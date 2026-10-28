Water And Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 USD 738.56 Billion Opportunity Fueled By PFAS Rules, Water Reuse, Desalination, And AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global water and wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 381.80 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 404.71 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 738.56 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report examines market demand across treatment technologies, chemicals, automation, engineering, construction, and operation & maintenance services. It also evaluates infrastructure investment, water and sanitation access, PFAS and micropollutant regulations, desalination, water reuse, industrial consumption, vendor selection, the value chain, Porter's five forces, and the competitive landscape.

Global treatment requirements remain substantial. According to the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme, approximately 2.1 billion people lacked safely managed drinking water in 2024, while 3.4 billion lacked safely managed sanitation. OECD and World Bank estimates place global water infrastructure requirements at USD 6.7 trillion by 2030 and as much as USD 22 trillion by 2050. In the U.S., the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems will require more than USD 1.25 trillion over 20 years.

Market Dynamics

Urbanization, freshwater scarcity, stricter environmental regulation, public health priorities, and industrial expansion are driving water and wastewater treatment market growth. Urban drinking water coverage remained at 83% between 2015 and 2024, underscoring the need for additional infrastructure. In India, AMRUT missions had delivered 27 million urban household tap connections and 7.38 billion litres per day of sewage treatment capacity by July 2026.

Regulatory requirements are accelerating investment in advanced treatment. The EPA established drinking water limits of 4 parts per trillion each for PFOA and PFOS, while the recast EU Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive expands coverage and introduces tertiary and quaternary treatment obligations. Water scarcity is also supporting desalination and reuse. Saudi Arabia increased desalination capacity from 4.6 million to more than 16 million cubic meters per day between 2016 and the end of 2025, while Chinese cities used more than 22 billion cubic meters of recycled water in 2025.

High capital requirements, energy consumption, aging infrastructure, and project delivery constraints remain significant barriers. The recast EU directive includes a national energy neutrality target for 2045, increasing pressure on utilities to modernize facilities. In the U.S., clean water investment needs have risen 73% since 2012. Smaller utilities may face particular difficulty financing PFAS treatment and completing upgrades within regulatory timelines.

Energy-efficient desalination, advanced membranes, digital monitoring, AI-based optimization, and industrial reuse offer attractive growth opportunities. Saudi Arabia's Shuaiba 5 plant achieved energy consumption of 2.34 kilowatt-hours per cubic meter, while improvements in reverse osmosis and pretreatment reduced seawater desalination energy requirements by 35% over ten years, according to Veolia.

Semiconductor fabs and data centers are emerging as important sources of industrial water demand. U.S. data centers consumed approximately 66 billion litres of water directly in 2023, and the combined water use of data centers and chip plants could equal the consumption of 46 million people by 2030. This trend is increasing investment in ultrapure water, reclamation, high-rejection membranes, granular activated carbon, UV, ozone, and micropollutant removal.

Segment Outlook



By type: Wastewater treatment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 and record the higher CAGR through 2036. Growth is supported by sanitation programs, wastewater reuse targets, and stricter nutrient and micropollutant standards. Water treatment demand will benefit from desalination and PFAS compliance investment.

By offering: Operation & maintenance services are expected to lead in 2026 because treatment plants and networks require recurring expenditure throughout their operating lives. Process control & automation is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as utilities adopt smart meters, online sensors, and AI tools.

By technology: Membrane separation & filtration is expected to account for the largest share, reflecting widespread use in desalination, industrial water, and reuse projects. Membrane bioreactors are projected to grow fastest due to demand for compact facilities and high-quality effluent.

By application: Municipal applications are expected to remain the largest segment in 2026, supported by infrastructure replacement, national water programs, and regulatory deadlines. Industrial applications are forecast to grow faster, led by treatment-as-a-service models, recycling, and stricter discharge requirements. By industrial end use: Pharmaceuticals & chemicals represent the largest industrial application, while semiconductors are expected to record the highest growth due to fab construction and demand for ultrapure water and reclamation systems.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market in 2026 and achieve the highest CAGR through 2036. Expansion is supported by urbanization, industrial development, sanitation investment, water stress, and major reuse programs in China and India. Semiconductor production across Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore further strengthens demand for advanced industrial water systems.

North America is projected to hold the second-largest share, driven by aging infrastructure, PFAS regulation, semiconductor investment, and data center development. Europe will maintain a significant position as utilities respond to the recast Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and drinking water PFAS limits. European Investment Bank water lending reached a record EUR 5 billion in 2025.

The Middle East & Africa will benefit from desalination, reuse, and infrastructure rehabilitation, particularly in Gulf markets. Latin American growth will be supported by Brazil's 2033 sanitation targets and the increasing use of desalinated seawater by Chilean mining operations.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains fragmented, with competition spanning global operators, chemical suppliers, engineering contractors, membrane and activated carbon producers, equipment manufacturers, digital water specialists, and decentralized treatment providers. Companies compete through lifecycle cost, regulatory compliance, technical performance, local service capacity, financing, portfolio breadth, and digital capabilities.

Strategic activity accelerated in 2025 and 2026. Veolia acquired the remaining stake in Water Technologies and Solutions, Ecolab purchased Ovivo's electronics ultrapure water business, Veralto completed its acquisition of In-Situ, and Xylem agreed to acquire Cornell Pump and Roper Pump. Toray began reverse osmosis membrane production at an integrated facility in Saudi Arabia, while SUEZ secured a 15-year contract from NAMA Water Services in Oman.

