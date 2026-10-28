Europe Data Center Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Forecast To 2036 AI, Cloud, And Liquid Cooling Propel Market To USD 225.59 Billion At 9.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Data Center Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The Europe data center market was valued at USD 78.50 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 90.20 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 225.59 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Growth is being driven by expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud migration, digital sovereignty programs, and rising demand for high-performance computing capacity.

The report assesses annual infrastructure spending on European data centers, including servers, AI-accelerated systems, storage, networking, grid connections, substations, switchgear, UPS, generators, battery storage, cooling systems, construction, integration, and managed services. It covers hyperscale self-built campuses, colocation facilities, enterprise and edge sites, and AI & HPC infrastructure, including EU AI factories and gigafactories. Colocation leasing revenue is evaluated separately to avoid double counting.

Energy Demand and Market Dynamics

Electricity availability has become a critical factor in European data center development. According to Ember, data centers consumed approximately 96 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, representing around 3% of regional demand. Consumption is forecast to reach 168 terawatt-hours by 2030 and 236 terawatt-hours by 2035. Ireland's Central Statistics Office reported that data centers consumed 7,663 gigawatt-hours in 2025, equivalent to 23% of metered national electricity consumption, compared with 5% in 2015.

AI and cloud services remain the primary market growth drivers. Enterprises and public-sector organizations are migrating workloads to cloud platforms, while AI developers require infrastructure located close to European users and data. AI racks drawing 100 kilowatts or more are increasing investment in electrical systems, liquid cooling, and high-density facility designs.

European digital sovereignty initiatives are also accelerating investment. In 2025, the European Commission launched InvestAI to mobilize EUR 200 billion for AI development, including EUR 20 billion for AI gigafactories. Additional support comes from the AI Continent Action Plan, EuroHPC AI factories, and hyperscaler expansion programs. Amazon Web Services, for example, has announced a ten-year plan to invest approximately EUR 15.7 billion in Aragon, Spain.

Grid constraints remain the most significant market restraint. Operators in established metropolitan hubs face connection queues, capacity limits, and project delays that can extend beyond five years. The International Energy Agency estimates that approximately 20% of planned data centers worldwide could be affected by grid delays. European operators must also manage high industrial electricity prices, equipment lead times, skilled labor shortages, land and water constraints, and increasingly demanding efficiency regulations.

Ireland requires qualifying new facilities to match at least 80% of annual consumption with new Irish renewable generation within six years and provide equivalent on-site or nearby generation or storage. Germany's Energy Efficiency Act establishes a PUE limit of 1.2 for facilities beginning operations from July 2026. These policies are influencing site selection, power procurement, cooling design, and energy storage investment.

Segment Outlook

IT infrastructure is expected to represent the largest component share in 2026 due to substantial spending on servers, AI-accelerated systems, storage, and networking. Electrical infrastructure is forecast to record the highest CAGR as operators fund grid connections, substations, power distribution, on-site generation, and battery energy storage.

Hyperscale data centers are expected to lead the market in 2026, supported by multi-year expansion programs from AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Meta. AI & HPC facilities are projected to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by EU AI gigafactories, EuroHPC programs, and private developments such as Stargate Norway, which has an initial planned capacity of approximately 230 megawatts.

Air cooling will retain the larger market share in 2026 because of its extensive installed base. Liquid cooling, including direct-to-chip and immersion systems, is expected to expand more rapidly as AI rack densities exceed the practical limits of conventional air-cooled environments. Liquid systems also support energy-efficiency targets and improve opportunities for waste heat recovery.

Cloud & IT services are projected to account for the largest end user share in 2026. Government & public sector demand is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, supported by sovereign cloud platforms, AI infrastructure funding, and national digitalization initiatives. The report also evaluates Tier I-II, Tier III, and Tier IV facilities across cloud, colocation, enterprise, government, and edge applications.

