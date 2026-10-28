UAE Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 51.29 Billion At 18% CAGR, Driven By Sovereign AI And Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target sovereign cloud, Arabic AI, edge and sector solutions; leverage public-private partnerships and UAE compute capacity to serve regional demand and strengthen enterprise ROI

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAE Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE artificial intelligence market was valued at USD 4.60 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 9.80 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow to USD 51.29 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 18.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report examines national AI policy, emirate-level initiatives, investment flows, AI compute capacity, data center development, advanced chip access, data governance, talent availability, the value chain, and the competitive landscape.

Market estimates cover AI spending by government entities, enterprises, and other organizations across all seven emirates. The analysis includes accelerated compute, networking, storage, AI-optimized data centers, foundation models, large language models, machine learning platforms, applications, consulting, integration, managed AI cloud, and training. Consumer devices with embedded AI and IT expenditure unrelated to AI are excluded.

National Strategy and AI Infrastructure Investment

The UAE has prioritized artificial intelligence since adopting its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in 2017 and appointing the world's first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. Since then, public policy and sovereign investment have supported large-scale infrastructure, research, education, and commercial deployment.

In May 2025, the UAE and U.S. governments announced plans for a 5-gigawatt AI campus in Abu Dhabi. Stargate UAE, a 1-gigawatt cluster developed by G42 with OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank, represents the first phase. The project is expected to activate 200 megawatts of GB300 systems in 2026. Under the U.S.-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership, the UAE may import up to 500,000 advanced NVIDIA chips annually. U.S. export licenses for G42 were approved in November 2025 following security assurances concerning chip access and use.

UAE Artificial Intelligence Market Drivers and Challenges

Government commitment remains a central growth driver. Federal and emirate authorities have appointed chief AI officers, incorporated AI into public services, established a dedicated graduate AI university, and introduced AI education within school curricula. These measures reinforce long-term demand while strengthening investor confidence.

Sovereign capital is also accelerating development. Microsoft invested USD 1.5 billion in G42 in 2024, while MGX, founded by Mubadala and G42, invests in AI infrastructure and technology companies in the UAE and international markets. Additional compute capacity is expected as G42 targets 200 to 500 megawatts of new capacity per quarter following the initial development phase.

Market expansion nevertheless depends on continued access to advanced U.S. chips and export approvals. Other constraints include competition for AI researchers, engineers, and data center specialists; high power and cooling requirements; differences between federal, DIFC, and ADGM data protection frameworks; limited high-quality Arabic training data; cybersecurity exposure; and uncertainty surrounding enterprise returns on AI investment.

High-Growth Opportunities

The UAE is positioned to serve AI demand across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia through its expanding compute infrastructure and international connectivity, including Fujairah's subsea cable landings. Sovereign and Arabic AI models offer another significant opportunity. The Technology Innovation Institute's Falcon models and Jais, developed by G42's Inception with MBZUAI and Cerebras, address demand among more than 400 million Arabic speakers.

Energy, healthcare, life sciences, transportation, and government services are expected to generate substantial domestic demand. AIQ, the ADNOC and G42 joint venture, supports AI adoption in energy, while M42 contributes to national genomics and healthcare programs. Broader trends include sovereign AI, national models, AI-first public services, partnerships with U.S. technology companies, and continued investment in AI education.

Market Segment Outlook



Component: AI infrastructure is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 as investment flows into GPU servers, networking, storage, and purpose-built data centers. Software & platforms are projected to record the highest CAGR as enterprises adopt generative AI, AI agents, and sector-specific applications. Services will remain essential for integration, managed sovereign cloud, and workforce development.

Technology: Machine learning is expected to lead in 2026 because of its established use in forecasting, predictive analytics, risk management, energy, finance, and government. Generative AI & large language models are forecast to grow fastest, supported by Stargate UAE and locally developed models. Natural language processing & Arabic AI will remain strategically important.

Deployment: Sovereign & hyperscale cloud is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, supported by Core42 and Stargate UAE. Edge AI is projected to expand fastest as smart cities, industrial facilities, and autonomous transportation require local processing and low latency. On-premises deployment will continue to support organizations with strict security requirements.

End-use sector: Government & public services are expected to lead in 2026. Healthcare & life sciences are forecast to post the highest CAGR due to growth in diagnostics, genomics, and personalized medicine. Energy & utilities will remain a major market through AI-supported exploration, production optimization, and predictive maintenance. Enterprise size: Large enterprises & government entities are expected to retain the larger share, reflecting their investment capacity and access to extensive data assets. Small & medium-sized enterprises are forecast to grow faster as cloud-based AI services reduce implementation costs.

Emirate-Level Market Analysis

Abu Dhabi is expected to lead the UAE artificial intelligence market in 2026. The emirate hosts the UAE-US AI Campus, Stargate UAE, G42, MGX, MBZUAI, the Technology Innovation Institute, and major ADNOC initiatives. Its position is also supported by the ADGM regulatory framework and power from the 5.6-gigawatt Barakah nuclear plant.

Dubai is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by its concentration of financial institutions, multinational companies, logistics operators, and government AI programs. The Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Dubai AI Campus in DIFC, autonomous mobility plans, and adoption by Emirates and DP World are expanding demand.

Sharjah benefits from university research, technology startups, and digital public services. The Northern Emirates are developing from a smaller base, supported by Fujairah's connectivity infrastructure, Ras Al Khaimah's technology and digital asset free zones, and federal programs extending AI access across the country.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on compute and chip access, model performance, Arabic-language capabilities, sovereign deployment, cybersecurity, sector expertise, and regulatory compliance. Market participants are developing sovereign infrastructure, releasing open and Arabic models, creating industry joint ventures, and partnering with global cloud and semiconductor companies.

