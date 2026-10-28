AI Festival 2027 Unveils Program Preview: Moving Beyond AI Tools To Skills, Business, And Governance

AI Festival - Plenary, Milan

AI Festival in Milan on February 11–12, 2027: 7 stages, 4 learning tracks, and speakers from AMD, Microsoft, Sandbox, Salesforce, and Search On Media Group.

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bologna, Italy – October 28, 2026 | The first preview of the AI Festival 2027 educational program is now available online. The fourth edition of the International Festival on Artificial Intelligence, created by Search On Media Group and powered by WMF – We Make Future, will take place on February 11–12, 2027, at Superstudio Maxi in Milan.The preview introduces seven dedicated stages, organized around four complementary experiences - Anticipate, Understand, Discover, and Experiment - designed for professionals working across the AI & Digital Tech industries. This approach enables participants to explore emerging AI trends, examine the technology's impact, discover platforms and real-world solutions, and develop advanced technical skills.“From understanding individual tools to directing the entire system. Learn to orchestrate artificial intelligence.” This is the central message behind the educational program, reflecting the theme of the 2027 edition,“Orchestrating Intelligence - Where Humans & AI play in Symphony”. The focus is on developing the ability to integrate intelligent agents, data, technologies, and human expertise, equipping professionals with the skills needed to manage increasingly complex AI systems and their integration into business processes.“The competitive advantage of businesses depends not only on the Artificial Intelligence tools they adopt, but on their ability to integrate them into their organizational structures and business models,” said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of AI Festival and WMF – We Make Future.“Managing increasingly complex systems, where intelligent agents, data, technologies, and human expertise interact, is first and foremost a leadership challenge, not just a technological one. With AI Festival 2027, we want to help develop the skills needed to address this challenge by bringing together strategic vision, technical training, and practical applications. For businesses today, the challenge is very concrete: understanding where to apply AI, how to integrate it into their processes, and which skills to develop to achieve measurable results.”“Milan aims to be a city where Artificial Intelligence becomes a widely shared skill and a practical driver of growth for businesses, professionals, and public administration. AI Festival brings an international dialogue between industry, research, and institutions to our city, supporting precisely this vision: moving beyond understanding technologies to learning how to manage them responsibly and integrate them into existing processes, while building on the talent and expertise of our local ecosystem,” said Layla Pavone, Coordinator of the Board for Technological Innovation and Digital Transformation of the City of Milan.From future trends to real-world applications: Inside the educational program.The Plenary and AI Horizons rooms will focus on Anticipate, exploring the evolution of Artificial Intelligence and emerging technological scenarios. Understand will examine AI's impact and the dynamics of the innovation ecosystem through AI Impact and AI Ecosystems, featuring roundtables, pitches, and in-depth discussions.Discover will focus on practical AI applications through AI Tools & Business and AI Solutions, showcasing platforms, products, tools, and solutions available on the market. Advanced technical and specialized training will also play a central role in Experiment, which includes AI Deep Dive sessions and hands-on Workshops. Details of the workshop program will be announced online in the coming weeks.The program is designed for managers, developers, data scientists, AI specialists, professionals, and decision-makers, with specialized content covering Architecture, Coding, and the practical adoption of AI in business operations and organizational processes. Among the first announced speakers are Bryan Madden (AMD), Ariadna Goberio (Microsoft), Yuval Dvir (Sandbox), Surbhi Motghare (Salesforce), Alessio Pomaro (Search On), and Orion Forowycz, reflecting the international and multidisciplinary scope of the educational program.The sessions announced so far explore AI applications across a wide range of industries, including Digital Business & Media, GovTech & Public Services, Rights & Cybersecurity, Education & Work, IndustryTech & Robotics, E-commerce & Retail, and Health & Life Sciences. Early program highlights include the relationship between Artificial Intelligence, bias, and decision-making; the evolving challenges of leadership in managing intelligent systems; and how to select the most appropriate AI technologies for different use cases while addressing safety requirements. These topics offer an initial look at the perspectives shaping the 2027 program, spanning technological developments, governance, business applications, and specialized expertise.Education and networking within the international AI ecosystemBeyond its educational program, AI Festival will offer opportunities for exchange and networking among businesses, startups, investors, professionals, institutions, and research centers, through B2B meetings and initiatives designed to foster new collaborations across the international Artificial Intelligence ecosystem.The 2027 edition will also feature Layla Pavone, Coordinator of the Board for Technological Innovation and Digital Transformation of the City of Milan, alongside contributions from CINECA and the Digital Innovation Observatories of Politecnico di Milano. This dialogue between industry, research, and institutions builds on the Festival's track record of involving leading organizations such as ESA – European Space Agency and IIT – Italian Institute of Technology in previous editions.As part of the broader WMF – We Make Future ecosystem, AI Festival 2027 builds on the results of its third edition in 2026, which welcomed more than 10,000 attendees, over 200 speakers, more than 120 sponsors, exhibitors, and partners, and over 800 B2B meetings.The AI Festival 2027 educational program preview is now available online.

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AI Festival 2027 unveils program preview: Moving beyond AI tools to skills, business, and governance News Provided By Search On Media Group October 28, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology...



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