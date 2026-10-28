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AB Artea Bank Group's Operating Results For The First Nine Months Of 2026


Date: 2026-10-28 11:01:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
  • Profit. The Group earned a net profit of €27.9 million in the first nine months of this year
  • Deposits. The deposit portfolio grew by 10% year-to-date, reaching €4.3 billion
  • Loans. The loan portfolio exceeded €4.0 billion and increased by 8% year-to-date
  • Revenue. Net interest income grew by 9% year-over-year to €113.7 million, while net service and fee income rose by 4% to €23.6 million
  • Management Changes. Following approval from the ECB, a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) has joined the Management Board of Artea Bank. The bank's team has also been strengthened with new leadership in data, IT, risk, marketing and HR
  • Share Buyback. Artea Bank received approval from the European Central Bank (ECB) to repurchase its own shares

During the first nine months of 2026, the Artea Bank Group earned an unaudited net profit of €27.9 million. The bank's core business indicators – the loan portfolio, customer deposits, and net interest income – all grew, while profit was impacted by additional impairment provisions and costs related to the ongoing restructuring.

Net interest income increased by 9% year-to-date compared to the corresponding period in 2025, reaching €113.7 million, while net service and commission income rose by 4% to €23.6 million. This growth was driven by persistently high demand for financing: since the beginning of the year, new loan agreements totaling more than €1.3 billion have been signed – 1% more than a year ago, and the loan portfolio grew by 8% (€311 million) to exceed €4.0 billion.

Customer deposits grew even more rapidly, with the deposit portfolio increasing by 10% (€391 million) year-to-date, exceeding €4.3 billion at the end of September. Demand deposits grew by 14% (€293 million) to exceed €2.3 billion, while time deposits increased by 5% (€98 million) to €2.0 billion.

“Artea is entering a new phase of operations, with a greater focus on risk management, operational efficiency, and long-term resilience. The bank is systematically updating its organizational model, strengthening internal capabilities, and reducing its dependence on external service providers.

We are purposefully strengthening the organization: we are refreshing the management team – experienced specialists in data, IT, risk, regulation, HR and business development have joined the bank. We are transferring critical IT competencies and responsibilities to the bank – this will allow us to strengthen control, make decisions faster and increase operational resilience. These changes will increase costs in the short term, but they represent an investment in a stronger, more efficient, and more sustainable Artea Bank,” says Tomas Varenbergas, acting CEO of Artea Bank.

Operating expenses in Q3 2026 were driven up by costs related to restructuring, strengthening risk management, and the transition from external service providers to in-house teams and technological solutions. The Artea Bank Group's cost-to-income ratio stood at 61.6% at the end of September (compared to 56.3% in the corresponding period of 2025).

Loan impairment charges (excluding impairments of other assets and Pillar 2-related charges) for the first 9 months totaled €6.3 million (compared to €4.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025). Additional provisions recognised in Q3 were primarily driven by more conservative loss given default (LGD) assumptions, higher specific provisions for non-performing exposures, and increased weighting of adverse macroeconomic scenarios. The Cost-of-Risk (CoR) ratio stood at 0.22% at the end of September (0.15% at the end of September 2025).

Due to these factors, the group's net profit was 42% lower than a year ago. Operating profit before impairment and income tax decreased by 13% to €54.6 million (€62.7 million for the first nine months of 2025), while return on equity stood at 6.2% (11.1% a year ago).

The bank's capital and liquidity position remains stable and strong. All regulatory requirements and prudential ratios are met with a significant margin, ensuring resilience to market volatility: Total Capital Ratio (TCR) stood at 21.0%1, and Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) at 209%1

Summary of Revenues and Expenses (€' m) 2026 9M 2025 9M % ∆
Net Interest Income 113.7 104.3 9%
Net Fee and Commission Income 23.6 22.7 4%
Other Income 5.0 16.2 -69%
Total Revenue 142.3 143.3 -1%
Salaries and Related Expenses -44.4 -40.3 10%
Other Operating Expenses -43.2 -40.3 7%
Total Operating Expenses -87.7 -80.6 9%
Operating Profit 54.6 62.7 -13%
Impairment Losses -18.6 -3.2 479%
Income Tax Expense -8.1 -11.1 -27%
Net Profit 27.9 48.4 -42%
Balance Sheet Metrics (€` m) 2026.09.30 2025.12.31 % ∆
Loan Portfolio 4 024 3 714 8%
Deposit Portfolio 4 352 3 961 10%
Equity 600 603 0%
Assets under Management2 1 701 2 151 -21%
Assets under Custody 2 246 2 046 10%
Key Indicators 2026 9M 2025 9M
Net Interest Margin (NIM) 2.8% 2.9% -17bp
Cost-to-Income Ratio (C/I) 61.6% 56.3% +536bp
Return on Equity (RoE) 6.2% 11.1% -491bp
Cost-of-Risk (CoR) 0.22% 0.15% +7bp
Total Capital Ratio (TCR)1 21.0% 21.5% -53bp

Overview of Business Segments

Corporate Clients

Business customer activity remains high – both the number of new customers and the volume of new business financing have increased. Since the beginning of the year, the volume of new business financing agreements has reached €0.9 billion, a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. The total business loan portfolio exceeded €2.1 billion, growing by 11% year-to-date.

The bank continues to consistently support the development of green energy infrastructure in Lithuania. In Q3 2026, Artea allocated €32.7 million for two new energy storage parks, with a combined capacity of 84 MW. The parks are currently under development. Energy storage capacity is an important part of the rapidly growing renewable energy system: it helps balance the electricity supply and increases the country's energy resilience.

Corporate banking also continues to successfully strengthen its position in a growing market. During the first half of 2026 the market share of Artea in corporate financing increased by 0.4 percentage points. This reflects the bank's growing competitiveness and increasing confidence among corporate clients.

Private Clients

Daily banking services are gaining momentum. In the third quarter, the bank achieved a record result in attracting new retail customers: nearly 13 thousand new private clients joined Artea – twice as many as in the second quarter. This growth was driven by successful credit card and term deposit campaigns, as well as more effective cross-selling within the Artea Bank Group.

Demand for mortgages remains high. The volume of new mortgage loan contracts grew by 2% to €70 million in Q3 and exceeded €0.2 billion since the beginning of the year. The mortgage portfolio increased by 11% (€111 million) over the first nine months, exceeding €1.1 billion.

Consumer financing also grew steadily: since the beginning of the year, new consumer loan agreements totaling €0.2 billion have been signed, while the portfolio increased by 3% (€10 million) to €0.4 billion.

In Q3 2026, participants of Pillar 2 pension funds of Artea submitted requests to withdraw €67 million. This was half the level recorded in Q2 and eight times lower than in Q1. Artea Asset Management once again stood out for its resilience in the market among other fund managers by retaining the relatively largest share of assets under management. The impact of redemptions was partly offset by strong investment management performance and contributions to Pillar 3 pension funds growing by €20 million.

1 preliminary data
2 Includes assets managed by asset management and modernization funds

Additional information:
Arnas Šukys,
Head of Investor Relations
...; +370 610 44447

Attachments

  • Artea 2026 Q3 Financial Statements
  • Artea Q3`26 earnings results presentation

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111879741


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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