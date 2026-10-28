Global GLP-1 Companion Foods Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Industry To Reach US$16.58 Billion As Protein-Rich Innovation And Telehealth Expansion Drive 16.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GLP-1 Companion Foods Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global GLP-1 companion foods market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 3.60 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 16.58 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 16.5% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines consumer behavior, nutrition science, product innovation, pricing, regulatory requirements, value chain developments, and the competitive landscape.

The market includes foods, beverages, supplements, and meal solutions developed or positioned for consumers using GLP-1 receptor agonists and related incretin therapies for obesity or type 2 diabetes. Relevant categories include protein beverages & shakes, dairy & cultured products, frozen & prepared meals, snacks & bars, dietary supplements, fiber & gut health products, and meal kits & delivered meals. Distribution spans supermarkets, pharmacies, online platforms, specialty stores, clinics, telehealth programs, and foodservice outlets.

GLP-1 Companion Foods Market Growth Factors

Expanding GLP-1 adoption, clinical nutrition guidance, and food portfolio repositioning are supporting market growth. Cornell University research published in late 2025 found that GLP-1 use among Americans increased from 5.5% in October 2023 to 8.3% by July 2024, with approximately one in six households including a user. Grocery spending among these households declined 5.5% within six months of treatment initiation, while savory snack purchases fell 11%. Yogurt and fresh produce recorded modest gains.

Prescription growth is also widening the addressable market. Epic Cosmos data indicate that U.S. GLP-1 prescriptions increased from fewer than 4,600 in 2018 to more than 1.4 million in 2025. The January 2026 launch of the Wegovy pill, lower treatment costs, and anticipated generic competition are expected to expand access further.

Nutrition guidance is increasing demand for protein-rich, nutrient-dense, portion-controlled products. A May 2025 joint advisory from four professional organizations, including the American Society for Nutrition and The Obesity Society, highlighted the risks of muscle loss, bone loss, and nutrient deficiencies during treatment. The guidance emphasized adequate protein intake and resistance training. Supporting this concern, lean mass represented approximately 39% of weight lost in a DXA substudy of the STEP 1 semaglutide trial.

Major manufacturers are responding with targeted launches and updated positioning. Nestle introduced Vital Pursuit meals and a Boost beverage intended for consumption before meals. Conagra Brands added a GLP-1 friendly badge to 26 Healthy Choice products in early 2025, while Danone launched an Oikos cultured dairy beverage focused on muscle support.

Market Restraints and Opportunities

Reduced food intake remains a central commercial constraint because total household food spending may decline even when consumers shift toward specialized products. Price sensitivity is another challenge, particularly for consumers already paying for medication and able to select private-label protein shakes, conventional frozen meals, or existing high-protein alternatives.

Regulatory uncertainty also affects product positioning. No official U.S. or European standard defines qualifying GLP-1 food claims. In the U.S., manufacturers must comply with FDA requirements, including the updated "healthy" claim rule finalized in December 2024. European marketing remains subject to claims authorized under Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006. Additional challenges include limited clinical evidence for GLP-1-specific products, digestive tolerability requirements, rapidly evolving drug therapies, and high discontinuation rates. NYU Langone Health researchers reported in 2025 that up to 70% of patients may stop treatment within one year.

Significant opportunities exist in muscle preservation, micronutrient density, hydration, digestive comfort, and post-treatment weight management. Partnerships with telehealth providers, pharmacies, clinics, and direct-to-consumer medication platforms could integrate nutrition products into continuing care. International opportunities are also expected to expand as semaglutide generics improve treatment access from 2026.

Segment Highlights



Product type: Protein beverages & shakes are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because they deliver concentrated protein in small volumes and benefit from established retail distribution. Frozen & prepared meals are projected to record the highest CAGR through 2036, supported by portion-controlled, protein-rich launches from Nestle and Conagra.

Nutritional focus: Muscle preservation is forecast to lead in 2026, reflecting clinical concerns about lean mass loss. Satiety & digestive comfort is expected to grow fastest as demand rises for fiber-focused and well-tolerated formulations addressing nausea, constipation, and other gastrointestinal effects.

