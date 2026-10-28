Commuters Advised To Use Metro Amid Traffic Restrictions For Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Ahead of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's 'Aura India Tour' concert in Delhi, scheduled for October 30, the Traffic Police on Wednesday laid out detailed vehicular diversions and available routes, while advising commuters to use public transport, particularly Delhi Metro.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has been approved as the venue for the concert.

In a post on 'X', the Delhi Traffic Police said: "In view of the Live Music Concert by Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be in place from 1:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight."

"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, avoid affected roads around JLN Stadium and use public transport (Delhi Metro recommended)," it added.

The police requested motorists to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area.

"Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion," it said.

Meanwhile, up to 2,000 private guards are expected at the venue for Dosanjh's October 30 concert as the national capital prepares tighter security and traffic rules for the event. Apart from vehicle restrictions around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the security plan includes a pedestrian-only zone and extra parking arrangements to manage the crowd expected for the singer's show, NDTV reported.

Earlier, the organiser of the concert had clarified that reports of its cancellation were inaccurate.

In a statement to IANS, BookMyShow Live said permission for the event had been temporarily withheld and that it should not be confused with a cancellation. The organiser explained that, in view of the festive season and the need for heightened caution, Delhi Police had asked it to put additional safety, traffic, and crowd-management measures in place.

BookMyShow Live said it had held a cordial meeting with Delhi Police, presented a detailed plan, and assured the authorities of full compliance with all security and traffic requirements. Following this, permission for the event was reconsidered and issued.

“We, with Delhi Police, are committed to ensuring a good experience for attendees as well as local commuters,” the statement said.

Previously, it was reported that Delhi Police had denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing security concerns.