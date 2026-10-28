Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 4.0 Launched, Minister Calls For Nation-Wide Movement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav launched the fourth edition of Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign (TFYC 4.0) in the national capital on Wednesday and called for a nationwide movement to protect young people from tobacco use and nicotine addiction.

The 60-day pan-India campaign seeks to prevent tobacco initiation among young people, encourage tobacco cessation, strengthen enforcement of tobacco control laws and promote tobacco-free environments across the country.

The previous three editions saw over 5.8 lakh educational institutions and more than 73,000 villages declaring tobacco-free, and the fourth edition marks a significant expansion of the initiative, with universities and colleges being the key focus of the campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Prataprao Jadhav urged the youth to reject tobacco and other addictive substances and embrace healthy, fulfilling and addiction-free lives. He emphasised that the health and well-being of young people are central to India's aspirations of becoming a developed nation.

Highlighting the pivotal role of young people in nation-building, the Minister said that India's youth are its greatest strength and that their energy, talent, creativity and determination will shape the country's future.

He stressed that protecting the younger generation from tobacco and addiction is both a public health imperative and a national responsibility.

The Minister drew attention to the serious health consequences of tobacco consumption, noting that tobacco smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, including numerous toxic and cancer-causing substances, which can severely damage different organs of the body.

Referring to the achievements of the previous three editions, the Minister highlighted that over 5.8 lakh educational institutions and more than 73,000 villages have been declared tobacco-free.

Prataprao Jadhav emphasised that the campaign must transcend the boundaries of a government programme and evolve into a mass movement driven by the active participation and leadership of young people.

The first Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign, launched on 31 May 2023, laid the foundation for a focused national effort to prevent tobacco use among young people.

The second edition, launched in September 2024, expanded the reach of the initiative through intensified awareness activities, enforcement drives and community participation. During this phase, 1,67,762 educational institutions and 27,534 villages achieved tobacco-free status. TFYC 3.0, launched in October 2025, consolidated the campaign's achievements. During its implementation, 2,57,807 educational institutions and 33,850 villages were declared tobacco-free.

TFYC 4.0 will adopt a comprehensive whole-of-government approach, recognising that protecting young people from tobacco requires coordinated action across health, education, youth development, local governance, law enforcement, communication and other sectors.

With the message of 'Say No to Tobacco' at its core, TFYC 4.0 aims to inspire a nationwide movement led by young people and supported by every section of society, contributing to the vision of a healthy, addiction-free and Viksit Bharat.