Positioning: Implicitly aligned high-protein, high-fiber, and smaller-portion products are expected to retain the larger share in 2026. Explicitly positioned GLP-1 products should grow faster as dedicated ranges and on-pack messaging expand, subject to regulatory oversight.

Treatment stage: Active weight loss is projected to account for the largest share in 2026. Weight maintenance & post-discontinuation is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as former users seek support for weight stability and muscle protection.

Distribution: Supermarkets & hypermarkets are expected to remain the leading channel due to broad access to frozen meals, dairy products, supplements, and protein drinks. Clinics & telehealth programs are projected to grow fastest as nutrition support becomes integrated with prescribing and follow-up care. End user: GLP-1 users receiving treatment for obesity are expected to represent the largest segment in 2026. Other weight management consumers are forecast to grow most rapidly because protein-rich and portion-controlled products also appeal to consumers not currently using medication.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global GLP-1 companion foods market in 2026, supported by high treatment adoption, an established packaged food sector, and early product launches. The U.S. has introduced dedicated offerings from Nestle, Conagra Brands, and Danone, while semaglutide patent expiry in Canada during 2026 could broaden treatment access.

Europe represents a significant market, with demand supported by increasing use and the presence of major manufacturers such as Nestle and Danone. U.K. family doctors began prescribing tirzepatide through the NHS in mid-2025. EU claims restrictions are expected to keep marketing focused on authorized protein, fiber, and muscle-related benefits.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR through 2036. Growth will be driven by large populations affected by obesity and diabetes, increasing therapy adoption, strong online retail networks, and lower-cost generics following the end of semaglutide protection in China and India in 2026. Dairy, soy, and rice-based formats may support localized product development.

Latin America offers additional potential through the large self-pay markets in Mexico and Brazil, with generic semaglutide expected in Brazil from 2026. The Middle East & Africa is forecast to expand strongly from a smaller base, led by Gulf markets with high obesity and diabetes prevalence.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains fragmented, with competition among multinational food and beverage groups, nutrition companies, supplement brands, meal delivery providers, weight management programs, retailers, and foodservice operators. Key differentiators include protein and fiber content, portion size, digestive tolerability, taste, clinical credibility, pricing, brand trust, and access across grocery, pharmacy, online, and telehealth channels.

Companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A., Conagra Brands, Inc., Danone S.A., The Coca-Cola Company through fairlife, Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Ltd., BellRing Brands, Inc., Glanbia plc, The Simply Good Foods Company, GNC Holdings, LLC, WW International, Inc., HelloFresh SE through Factor, and Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

The report provides market forecasts through 2036, segment and regional analysis, competitive benchmarking, company profiles, strategic developments, and 2025 market share and ranking analysis. Its findings support product development, reformulation, pricing, channel selection, partnership evaluation, investment planning, and market entry strategies across the global GLP-1 companion foods industry.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (GLP-1 User Population x Companion Product Spend)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Share of Functional Food, Beverage, and Supplement Sales)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rapid Growth in the Number of GLP-1 Users

4.2.1.2. Clinical Guidance Emphasizing Nutrition During GLP-1 Therapy

4.2.1.3. Repositioning of Food Portfolios Toward GLP-1 Users

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Lower Overall Food Consumption Among GLP-1 Users

4.2.2.2. Regulatory Limits on Nutrition and Health Claims

4.2.2.3. High Treatment Discontinuation Rates

4.2.2.4. Price Sensitivity Among Consumers Paying for Medication

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Nutrition for Muscle Preservation During Weight Loss

4.2.3.2. Bundling with Telehealth and Pharmacy Channels

4.2.3.3. International Expansion as GLP-1 Access Widens

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Limited Clinical Evidence for GLP-1-Specific Products

