Metal Blockchain Launches Alpha Testing For BTCVM, LTCVM And Dogecoinvm With Sub-Second Finality

New dedicated Layer 1 networks bring Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin payments to Metal Blockchain with measured finality in fractions of a second

For the financial industry, the significance extends beyond transaction speed. Sub-second finality could allow Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin to be used in environments where waiting several minutes or longer for settlement is impractical. Potential applications include point of sale transactions, digital payments inside applications, tips and other frequent smaller transactions and faster settlement between exchanges, wallets and financial services providers.

“Bitcoin helped establish the foundation for an entirely new financial system, but the next stage of adoption requires infrastructure capable of meeting the speed and usability expectations of modern financial services,” said Marshall Hayner, CEO of Metallicus.“BTCVM, LTCVM and DogecoinVM are about extending the utility of these established digital assets while preserving the characteristics that made their networks valuable in the first place.”

Each of the three networks remains compatible with its corresponding native blockchain and is connected through a two-way bridge. Assets deposited through the bridges are locked on their respective native networks while a corresponding amount becomes available on the Metal Layer 1. Users can transact within the Metal network and later bridge the assets back to their native blockchain. The architecture has also been designed to make adoption easier for existing wallet providers and developers. BTCVM, LTCVM and DogecoinVM maintain the same address formats, keys, seed phrase derivation and transaction signing models used by their corresponding original networks. This means wallet providers that already support Bitcoin, Litecoin or Dogecoin can potentially support the corresponding Metal network while continuing to use much of their existing wallet infrastructure. Unlike general-purpose smart contract networks, BTCVM, LTCVM and DogecoinVM remain focused on payments and retain the native scripting models of their corresponding assets rather than introducing a separate DeFi or general-purpose smart contract environment.

“The opportunity here is to make digital assets more usable within the financial infrastructure people and institutions already rely on,” said Irina Berkon, CFO of Metallicus.“Speed matters, but interoperability and ease of integration matter just as much. If financial institutions, exchanges and wallet providers are going to support digital assets at greater scale, the infrastructure has to work with the systems and user experiences they already understand.”

As banks, fintech companies, payment providers and digital asset platforms explore broader payment and settlement use cases for blockchain-based assets, BTCVM, LTCVM and DogecoinVM offer a potential path toward faster real world utility. Rather than relying on fixed block schedules and multiple confirmations, Metal Blockchain builds a block when a payment arrives and reaches finality in fractions of a second once the asset is on its Metal Layer 1. This could reduce friction for consumers while giving exchanges, and financial institutions a faster infrastructure model for moving and settling Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin. The networks remain in limited alpha testing, with current deposit and circulation caps in place while Metallicus works toward independent bridge signers, broader validator participation and additional safeguards.

Users and developers interested in testing the networks can explore BTCVM at metalbtc.com, LTCVM at metalltc.com and DogecoinVM at metaldoge.com

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About Metallicus

Metallicus is a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions and the core developer of The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), an open-source blockchain banking protocol with built-in Digital Identity (DID) and stablecoin integration for secure, compliant global transactions. Additionally, our suite of blockchain-based financial tools provides institutions and developers with digital wallets, and white-labeled crypto offerings. Our Credit Union Service Organization division provides credit unions with blockchain infrastructure for real-time settlement, automated compliance, and improved member services.

About Metal Blockchain:

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

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