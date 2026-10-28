96 Pc Of Incentive Budget Used In Two Years, 10 Lakh Jobs Targeted: Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) Haryana utilised 96 per cent of its allocated incentive budget in the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Wednesday as he invited Gujarat-based businesses to invest in the state, highlighting its industrial infrastructure, connectivity and efforts to simplify approvals.

Addressing business leaders at an investor roadshow in Gandhinagar on the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit, Saini said the average utilisation of the incentive budget over the past six years stood at 83 per cent.

He said the government is focusing on simplifying procedures, expanding digital facilities and providing investors with clear information in a timely manner.

"Haryana aimed to attract Rs five lakh crore in fresh investment and create 10 lakh employment opportunities over the next five years," he noted.

He urged Gujarat's entrepreneurs to consider Haryana when planning business expansion over the next two to five years, including setting up manufacturing units, offices, warehouses and technology centres.

“Haryana is not just an investment destination, but a reliable partner in the growth of industries,” was the message underlying his pitch to businesses looking to expand their operations.

Saini said Gujarat's entrepreneurial strength could complement Haryana's established industrial network, creating opportunities for manufacturing, logistics and ancillary industries.

He cited Gujarat's diamond and textile industries in Surat, Ahmedabad's industrial development, and the state's chemical, pharmaceutical and manufacturing sectors as examples of its industrial strengths.

"Haryana offered access to major consumer and commercial markets because of its proximity to the National Capital Region. Around 57 per cent of the state's area falls within the NCR, while the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and major industrial corridors connect it to key business centres. Access to airports in Delhi, Chandigarh and Noida also facilitates the movement of investors, employees and business partners," he said.

Saini said investments by large companies could generate opportunities beyond direct employment, benefiting local suppliers, transport operators, packaging businesses, maintenance providers and technical service firms.

Haryana has an industrial presence in automobiles, engineering, electronics, textiles, food processing and pharmaceuticals.

"Automobile and machinery manufacturers could join its existing industrial network, while companies in textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals and solar energy could explore setting up new units. Logistics, warehousing and industrial infrastructure are other areas offering investment opportunities," he asserted.

Highlighting the state's technology and corporate services sector, he said: "Gurugram has offices of more than 250 Fortune 500 companies, around 270 global capability centres (GCCs) and 19 unicorn companies."

"Haryana accounts for approximately 3.8 per cent of India's national economy despite covering around 1.34 per cent of the country's geographical area," he added.

Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said Haryana's new industrial policy included provisions for incentives and subsidies to encourage businesses.

"The policy had been formulated after seeking suggestions from industrialists to address their practical requirements," he noted.

The Chief Minister invited investors to the Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit scheduled for April 2027, saying it would provide a platform to explore the state's industrial capabilities and develop long-term business partnerships.

Senior officials accompanying the delegation included Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Industries and Commerce Department Commissioner and Secretary Amit Agrawal, Director General Yash Garg, and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Managing Director Vinay Pratap Singh.