4.2.4.2. Formulating for Gastrointestinal Tolerability and Changing Tastes

4.2.4.3. Absence of Standard Criteria for GLP-1 Positioning

4.2.4.4. A Changing Treatment Landscape

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Explicit GLP-1 Labeling and Dedicated Product Lines

4.3.2. Reformulation Around Protein and Fiber

4.3.3. Move to Smaller and More Nutrient-Dense Portions

4.3.4. Integration of Nutrition into Obesity Care Pathways

4.4. GLP-1 User and Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.4.1. GLP-1 Adoption by Country and Demographic

4.4.2. Changes in Food and Beverage Purchasing

4.4.3. Nutritional Needs During GLP-1 Therapy

4.4.4. Discontinuation and Weight Maintenance Behavior

4.5. Nutrition Science and Clinical Guidance

4.5.1. Joint Advisory on Nutritional Priorities for GLP-1 Therapy (2025)

4.5.2. Protein, Lean Mass, and Resistance Training

4.5.3. Fiber, Gastrointestinal Tolerability, and Micronutrients

4.6. Product Innovation Landscape

4.6.1. Dedicated GLP-1 Product Lines

4.6.2. Reformulation and Portion Redesign

4.6.3. Ingredient Innovation (Proteins, Fibers, Amino Acids)

4.7. Regulatory Landscape

4.7.1. U.S. Food Labeling and Claims (Including Healthy Claim Rule)

4.7.2. EU Nutrition and Health Claims Regulation

4.7.3. Dietary Supplement Regulation

4.8. Pricing Analysis

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. GLP-1 Companion Foods Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Protein Beverages & Shakes

5.3. Frozen & Prepared Meals

5.4. Snacks & Bars

5.5. Dairy & Cultured Products

5.6. Fiber & Gut Health Products

5.7. Dietary Supplements

5.7.1. Multivitamins & Minerals

5.7.2. Protein Powders

5.7.3. Electrolytes & Hydration

5.8. Meal Kits & Delivered Meals

6. GLP-1 Companion Foods Market, by Nutritional Focus

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Muscle Preservation

6.3. Satiety & Digestive Comfort

6.4. Micronutrient Density

6.5. Hydration & Electrolytes

6.6. Portion Control

7. GLP-1 Companion Foods Market, by Positioning

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Explicitly GLP-1 Positioned Products

7.3. Implicitly Aligned Products

8. GLP-1 Companion Foods Market, by Treatment Stage

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Treatment Initiation

8.3. Active Weight Loss

8.4. Weight Maintenance & Post-Discontinuation

9. GLP-1 Companion Foods Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

9.3. Pharmacies & Drugstores

9.4. Online & Direct-to-Consumer

9.5. Specialty Nutrition Stores

9.6. Clinics & Telehealth Programs

9.7. Foodservice

10. GLP-1 Companion Foods Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. GLP-1 Users for Obesity

10.3. GLP-1 Users for Type 2 Diabetes

10.4. Bariatric Surgery Patients

10.5. Other Weight Management Consumers

11. GLP-1 Companion Foods Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. Spain

11.3.6. Nordic Countries

11.3.7. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. Southeast Asia

11.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Colombia

11.5.4. Argentina

11.5.5. Chile

11.5.6. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. Saudi Arabia

11.6.2. UAE

11.6.3. Kuwait & Qatar

11.6.4. Turkiye

11.6.5. Egypt

11.6.6. South Africa

11.6.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

Multinational Food and Beverage Companies

13.1. Nestle S.A.

13.2. Conagra Brands, Inc.

13.3. Danone S.A.

13.4. The Coca-Cola Company (fairlife)

Specialized Nutrition and Supplement Companies

13.5. Abbott Laboratories

13.6. Herbalife Ltd.

13.7. BellRing Brands, Inc.

13.8. Glanbia plc

13.9. The Simply Good Foods Company

13.10. GNC Holdings, LLC

Weight Management, Meal, and Foodservice Companies

13.11. WW International, Inc.

13.12. HelloFresh SE (Factor)

13.13. Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

14. Appendix

14.1. Related Reports

14.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [325]



List of Figures [48]

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