Companies profiled in the report include G42, Core42, Presight AI Holding PLC, AIQ, M42, Space42 PLC, Khazna Data Centers, MGX, Technology Innovation Institute, e&, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du), Microsoft Corporation, OpenAI, Oracle Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Cerebras Systems Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides UAE artificial intelligence market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the effects of national policy, sovereign capital, chip approvals, talent constraints, data governance, power requirements, and infrastructure investment.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by component, technology, deployment, end-use sector, enterprise size, and emirate.

Tracks sovereign cloud, Arabic AI models, generative AI adoption, and AI-first government services.

Benchmarks national AI companies, telecom operators, data center providers, and global technology partners. Supports market entry, investment, partnership, product development, and procurement decisions.

The report also addresses the future impact of the UAE-US AI Campus and Stargate UAE, the role of export controls in advanced chip availability, the growth potential of sovereign and Arabic AI models, emirate-level investment opportunities, and the partnerships shaping competition across the UAE artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Emirate-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (AI Infrastructure Capacity, Software, and Services Spending by Sector)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Share of National ICT and Digital Investment)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Dynamics

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.1.1. National AI Strategy and Government Leadership

4.1.1.2. Sovereign Capital and Strategic Partnerships

4.1.1.3. Build-Out of Large AI Compute Infrastructure

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.2.1. Dependence on U.S. Export Approvals and Geopolitical Scrutiny

4.1.2.2. Shortage of Specialized AI Talent

4.1.2.3. Energy and Cooling Demands of Large Data Centers

4.1.2.4. Evolving and Fragmented Data Governance

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.1.3.1. Regional AI Hub

4.1.3.2. Arabic Language and Sovereign AI Models

4.1.3.3. AI in Energy, Healthcare, and Government

4.1.4. Challenges

4.1.4.1. Scarcity of High-Quality Arabic Data

4.1.4.2. Demonstrating Enterprise Returns on AI Investment

4.1.4.3. Cybersecurity Risks

4.1.4.4. Managing Technology Alignment and Supply Chain Concerns

4.2. Key Trends

4.2.1. Sovereign AI and National Models

4.2.2. Deep Partnerships with Global AI Leaders

4.2.3. AI-First Government Services

4.2.4. AI Education and Talent Development

4.3. Policy and Strategy Landscape

4.3.1. UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031

4.3.2. Emirate-Level AI Strategies and Programs

4.3.3. U.S.-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership

4.3.4. Export Controls and Chip Access

4.4. AI Infrastructure Landscape

4.4.1. UAE-US AI Campus and Stargate UAE

4.4.2. AI Data Centers and Sovereign Cloud

4.4.3. Power, Cooling, and Connectivity

4.5. Investment Landscape

4.5.1. Sovereign Funds and AI Investment Vehicles

4.5.2. Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures

4.5.3. Venture Capital and Startup Ecosystem

4.6. Regulatory and Data Governance Landscape

4.6.1. Federal Personal Data Protection Law

4.6.2. Free Zone Data Protection Regimes (DIFC, ADGM)

4.6.3. AI Ethics and Governance Frameworks

4.7. Talent and Research Ecosystem

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. UAE Artificial Intelligence Market, by Component

5.1. AI Infrastructure

5.1.1. Compute

5.1.2. Networking & Storage

5.1.3. AI Data Centers

5.2. Software & Platforms

5.2.1. Foundation Models & LLMs

5.2.2. AI Platforms

5.2.3. AI Applications

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Consulting & Integration

5.3.2. Managed AI Cloud

5.3.3. Training & Support

6. UAE Artificial Intelligence Market, by Technology

6.1. Generative AI & Large Language Models

6.2. Machine Learning

6.3. Computer Vision

6.4. Natural Language Processing & Arabic AI

6.5. Robotics & Autonomous Systems

7. UAE Artificial Intelligence Market, by Deployment

7.1. Sovereign & Hyperscale Cloud

7.2. On-Premises

7.3. Edge

8. UAE Artificial Intelligence Market, by End-Use Sector

8.1. Government & Public Services

8.2. Energy & Utilities

8.3. BFSI

8.4. Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.5. Transportation & Logistics

8.6. Real Estate & Retail

8.7. Telecommunications

8.8. Education

8.9. Others

9. UAE Artificial Intelligence Market, by Enterprise Size

9.1. Large Enterprises & Government Entities

9.2. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

10. UAE Artificial Intelligence Market, by Emirate

10.1. Abu Dhabi

10.2. Dubai

10.3. Sharjah

10.4. Northern Emirates

10.4.1. Ajman

10.4.2. Ras Al Khaimah

10.4.3. Fujairah

10.4.4. Umm Al Quwain

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

UAE AI Companies and Investors

12.1. G42

12.2. Core42

12.3. Presight AI Holding PLC

12.4. AIQ

12.5. M42

12.6. Space42 PLC

12.7. Khazna Data Centers

12.8. MGX

12.9. Technology Innovation Institute

UAE Telecommunications Operators

12.10. e& (Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC)

12.11. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du)

Global Technology Partners

12.12. Microsoft Corporation

12.13. OpenAI

12.14. Oracle Corporation

12.15. NVIDIA Corporation

12.16. Cerebras Systems Inc.

12.17. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [157]

List of Figures [49]

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