AB Artea Bank Group's Operating Results For The First Nine Months Of 2026
|Summary of Revenues and Expenses (€' m)
|2026 9M
|2025 9M
|% ∆
|Net Interest Income
|113.7
|104.3
|9%
|Net Fee and Commission Income
|23.6
|22.7
|4%
|Other Income
|5.0
|16.2
|-69%
|Total Revenue
|142.3
|143.3
|-1%
|Salaries and Related Expenses
|-44.4
|-40.3
|10%
|Other Operating Expenses
|-43.2
|-40.3
|7%
|Total Operating Expenses
|-87.7
|-80.6
|9%
|Operating Profit
|54.6
|62.7
|-13%
|Impairment Losses
|-18.6
|-3.2
|479%
|Income Tax Expense
|-8.1
|-11.1
|-27%
|Net Profit
|27.9
|48.4
|-42%
|Balance Sheet Metrics (€` m)
|2026.09.30
|2025.12.31
|% ∆
|Loan Portfolio
|4 024
|3 714
|8%
|Deposit Portfolio
|4 352
|3 961
|10%
|Equity
|600
|603
|0%
|Assets under Management2
|1 701
|2 151
|-21%
|Assets under Custody
|2 246
|2 046
|10%
|Key Indicators
|2026 9M
|2025 9M
|∆
|Net Interest Margin (NIM)
|2.8%
|2.9%
|-17bp
|Cost-to-Income Ratio (C/I)
|61.6%
|56.3%
|+536bp
|Return on Equity (RoE)
|6.2%
|11.1%
|-491bp
|Cost-of-Risk (CoR)
|0.22%
|0.15%
|+7bp
|Total Capital Ratio (TCR)1
|21.0%
|21.5%
|-53bp
Overview of Business Segments
Corporate Clients
Business customer activity remains high – both the number of new customers and the volume of new business financing have increased. Since the beginning of the year, the volume of new business financing agreements has reached €0.9 billion, a 15% increase compared to the same period last year. The total business loan portfolio exceeded €2.1 billion, growing by 11% year-to-date.
The bank continues to consistently support the development of green energy infrastructure in Lithuania. In Q3 2026, Artea allocated €32.7 million for two new energy storage parks, with a combined capacity of 84 MW. The parks are currently under development. Energy storage capacity is an important part of the rapidly growing renewable energy system: it helps balance the electricity supply and increases the country's energy resilience.
Corporate banking also continues to successfully strengthen its position in a growing market. During the first half of 2026 the market share of Artea in corporate financing increased by 0.4 percentage points. This reflects the bank's growing competitiveness and increasing confidence among corporate clients.
Private Clients
Daily banking services are gaining momentum. In the third quarter, the bank achieved a record result in attracting new retail customers: nearly 13 thousand new private clients joined Artea – twice as many as in the second quarter. This growth was driven by successful credit card and term deposit campaigns, as well as more effective cross-selling within the Artea Bank Group.
Demand for mortgages remains high. The volume of new mortgage loan contracts grew by 2% to €70 million in Q3 and exceeded €0.2 billion since the beginning of the year. The mortgage portfolio increased by 11% (€111 million) over the first nine months, exceeding €1.1 billion.
Consumer financing also grew steadily: since the beginning of the year, new consumer loan agreements totaling €0.2 billion have been signed, while the portfolio increased by 3% (€10 million) to €0.4 billion.
In Q3 2026, participants of Pillar 2 pension funds of Artea submitted requests to withdraw €67 million. This was half the level recorded in Q2 and eight times lower than in Q1. Artea Asset Management once again stood out for its resilience in the market among other fund managers by retaining the relatively largest share of assets under management. The impact of redemptions was partly offset by strong investment management performance and contributions to Pillar 3 pension funds growing by €20 million.
1 preliminary data
2 Includes assets managed by asset management and modernization funds
Additional information:
Arnas Šukys,
Head of Investor Relations
...; +370 610 44447
Attachments
-
Artea 2026 Q3 Financial Statements
Artea Q3`26 earnings results presentation
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