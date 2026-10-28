U.S. Patient Positioning And Support Aids Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2033 Aging Population And Surgical Growth Drive A $959.44 Million Opportunity

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, End Use, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. patient positioning and support aids market was valued at an estimated USD 559.94 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 959.44 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising surgical volumes, an expanding elderly population, increased awareness of patient and healthcare worker safety, and continued advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

The growing prevalence of chronic conditions requiring surgical intervention is increasing demand for patient positioning products across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and home healthcare settings. Orthopedic procedures, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular interventions, and cosmetic surgeries require reliable positioning and support aids to improve procedural access, enhance patient comfort, support transfers, and reduce pressure injury risks.

Products used across these settings include fluidized positioners, gel and foam positioners, pillows and wedges, repositioning and turning systems, slide sheets, transfer aids, offloading devices, suspension boots, and sling-based positioning aids. Approximately 2 million surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2024, according to World Population Review, reinforcing the need for effective positioning and patient handling solutions.

Diagnostic and cardiovascular procedures also represent an important area of demand. Echocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, CT scans, and MRI scans require precise patient positioning to support clinical accuracy. The increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures and robotic-assisted surgeries is further encouraging healthcare providers to invest in advanced products designed for stability and procedural precision.

Cardiovascular disease trends are expected to contribute to market expansion. In 2024, the U.S. recorded 931,578 cardiovascular disease deaths, an increase of fewer than 3,000 from the previous year. The age-adjusted death rate reached 233.3 per 100,000, representing a 4.0% increase from 2023. An aging population with greater susceptibility to cardiovascular conditions is likely to sustain demand across acute and ambulatory care environments.

Orthopedic surgery volumes are another significant market driver. Data published by the American College of Rheumatology in February 2024 indicated that approximately 544,000 hip replacements and 790,000 total knee replacements are performed annually in the U.S. In November 2024, the American Joint Replacement Registry surpassed 4 million captured hip and knee arthroplasty procedures. James I. Huddleston, III, MD, FAAOS, chair of the registry's steering committee, said the milestone reflected a collective commitment to improving patient care and generating data that can influence treatment quality and effectiveness nationwide.

Greater emphasis on safe patient handling is also shaping purchasing decisions. Improper handling can contribute to pressure injuries among patients and work-related musculoskeletal disorders among healthcare professionals. Programs such as the American Nurses Association's Safe Patient Handling and Mobility initiatives are promoting safer clinical environments, while educational resources for ICU nurses are increasing awareness of injury prevention and appropriate positioning practices.

Manufacturers are responding with product innovation focused on patient and staff safety. In February 2024, Xodus Medical introduced two variations of its lift-free Pink Pad Air-Assist patient positioning instrument: Pink Pad Air-Assist Trendelenburg + and Pink Pad Air-Assist EXT + Trendelenburg. Such launches demonstrate continued investment in technologies that support transfers, positioning, and demanding surgical workflows.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and market trends from 2021 to 2033 across product and end-use segments.

The report provides market estimates, segment forecasts, competitive analysis, product innovation insights, and assessments of emerging growth opportunities. It also examines the strategies of key market participants and the trends expected to influence future demand, helping organizations identify revenue opportunities and support informed business planning in the U.S. patient positioning and support aids market.

Key Attributes

