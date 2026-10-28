Donald Trump's 'Healthiest US President' Claim Gets Instantly Receipt-Checked By Netizens (WATCH)

US President Donald Trump has once grabbed the attention of the attention of the public during a rally in Texas on Tuesday, October 27. The Republican Party leader travelled to Texas to campaign for Senate candidate Ken Paxton ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump's first stop was at Corpus Christi before heading to Lubbock, where the 80-year-old addressed the large gathering of Republican Party and Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters, campaigning for the Republican candidates, including Ken Paxton's bid for the US Senate against Democratic rival James Talarico.

Following his rally at two cities in Texas, Donald Trump travelled to Ohio, where he will continue his rally at Ohio University on Wednesday, October 29, campaigning for Republican candidates Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy.

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Trump's 'Healthiest US President' Claim Goes Viral

Donald Trump's rally often draws a large attention across the United States of America, given his Donald Trump's rallies often draw large attention across the United States of America, given his unfiltered theatrical style and tendency to drop eye-popping remarks.

During his address at large gatherings at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, the Republican Party leader referred to former White House physician and current Texas Congressman Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was present in the crowd.

Recalling a media exchange, the US President claimed that when reporters asked Jackson to compare the overall physical health of recent U.S. presidents, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. And to which, according to Trump, the physician allegedly declared that Trump was 'without question, the healthiest of the three'

“Without question, the healthiest is President Donald J. Trump. And I loved it.” the 80-year-old said.

Who is the healthiest: Trump, Obama or Bush?

President Trump says a doctor who treated all three presidents was asked that question, and the answer was clear:

“Without question, the healthiest is President Donald J. Trump.”

“And I loved it!"

Download the FOX News app to follow this developing story: Fox News (@FoxNews) October 27, 2026

Ronny Jackson served as the physician to the President from 2013 to 2018 under Barack Obama and Donald Trump. During George W. Bush's tenure, Jackson, who is former United States Navy officer, joined as a White House physician in 2006, giving him a first-hand experience of health and physical routines of three consecutive U.S. administrations.

In 2019, Ronny Jackson was the first Chief Medical Advisor to the President during Trump's first administration, serving as the first official to hold the newly established position within the White House Office.

'Being The Heaviest Doesn't Mean The Healthiest'

Donald Trump's claim of being the 'Healthiest US President' in recent years has sparked a wave of hilarious and mocking reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens questioning his claim.

Taking to their X handles, many mocked the US President for making the claim, with several pointing to his comparison with former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, while others questioned the credibility of the alleged assessment, as one user remarked, 'Being the heaviest doesn't mean the healthiest.'

Another section of users pointed out that Obama and Bush appeared more physically active, citing their sporting interests and exercise routines to challenge Trump's claim, while others drew comparisons with the former presidents, turning the health claim into a talking point across social media.

@FoxNews MIGA will drink their fill and then some, of this ridiculous claim by Trump. AmericaOnly (@usaonly4me) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews Ok now you KNOW he's just making shxt up

- jacco (@jackieojac) October 28, 2026

@FoxNews HIPA violation. That's actually illegal if the doctor said that.

- Dale Hanson (@DaleHansonpdc) October 28, 2026

@FoxNews Bush was a known runner, doing ranch work himself. Obama played basketball. Neither of them looked overweight let alone obese. Yet someone who's biggest physical exertion, stinging a metal stick, thinks his audience believes him?

- Charlie Helin (@charlie_helin) October 28, 2026

@FoxNews And this is why you are an entertainment station and not a news station.

- keep common sense common (@nrichards5) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews Being the heaviest doesn't mean the healthiest geez

- Elli (@ElliMicki) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews Only the low approval rating, low IQ cult believes this.

- AngrySonicsFan (@DumbSillyHead) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews I'm guessing the other two ex-presidents don't need an incontinence towel put down on the sofa when they go on a morning talk show.

- ATaleTold (@ataletold) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews Not even his followers will believe this lol

- Robby (@RobbyDuzIt) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews If you believe that, I have a bridge to sell you.

- William Nichol (@WilliamNichol3) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews Obama looks the fittest. Trump is a compost heap.

- Tony Dill (@tonytiger16) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews What a crock. We're supposed to believe that? A psychiatrist who treated all 3 said Trump is nuttier than a fruit cake

- Eric Blair (@WenYiduo31946) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews Did the doctor have tears in his eyes, when he said "sir?"

- Reality Pit Stop (@justicenow_alan) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews Obama played sports, Trump sits all day tweeting and making everything slightly worse, do we need to say anything more?

- Lounge News Now (@LoungeNewsNow) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews He literally said he can say any stupid thing and those idiots in MAGA will cheer and clap

- Political Point (@World_News8888) October 28, 2026

@FoxNews So he's the worst of the 3

Got it

MAGA is the party of projection. Every statement is a confession

- bigjefe1 (@Eastsidecrazy67) October 27, 2026

@FoxNews He's literally wearing makeup on his hands to cover the bruising.

Not to mention the swelling of his feet and face.

- Jeff DeCola (@JeffDeCola) October 27, 2026

Donald Trump is serving his second non-consecutive term as the US President, having previously served from 2017 to 2021, before returning to the White House in January 2025 after defeating Democratic candidate and former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

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