Man Hacks Wife To Death In Uttar Pradesh After Argument

MENAFN - IANS) Shahjahanpur, Oct 28 (IANS) In another incident of a marital dispute going awry, a disagreement between a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district turned gruesome a day before the auspicious 'Karwa Chauth' festival after the husband hacked his wife to death with an axe before fleeing with their child, police said on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from Chaurasia village under the Alhaganj police station, triggering panic in the area.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Sushila, while the accused husband is Avneesh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had an argument over going to Delhi. Following the dispute, the accused allegedly attacked his wife with an axe, resulting in her death.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, took custody of the body, and sent it for postmortem examination. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Investigators said that the accused husband has been absconding with the child since the incident. Two police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him.

This comes days after a similar incident was reported from Bengaluru, where a 22-year-old Bihar native was arrested for allegedly murdering his 25-year-old wife and dumping her body in a stormwater drain following frequent quarrels over suspicions of an extramarital relationship.

The accused, Mohammed Irfaz, allegedly killed his wife, Ruksana, on October 10. Her body was recovered from the drain on October 13.

Both Irfaz and Ruksana hailed from Bihar and had married a year ago. Ruksana had been married earlier and had a child from her previous marriage, but had separated from her first husband.

According to the police, the couple fell in love while selling balloons in Bihar. They moved to Bengaluru around six months ago, where Irfaz began working at a garment factory. Ruksana was also employed, but the couple frequently quarrelled.

Irfaz allegedly suspected that his wife was involved in an extramarital relationship because she frequently spoke on the phone. The dispute escalated on October 10, when he allegedly picked up a stone and killed her before stuffing a scarf into her mouth.

After the murder, the accused allegedly broke the handle lock of an unidentified person's motorcycle and used it to transport the body. He reportedly placed the body in a bag between the motorcycle's handles and pushed the vehicle to the location where he dumped the body in the stormwater drain.