European Data Center Growth Markets

Germany is expected to remain Europe's largest country market in 2026. Frankfurt's connectivity ecosystem, the scale of the German economy, and strong industrial and public-sector demand support continued investment. New capacity is also expanding into Berlin, Munich, and locations with greater grid availability.

Spain is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Its solar and wind resources, available land, subsea cable connectivity, and major investments in Aragon and Madrid are strengthening its position as a leading European data center destination. France is attracting gigawatt-scale AI campuses through its low-carbon nuclear grid and 400 kV connection policy.

The Nordic Countries offer renewable electricity, favorable operating conditions, and waste heat reuse opportunities. In Finland, Microsoft and Fortum are developing a project near Helsinki that will supply data center heat to district networks. Italy and Poland are emerging as important secondary markets, while Portugal and Greece are attracting investment along Europe's southern edge.

This geographic shift is moving new capacity beyond the established FLAP-D hubs of Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin. Grid availability, renewable energy access, land, connectivity, and regulatory requirements are increasingly determining investment decisions.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on access to power and land, construction speed, connectivity, sustainability, AI readiness, sovereignty credentials, and operating cost. Leading companies are securing capacity in secondary markets, deploying liquid-cooled AI campuses, signing renewable power agreements, integrating battery storage, developing heat reuse projects, and launching sovereign cloud services.

Companies profiled include Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Inc., NTT DATA Group Corporation, Vantage Data Centers, CyrusOne, Global Switch, Data4, Iron Mountain Data Centers, Colt Data Centre Services, STACK Infrastructure, Virtus Data Centres, Ark Data Centres, atNorth, Nscale, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Meta Platforms, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., ABB Ltd, and Siemens AG.

Report Benefits



Provides Europe data center market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates AI, cloud migration, digital sovereignty, and high-performance computing demand.

Assesses grid constraints, electricity consumption, connection policies, and efficiency regulation.

Identifies opportunities by component, facility type, cooling technology, tier, end user, and country.

Examines the expansion of liquid cooling, high-density AI infrastructure, energy storage, and waste heat reuse.

Benchmarks leading cloud providers, colocation operators, developers, and equipment suppliers. Supports investment, site selection, partnership, procurement, and market-entry strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Capacity Additions in MW x Infrastructure Cost per MW, plus IT Spending)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Data Center Electricity Demand and Operator Capital Expenditure)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Surging Demand for AI and Cloud Computing

4.2.1.2. EU and National Digital Sovereignty Initiatives

4.2.1.3. Large Hyperscaler Investment Commitments

4.2.1.4. Growing Economic Importance of Data Centers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Grid Capacity Limits and Connection Delays

4.2.2.2. High Electricity Prices and Decarbonization Requirements

4.2.2.3. Tightening Regulation and Local Planning Restrictions

4.2.2.4. Constraints on Land and Water in Major Hubs

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Renewable-Rich Locations in the Nordics and Southern Europe

4.2.3.2. Waste Heat Reuse in District Heating Networks

4.2.3.3. On-Site Generation and Energy Storage Integration

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Long Lead Times for Electrical Equipment

4.2.4.2. Shortages of Skilled Labor

4.2.4.3. Compliance with Expanding Sustainability and Efficiency Rules

4.2.4.4. Digital Sovereignty versus Reliance on Non-European Providers

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Shift of Growth from FLAP-D to Secondary Markets

