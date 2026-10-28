AB Artea Bank Group's Operating Results For The First Nine Months Of 2026



Profit. The Group earned a net profit of €27.9 million in the first nine months of this year

Deposits. The deposit portfolio grew by 10% year-to-date, reaching €4.3 billion

Loans. The loan portfolio exceeded €4.0 billion and increased by 8% year-to-date

Revenue. Net interest income grew by 9% year-over-year to €113.7 million, while net service and fee income rose by 4% to €23.6 million

Management Changes. Following approval from the ECB, a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) has joined the Management Board of Artea Bank. The bank's team has also been strengthened with new leadership in data, IT, risk, marketing and HR Share Buyback. Artea Bank received approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) to repurchase its own shares

During the first nine months of 2026, the Artea Bank Group earned an unaudited net profit of €27.9 million. The bank's core business indicators – the loan portfolio, customer deposits, and net interest income – all grew, while profit was impacted by additional impairment provisions and costs related to the ongoing restructuring.

Net interest income increased by 9% year-to-date compared to the corresponding period in 2025, reaching €113.7 million, while net service and commission income rose by 4% to €23.6 million. This growth was driven by persistently high demand for financing: since the beginning of the year, new loan agreements totaling more than €1.3 billion have been signed – 1% more than a year ago, and the loan portfolio grew by 8% (€311 million) to exceed €4.0 billion.

Customer deposits grew even more rapidly, with the deposit portfolio increasing by 10% (€391 million) year-to-date, exceeding €4.3 billion at the end of September. Demand deposits grew by 14% (€293 million) to exceed €2.3 billion, while time deposits increased by 5% (€98 million) to €2.0 billion.

“Artea is entering a new phase of operations, with a greater focus on risk management, operational efficiency, and long-term resilience. The bank is systematically updating its organizational model, strengthening internal capabilities, and reducing its dependence on external service providers.

We are purposefully strengthening the organization: we are refreshing the management team – experienced specialists in data, IT, risk, regulation, HR and business development have joined the bank. We are transferring critical IT competencies and responsibilities to the bank – this will allow us to strengthen control, make decisions faster and increase operational resilience. These changes will increase costs in the short term, but they represent an investment in a stronger, more efficient, and more sustainable Artea Bank,” says Tomas Varenbergas, acting CEO of Artea Bank.

Operating expenses in Q3 2026 were driven up by costs related to restructuring, strengthening risk management, and the transition from external service providers to in-house teams and technological solutions. The Artea Bank Group's cost-to-income ratio stood at 61.6% at the end of September (compared to 56.3% in the corresponding period of 2025).

Loan impairment charges (excluding impairments of other assets and Pillar 2-related charges) for the first 9 months totaled €6.3 million (compared to €4.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025). Additional provisions recognised in Q3 were primarily driven by more conservative loss given default (LGD) assumptions, higher specific provisions for non-performing exposures, and increased weighting of adverse macroeconomic scenarios. The Cost-of-Risk (CoR) ratio stood at 0.22% at the end of September (0.15% at the end of September 2025).

Due to these factors, the group's net profit was 42% lower than a year ago. Operating profit before impairment and income tax decreased by 13% to €54.6 million (€62.7 million for the first nine months of 2025), while return on equity stood at 6.2% (11.1% a year ago).

The bank's capital and liquidity position remains stable and strong. All regulatory requirements and prudential ratios are met with a significant margin, ensuring resilience to market volatility: Total Capital Ratio (TCR) stood at 21.0%1, and Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 209%1