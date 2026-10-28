Smart Luggage Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 18.5% CAGR By 2030

Smart Luggage Market Growth

Smart Luggage Market Overview

Smart Luggage Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The smart luggage sector is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by increasing global travel and technological advances that enhance convenience and security for travelers. As innovations like GPS tracking and biometric locks become standard, the market is evolving to meet the needs of modern consumers who seek smarter, more connected travel solutions. Let's explore the current market landscape, growth factors, key players, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Projected Growth and Market Size of the Smart Luggage Market

Forecasts show the smart luggage market surpassing $6 billion by 2030. This segment forms about 14% of the broader Exhibition Organizing market, which is expected to reach roughly $42 billion by the same year. Within the massive Recreation industry, projected at $2,245 billion by 2030, smart luggage will contribute close to 0.3% of the total value. The market is anticipated to grow robustly with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% through 2030, signaling strong consumer interest and innovation momentum.

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North America's Leading Position in the Smart Luggage Market

By 2030, North America will hold the largest share of the smart luggage market, valued at $2.0 billion, up from $0.9 billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 17%. This growth is fueled by frequent business and leisure travelers who prefer connected travel accessories featuring GPS capabilities, anti-theft features, USB charging ports, and IoT integration. The region's vibrant premium travel retail environment, partnerships with airlines, and growing smart mobility networks further bolster demand across the United States and Canada.

The USA's Dominance within the Smart Luggage Market

The United States is set to be the top country in this market by 2030, reaching $1.8 billion from $0.8 billion in 2025, also growing at 17% CAGR. This rise is supported by a high volume of domestic and international flights, a preference for premium tech-enabled accessories, and strong sales through airport retail stores and e-commerce. Innovations in biometric locking systems, location tracking, and lightweight materials continue to fuel consumer interest in the US market.

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Primary Drivers Behind the Expansion of the Smart Luggage Market

One significant factor pushing market growth is the rise in travel and tourism worldwide. Increasing numbers of travelers seek luggage solutions that simplify their journeys by integrating GPS tracking, digital locks, and charging ports. As air passenger traffic climbs, so does the willingness to invest in premium items that offer enhanced security and comfort. This driver contributes approximately 1.8% annual growth to the market.

Another vital growth engine is the expansion of e-commerce platforms. Online shopping allows consumers to easily compare features and prices, read reviews, and access a wide range of products without geographical limitations. The convenience of doorstep delivery, straightforward returns, and detailed product information enhances buyer confidence and decision-making. This trend is expected to add about 1.4% growth annually to the smart luggage market.

Increasing Demand for Advanced Travel Accessories Among Consumers

Modern travelers are showing a strong preference for multifunctional travel gear that combines several smart features such as device charging, location tracking, and digital security into one product. Rising disposable incomes, shifting lifestyles, and the popularity of connected gadgets among business and tech-savvy consumers stimulate this demand. This factor contributes roughly 1.2% yearly growth to the market.

Key Product Segments Driving Smart Luggage Market Growth

Among product categories, duffel bags, travel backpacks, and other types are projected to add more than $3.4 billion in value between 2025 and 2030. Travel backpacks are expected to grow by $1 billion, duffel bags by $0.4 billion, while other product types will contribute an additional $2 billion. Innovations such as AI-powered baggage tracking, app-connected real-time trip management, lightweight ergonomic designs, and modular adaptability are fueling this expansion, alongside premium retail and airport experiential stores.

Dominance of Other Product Types within the Smart Luggage Market

The“other product types” category will be the largest segment by 2030, making up 42% of the market or $2 billion in value. This segment includes compact, modular smart cases suited for short trips and urban travel, lightweight multifunctional luggage featuring digital tracking, hybrid pieces merging fashion with utility, and premium accessories found in airport and lifestyle stores. Sustainable materials and app-based features that enhance user control also support this segment's growth.

Additional Segmentation of Smart Luggage Market

The smart luggage market is further divided by technology, including sensors, SIM cards, USB charging, and connectivity solutions. It is also segmented by materials such as nylon, leather, canvas, plastic, and others. Distribution channels encompass specialty stores, online outlets, brand stores, and other platforms, ensuring wide accessibility to consumers worldwide.

Emergence of AI-Powered Rideable Suitcases in Smart Luggage

A new wave of AI-enabled rideable suitcases is transforming traveler convenience and mobility. For example, in June 2026, Airwheel Holding Limited introduced the AI Suitcase, a next-generation rideable smart cabin suitcase featuring electric riding capabilities, mobile app connectivity, integration with Apple Find My, and intelligent security functions. These innovations streamline travel, enable real-time tracking, and elevate the overall user experience.

Challenges Posed by Airline Battery Regulations on New Entrants

The smart luggage market remains somewhat fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for just 19% of total revenue in 2025. Technological complexities and regulatory hurdles-such as airline safety rules, battery compliance, and integration of advanced electronics-pose moderate barriers to entry. Leading firms like Samsonite International S.A., July Pty Ltd., and others maintain strong positions through extensive product lines, global distribution networks, and ongoing innovation. Demand for connected features like GPS tracking and built-in charging is expected to drive collaboration, product development, and regional growth.

Major Competitors in the Smart Luggage Market

Key players dominating the market include:

- Samsonite International S.A.

- RIMOWA GmbH

- Away Travel Inc.

- Delsey S.A.

- Xiaomi Corporation

- Arlo Skye Inc.

- July Pty Ltd.

- Beijing ForwardX Robotics Co. Ltd.

- Airwheel Holding Limited

- Heys International Ltd.

Strategies Leading Companies Use to Compete

Top firms focus on advancing smart luggage technologies to enhance both convenience and security. Incorporating AI for improved tracking and automation, expanding product portfolios to meet evolving consumer needs, and integrating IoT and GPS functionalities are pivotal competitive strategies designed to capture growing market share.

Samsonite's Market Leadership Based on Tracking-Enabled Products

According to The Business Research Company, Samsonite International S.A. led global sales in 2025, holding an 8% share of the smart luggage market. Its smart luggage division offers products such as smart suitcases equipped with integrated tracking, USB charging, and premium accessories aimed at delivering connected, secure, and convenient travel experiences.

The Smart Luggage Value Chain from Suppliers to End Users

The smart luggage industry relies on a broad network of raw material suppliers, including Panasonic Holdings Corporation, LG Energy Solution Ltd., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and others specializing in semiconductors, batteries, and sensors. Major wholesalers and distributors like Ingram Micro Inc., TD SYNNEX Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Inc., and Digi-Key Electronics ensure wide product availability. Leading end users include notable brands such as Samsonite, Tumi Holdings, RIMOWA, Away Travel, and several others that serve consumers globally with innovative smart luggage solutions.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Smart Luggage Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 18.5% CAGR By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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