Companies profiled include Dow Inc., BASF SE, Veolia Environnement SA, SUEZ SA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Xylem Inc., 3M Company, Pentair plc, Kemira Oyj, Kingspan Group plc, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., BioMicrobics, Inc., Thermax Limited, WOG Technologies, SWA Water Australia, Burns & McDonnell, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Veralto Corporation, Clean TeQ Water Limited, Ecolab Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., and WSP Global Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides global market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates regulatory, infrastructure, environmental, and industrial demand drivers.

Identifies growth opportunities across offerings, technologies, applications, industries, and regions.

Assesses PFAS removal, digital water, desalination, membrane bioreactors, and industrial reuse.

Benchmarks leading operators, technology providers, engineering firms, and chemical suppliers. Supports market entry, product development, investment, partnership, and procurement decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Type

3.3. Market Analysis, by Offering

3.4. Market Analysis, by Application

3.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rapid Population Growth, Urbanization, and Stringent Water Treatment Regulations

4.2.1.2. Lack of Freshwater Resources

4.2.1.3. Increasing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Costs of Installing, Maintaining, and Operating Water and Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Advanced Water Treatment Technologies

4.2.3.2. Industrial Water Reuse for Semiconductors and Data Centers

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Upgrading and Repairing Aging Water Infrastructure

4.3. Case Studies

4.3.1. Case Study A: Large-Scale Solar-Powered Seawater Desalination in Dubai

4.3.2. Case Study B: PFAS Treatment at a National Water Utility

4.3.3. Case Study C: Performance-Based Water Services in Oman

4.4. Vendor Selection Criteria/Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.5. Regulatory Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.6.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.6.5. Degree of Competition

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.7.1. Raw Materials and Components

4.7.2. Technology and Equipment Manufacturing

4.7.3. Design, Engineering, and Construction

4.7.4. Operation and Maintenance

4.7.5. End Users

5. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Wastewater Treatment

5.3. Water Treatment

6. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment, by Offering

6.1. Overview

6.2. Operation & Maintenance Services

6.3. Process Control & Automation

6.4. Treatment Technologies

6.4.1. Membrane Separation & Filtration

6.4.1.1. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membranes

6.4.1.2. Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes

6.4.1.3. Microfiltration (MF) Membranes

6.4.1.4. Nanofiltration (NF) Membranes

6.4.1.5. Other Membrane Separation & Filtration Technologies

6.4.2. Sludge Management

6.4.3. Activated Sludge

6.4.4. Clarification

6.4.5. Activated Carbon

6.4.5.1. Granular Activated Carbon

6.4.5.2. Powdered Activated Carbon

6.4.5.3. Other Forms

6.4.6. Chlorination

6.4.7. Industrial Demineralization

6.4.8. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

6.4.9. UV & Ozone

6.4.10. Dissolved Air Flotation

6.4.11. Other Treatment Technologies

6.5. Design, Engineering, and Construction Services

6.6. Treatment Chemicals

7. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Municipal Applications

7.3. Industrial Applications

7.3.1. Food & Beverage

7.3.2. Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

7.3.3. Power Generation

7.3.4. Pulp & Paper

7.3.5. Oil & Gas

7.3.6. Mining

7.3.7. Petrochemicals

7.3.8. Semiconductors

7.3.9. Other Industrial Applications

8. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Assessment, by Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. Asia-Pacific

8.2.1. China

8.2.2. Japan

8.2.3. India

8.2.4. South Korea

8.2.5. Indonesia

8.2.6. Malaysia

8.2.7. Australia

8.2.8. Thailand

8.2.9. Vietnam

8.2.10. Singapore

8.2.11. New Zealand

8.2.12. Philippines

8.2.13. Taiwan

8.2.14. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.3. North America

8.3.1. U.S.

8.3.2. Canada

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. Spain

8.4.3. France

8.4.4. U.K.

8.4.5. Italy

8.4.6. Poland

8.4.7. Switzerland

8.4.8. Sweden

8.4.9. Belgium

8.4.10. Denmark

8.4.11. Rest of Europe

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Mexico

8.5.2. Brazil

8.5.3. Chile

8.5.4. Argentina

8.5.5. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. South Africa

8.6.2. Saudi Arabia

8.6.3. UAE

8.6.4. Iran

8.6.5. Kuwait

8.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competition Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Ranking, by Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Dow Inc.

10.2. BASF SE

10.3. Veolia Environnement SA

10.4. SUEZ SA

10.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

10.6. Xylem Inc.

10.7. 3M Company

10.8. Pentair plc

10.9. Kemira Oyj

10.10. Kingspan Group plc

10.11. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

10.12. BioMicrobics, Inc.

10.13. Thermax Limited

10.14. WOG Technologies

10.15. SWA Water Australia

10.16. Burns & McDonnell

10.17. Adroit Associates Private Limited

10.18. Sauber Environmental Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

10.19. SEPC Limited

10.20. Calgon Carbon Corporation (A Subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd.)

10.21. Veralto Corporation (Trojan Technologies)

10.22. Clean TeQ Water Limited

10.23. Ecolab Inc.

10.24. Toray Industries, Inc.

10.25. WSP Global Inc.

11. Appendix

11.1. Available Customization

11.2. Related Reports

List of Tables [322]



List of Figures [54]

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