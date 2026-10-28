U.S. Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach US$1.60 Billion, Driven By AI-Enhanced Imaging And Minimally Invasive Care

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Breast Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Procedure Type, Guidance Technology, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. breast biopsy devices market was valued at an estimated USD 1.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the rising incidence of breast cancer and growing demand for early detection and accurate diagnosis.

Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the U.S., with hundreds of thousands of invasive and non-invasive cases reported annually. Increasing incidence rates, combined with broader participation in mammography and MRI screening programs, are leading to the detection of more suspicious breast lesions. This trend is increasing the number of tissue sampling procedures performed to confirm diagnoses, rule out malignancy, and inform treatment decisions.

High awareness among patients and clinicians is also strengthening demand for breast biopsy devices. Structured screening programs and favorable reimbursement policies support the adoption of core-needle, vacuum-assisted, and image-guided biopsy technologies across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized breast care centers, and diagnostic imaging facilities.

Technological innovation continues to shape the U.S. breast biopsy devices market. Minimally invasive core-needle and vacuum-assisted biopsy systems are increasingly integrated with ultrasound, MRI, 3D mammography, and AI-enhanced diagnostic workflows. These advances improve procedural accuracy, workflow efficiency, clinical utility, and patient comfort while supporting broader use across healthcare settings.

Recent product developments demonstrate the industry's focus on improving MRI-guided biopsy procedures. In February 2026, Mammotome, part of Danaher Corporation, introduced the Mammotome Prima MR Dual Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy System. The system is designed to be positioned inside the MRI scanner room at the patient's side during a biopsy. Its workflow capabilities are intended to improve clinician coordination and procedural efficiency, addressing the growing volume of MRI-guided breast biopsies in the U.S.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analysis of industry trends across product type, procedure type, guidance technology, and end use. Historical and forecast data cover the period from 2021 to 2033.

Product Type Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Biopsy Guidance Systems

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Guns

Biopsy Tables

Biopsy Consumables Other Consumables

Procedure Type Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

Surgical (Open) Biopsy Liquid Biopsy

Guidance Technology Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Ultrasound-Guided

Mammography / Stereotactic-Guided MRI-Guided

End Use Outlook - Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialized Breast Care Centers Diagnostic Centers/Imaging Centers

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed U.S. breast biopsy devices market estimates and forecasts

Analysis of major products, procedures, guidance technologies, and end-use settings

Assessment of market drivers, emerging trends, and growth opportunities

Competitive landscape and market presence analysis of key participants

Revenue forecasts to support market assessment and investment planning

Coverage of product innovation and technology developments Actionable insights to identify revenue opportunities and guide strategic decisions

The report supports manufacturers, healthcare providers, investors, and other industry stakeholders with market intelligence for strategic planning. It also examines how rising breast cancer detection rates, expanding screening access, reimbursement conditions, AI integration, and image-guided biopsy innovation are expected to influence the U.S. breast biopsy devices market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