4.3.2. High-Density and Liquid-Cooled AI Infrastructure

4.3.3. Rise of Energy-Integrated Data Centers

4.3.4. Development of Sovereign AI and Gigafactory Capacity

4.4. Capacity and Power Demand Analysis

4.4.1. Operational and Pipeline Capacity by Country (MW)

4.4.2. Data Center Electricity Demand by Country (2020-2035)

4.4.3. Share of National and Metropolitan Electricity Demand

4.5. Energy and Grid Landscape

4.5.1. Grid Connection Policies by Country

4.5.2. Renewable Power Procurement and PPAs

4.5.3. On-Site Generation, Storage, and Grid Flexibility

4.5.4. Nuclear and Small Modular Reactor Partnerships

4.6. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

4.6.1. EU Energy Efficiency Directive and Data Center Reporting

4.6.2. Germany Energy Efficiency Act (EnEfG)

4.6.3. Ireland Large Energy Users Connection Policy

4.6.4. National Planning and Zoning Rules (Netherlands, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Others)

4.6.5. EU AI Continent Action Plan, InvestAI, and AI Gigafactories

4.6.6. Data Sovereignty and Sovereign Cloud Frameworks

4.7. Technology Landscape

4.7.1. AI-Ready High-Density Design

4.7.2. Liquid Cooling (Direct-to-Chip, Immersion)

4.7.3. Prefabricated and Modular Construction

4.7.4. Waste Heat Recovery and District Heating Integration

4.8. Investment and Deal Landscape

4.9. Supply Chain Analysis (Electrical Equipment, Cooling, Construction Labor)

4.10. Pricing and Cost per MW Analysis

4.11. Value Chain Analysis

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Europe Data Center Market, by Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. IT Infrastructure

5.2.1. Servers (Including AI-Accelerated Systems)

5.2.2. Storage

5.2.3. Networking

5.3. Electrical Infrastructure

5.3.1. Grid Connection & Substations

5.3.2. Switchgear & Power Distribution

5.3.3. UPS

5.3.4. Generators

5.3.5. Battery Energy Storage

5.4. Mechanical & Cooling Infrastructure

5.5. Construction

5.6. Services

6. Europe Data Center Market, by Data Center Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hyperscale

6.3. Colocation

6.3.1. Retail Colocation

6.3.2. Wholesale Colocation

6.4. Enterprise

6.5. Edge

6.6. AI & HPC

7. Europe Data Center Market, by Cooling Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Air Cooling

7.3. Liquid Cooling

7.3.1. Direct-to-Chip

7.3.2. Immersion

8. Europe Data Center Market, by Tier

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Tier I-II

8.3. Tier III

8.4. Tier IV

9. Europe Data Center Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cloud & IT Services

9.3. BFSI

9.4. Telecommunications

9.5. Government & Public Sector

9.6. Healthcare

9.7. Manufacturing

9.8. Media & Entertainment

9.9. Others

10. Europe Data Center Market, by Country

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Germany

10.3. U.K.

10.4. France

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Ireland

10.7. Nordic Countries

10.7.1. Norway

10.7.2. Sweden

10.7.3. Finland

10.7.4. Denmark

10.7.5. Iceland

10.8. Spain

10.9. Italy

10.10. Poland & Central and Eastern Europe

10.10.1. Poland

10.10.2. Czech Republic

10.10.3. Romania

10.10.4. Austria

10.10.5. Rest of Central and Eastern Europe

10.11. Rest of Europe

10.11.1. Belgium

10.11.2. Switzerland

10.11.3. Portugal

10.11.4. Greece

10.11.5. Others

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Colocation and Wholesale Operators

12.1. Equinix, Inc.

12.2. Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

12.3. NTT DATA Group Corporation

12.4. Vantage Data Centers

12.5. CyrusOne

12.6. Global Switch

12.7. Data4

12.8. Iron Mountain Data Centers

12.9. Colt Data Centre Services

12.10. STACK Infrastructure

12.11. Virtus Data Centres

12.12. Ark Data Centres

12.13. atNorth

AI Infrastructure Developers

12.14. Nscale

Hyperscale Cloud Providers

12.15. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

12.16. Microsoft Corporation

12.17. Google LLC

12.18. Meta Platforms, Inc.

Power and Cooling Equipment Suppliers

12.19. Schneider Electric SE

12.20. Vertiv Holdings Co.

12.21. ABB Ltd

12.22. Siemens AG

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [336]



List of Figures [60]

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