Govt To Open Textiles PLI Scheme For New Applications From Nov 1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Ministry of Textiles is set to reopen the application portal of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles to accept new applications from 1st November to promote the manufacturing of Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles, enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, attract investment, generate employment and strengthen India's position in global textile value chains, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The applications being invited under Round 4 of the PLI Scheme will remain open from 1st November till 31st December 2026.

To facilitate wider participation under the scheme, the minimum turnover requirement for companies has been reduced from Rs 200 crore to Rs 100 crore under the Part 2 category of the scheme. This will make more MSMEs and mid-sized manufacturing units eligible for participating in the scheme, the statement said.

The tenure of the scheme has been extended up to Financial Year 2033–34 exclusively for applicants approved under Round 4. The extended tenure is intended to provide these applicants with a longer investment and operational horizon for establishing and scaling up their manufacturing capacities.

All existing participant companies of Round 1, 2 & 3, in any part of the Scheme, that have not claimed or received any incentive so far, are also eligible to migrate under Round 4, subject to withdrawal of their existing applications under Round 1, 2 and 3, as applicable, the statement said.

The online application portal will remain open from 1st November 2026 till 31st December 2026. Eligible companies are encouraged to submit their applications within the stipulated period in accordance with the applicable scheme guidelines, the statement added.

The Government approved 52 new applications under Round III of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles in April this year, which are expected to bring in an investment of Rs 6,708 crore. While five of these applications are for man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, 19 are for MMF fabrics, 18 for technical textiles and 10 for the multiple segment, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles on Friday.

The investment in these textile manufacturing units is expected to generate a turnover of Rs 21,186 crore. The approved proposals are expected to provide a significant boost to the textile sector, particularly in the segments of man-made fibre fabrics, MMF apparel, and technical textiles.

The PLI Scheme for Textiles is a key initiative of the Government of India aimed at promoting high-value textile production, attracting investment, and generating employment opportunities across the country.