MP CM Invites French Companies To Invest In The State, Attend 2027 Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday invited French companies to explore investment opportunities in the state and participate in the Global Investors Summit proposed to be held in Bhopal in February 2027.

Yadav extended the invitation during a meeting with a French delegation led by Patrick Levrino, Consul General of France in Mumbai, at Samatva Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

He urged Levrino to bring a delegation of French companies to the summit and said Madhya Pradesh could be a reliable partner for France.

The Chief Minister also said the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) would coordinate with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and the French Consulate General's office to facilitate the participation of French companies.

The proposed summit is expected to provide a platform for the state government to showcase investment opportunities to international businesses and encourage foreign investment in Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting was part of the state's efforts to strengthen international business ties and attract investment for industrial development and employment generation.

Yadav welcomed the French delegation to Madhya Pradesh and honoured Levrino with an angavastram.

Chief Minister's Principal Secretary Sukhbir Singh and senior officials of the French Consulate General's office were also present at the meeting. The previous GIS was held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25, 2025.

The two-day event had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 26.61 lakh crore, while the total investment proposals received through the summit, regional industry conclaves and other investor interactions during the year amounted to Rs 30.77 lakh crore, according to the state government.