives customers that control, with a practical way to scale inference while keeping power consumption and costs in check,” said Val Cassidy, Director of Partnerships at Axelera AI.The companies will also explore joint reference architectures combining open source infrastructure orchestration with European AI acceleration technologies, with a particular focus on new AI Factory and AI Gigafactory deployments.Through this work, OpenNebula Systems and Axelera AI will continue to explore new approaches to sovereign AI infrastructure, helping European organizations build AI environments with greater flexibility and choice.About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open, vendor-neutral enterprise cloud and virtualization platform designed for sovereign clouds and AI factories. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.About Axelera AIAxelera AI is a hardware and software company purpose-built for AI inference acceleration. The company's products are built on Digital In-Memory Computing (D-IMC), delivering high performance and energy efficiency across every segment of compute, at a fraction of the cost of competing solutions. Through a technology platform that scales across use cases, Axelera AI supports multiple industries, from healthcare to industrial automation, from retail to security, from robotics to enterprise AI. Axelera hardware is built on an AI processor roadmap that spans single-digit watt options optimized for embedded and edge, up to rack-level deployment for servers. The Voyager toolkit is a single software stack spanning the entirety of Axelera's hardware to simplify adoption and maximize end-to-end performance. Axelera's team spans more than 20 countries across Europe, North America and Asia and the company has raised over $450 million in financing. Working with more than 500 customers, Axelera AI is solving real-world problems and unlocking future possibilities. For more information, visit axelera.

Anastasiia Rachkova

OpenNebula Systems

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OpenNebula Systems and Axelera AI Collaborate to Advance European Sovereign AI Infrastructure News Provided By OpenNebula Systems October 28, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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