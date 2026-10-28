Global Logistics Visibility Platforms Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 AI-Driven Orchestration And Scope 3 Tracking To Fuel 13.5% CAGR, Reaching USD 12.45 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with cloud visibility, AI-driven rerouting and predictive ETAs that cut safety stock, free working capital, reduce disruptions and support Scope 3 reporting

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Logistics Visibility Platforms Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global logistics visibility platforms market is valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 12.45 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. The report examines the supply chain technology landscape supporting real-time shipment tracking, predictive analytics, and logistics orchestration. It also assesses market trends, technological advancements, competitive developments, regional performance, and emerging growth opportunities.

Logistics visibility platforms are evolving from shipment tracking solutions into AI-driven orchestration systems that support proactive risk management and predictive decision-making. By aggregating information from carriers, telematics devices, port authorities, and enterprise systems, these platforms provide manufacturers, retailers, carriers, e-commerce companies, and logistics service providers with real-time insight into global freight movements.

Market Dynamics

Demand for end-to-end supply chain visibility is rising as businesses seek greater transparency across fragmented transportation networks. International shipments frequently move through multiple borders, carriers, terminals, and transport modes, creating data gaps that can disrupt production schedules and customer deliveries. Logistics visibility platforms help address these challenges by providing centralized shipment intelligence, predictive ETA capabilities, exception alerts, and operational recommendations.

Adoption is particularly important for time-sensitive cargo, including pharmaceuticals and automotive components. Retailers and e-commerce businesses are also investing in real-time transportation visibility to improve delivery communication, reduce order-status inquiries, and strengthen customer loyalty. Accurate shipment data can support inventory optimization, reduce dependence on safety stock, and release working capital.

Market growth is constrained by inconsistent carrier data, fragmented technology infrastructure, and complex enterprise integrations. Many carriers lack the systems required to provide timely and standardized information. Integrating visibility platforms with legacy enterprise resource planning and transportation management systems can also extend implementation timelines and increase total ownership costs, particularly for mid-market organizations with limited IT resources.

Significant opportunities are emerging through AI-driven prescriptive analytics, autonomous decision-making, and sustainability reporting. Advanced platforms can recommend rerouting options, identify alternative carriers, and support corrective action during disruptions. Shipment-level carbon measurement and Scope 3 emissions tracking are also becoming important capabilities as companies pursue environmental, social, and governance objectives.

Segment Insights

Cloud-based solutions hold the largest market share and are expected to record the fastest growth. Their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and support for cross-enterprise collaboration continue to accelerate the transition from legacy on-premise systems to SaaS deployment models.

Real-time transportation visibility platforms lead the platform type segment due to strong demand for accurate freight tracking and predictive arrival data. End-to-end supply chain visibility platforms are projected to grow rapidly as organizations adopt control tower solutions covering transportation, inventory, orders, and manufacturing status.

Manufacturing represents the largest end-user segment because globally synchronized production networks depend on just-in-time delivery and reliable inbound logistics. Retail and e-commerce is forecast to achieve the fastest growth as businesses address omnichannel fulfillment complexity and rising expectations for delivery accuracy and transparency.

Regional Outlook

North America accounts for the largest share of the logistics visibility platforms market. Growth is supported by advanced digital infrastructure, widespread cloud adoption, a mature logistics technology ecosystem, and early adoption among major retailers and third-party logistics providers. Europe is also expanding steadily, driven by established transportation networks and continued investment in digital supply chain capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Market expansion is being fueled by logistics digitalization in China, India, and Southeast Asia, the region's extensive manufacturing base, and investment in smart port and smart airport projects. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer additional opportunities as governments and businesses modernize logistics infrastructure and increase technology adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates market participants based on carrier network breadth, ETA prediction accuracy, multi-modal coverage, AI and analytics capabilities, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and recent business developments. Companies are strengthening their positions through integrations with TMS and ERP vendors, acquisitions that expand transportation coverage, and investment in agentic AI systems designed to recommend and potentially execute corrective actions.

Key companies profiled include project44, Inc., FourKites, Inc., Shippeo, Descartes Systems Group Inc., Tive, Inc., Roambee Corporation, FarEye, Overhaul Group, Inc., Vizion, Inc., and Freightos Limited, among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and long-term forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the influence of AI-driven visibility and orchestration on supply chain resilience.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by deployment mode, platform type, end user, and region.

Examines technology trends, commercialization strategies, partnerships, and innovation pipelines.

Benchmarks leading companies by network coverage, capabilities, and competitive positioning.

Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and business expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for technology providers, manufacturers, retailers, logistics companies, investors, and consultants.

The report addresses market growth through 2036, the technological and operational factors influencing adoption, and the challenges affecting implementation. It also identifies the segments and regions with the strongest growth prospects, evaluates leading competitive strategies, and reviews the product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and innovations shaping the global logistics visibility platforms market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Scope

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Sources

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.3.2. Top-down Approach

2.4. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Snapshot

3.2. Segmental Summary

3.3. Regional Summary

3.4. Competitive Snapshot

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Intensifying Demand for Real-Time Multi-Modal Shipment Transparency

4.2.1.2. Rising Consumer Expectations for 'Amazon-Like' Delivery Visibility

4.2.1.3. Need for Inventory Optimization and Reduction in Safety Stock

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Fragmented Carrier Landscape and Data Quality Inconsistencies

4.2.2.2. High Complexity and Cost of Integration with Legacy Systems

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. AI-Driven Prescriptive Analytics for Autonomous Exception Management

4.2.3.2. Expansion into Sustainability and Scope 3 Emissions Tracking

4.2.4. Trends

4.2.4.1. Convergence of Visibility and Execution within Unified Platforms

4.2.4.2. Increased Focus on Granular SKU-Level and Order-Level Visibility

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Logistics Visibility Platforms Market, by Deployment Mode

5.1. Cloud-based

5.2. On-premise

6. Global Logistics Visibility Platforms Market, by Platform Type

6.1. Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP)

6.2. End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility (SCV) Platforms

7. Global Logistics Visibility Platforms Market, by End User

7.1. Manufacturing

7.2. Retail & E-commerce

7.3. Food & Beverage

7.4. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

7.5. Logistics & Transportation (LSPs)

7.6. Others

8. Global Logistics Visibility Platforms Market, by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. France

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Spain

8.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. Japan

8.3.3. India

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4. Latin America

8.4.1. Brazil

8.4.2. Argentina

8.4.3. Mexico

8.4.4. Rest of Latin America

8.5. Middle East & Africa

8.5.1. UAE

8.5.2. Saudi Arabia

8.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share/Ranking Analysis

10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

10.1. project44

10.2. FourKites

10.3. Shippeo

10.4. Descartes Systems Group

10.5. Tive

10.6. Roambee Corporation

10.7. FarEye

10.8. Overhaul

10.9. Vizion

10.10. Terminal49

10.11. Logixboard

10.12. Freightos

10.13. BuyCo

10.14. Ocean Insights (part of project44)

10.15. MarineTraffic (part of Kpler)

10.16. Searoutes

10.17. Everstream Analytics

10.18. Resilinc

10.19. Windward

10.20. Arviem AG

11. Appendix

11.1. References

11.2. Disclaimer

12. Key Questions Answered



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