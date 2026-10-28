U.S. Patient Positioning And Support Aids Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2033 Aging Population And Surgical Growth Drive A $959.44 Million Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$559.94 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$959.44 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.4. Information or Data Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Validation
1.6. Model Details
1.7. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunities Analysis
3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.3. U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Movement Analysis
4.3. U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Gel and Foam Positioners
4.4.1. Gel and Foam Positioners U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Reusable Gel Positioners
4.4.3. Disposable Foam Positioners
4.5. Pillows and Wedges
4.5.1. Pillows and Wedges U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Bed Wedge
4.5.3. Positioning Pillows
4.6. Sling-Based Positioning Aids
4.6.1. Sling-Based Positioning Aids U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Repositioning and Turning Systems
4.7.1. Repositioning and Turning Systems U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Air-Assisted Transfer Aids
4.8.1. Air-Assisted Transfer Aids U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.9. Offloading Devices and Suspension Boots
4.9.1. Offloading Devices and Suspension Boots U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.10. Slide Sheets
4.10.1. Slide Sheets U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.11. Fluidized Positioners
4.11.1. Fluidized Positioners U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.11.2. Flo Fluidized Positioners
4.11.3. Flo-Lock Filtered Positioners
4.12. Others
4.12.1. Others U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Movement Analysis
5.3. U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Hospitals
5.4.1. Hospitals U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Rehabilitation Centers
5.5.1. Rehabilitation Centers U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Nursing Homes
5.6.1. Nursing Homes U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.7. Home Healthcare
5.7.1. Home Healthcare U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.8. Others
5.8.1. Others U.S. Patient Positioning and Support Aids Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Company/Competition Categorization
6.2. Strategy Mapping
6.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025
6.4. List of Key Certification Providers/Scheme Owners
6.5. Company Profiles/Listing
6.5.1. Spry
6.5.2. Medline Industries, LP
6.5.3. Arjo
6.5.4. EHOB
6.5.5. DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
6.5.6. Etac AB
6.5.7. Hillrom (Baxter)
6.5.8. Guldmann
6.5.9. ANSELL LTD
6.5.10. Molnlycke Health Care AB
6.5.11. Stryker
6.5.12. Soule Medical
6.5.13. STERIS
6.5.14. Cardinal Health
6.5.15. Skytron, LLC
6.5.16. CONMED Corporation
6.5.17. Invacare Corporation
6.5.18. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
6.5.19. GF Health Products (Graham-Field)
6.5.20. AliMed
6.5.21. Joerns Healthcare (MasVida)
6.5.22. Savaria Corporation
6.5.23. Blue Chip Medical Products
6.5.24. Permobil group (Investor AB)
6.5.25. Mizuho OSI (State Street)
6.5.26. Smith & Nephew
6.5.27. Xodus Medical Inc.
List of Tables [8]
List of Figures [33]
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