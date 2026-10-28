MP CM Aims At 20 Lakh Jobs, New Townships By 2047

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said the Madhya Pradesh government aims to create nearly 20 lakh job opportunities, develop 12 to 15 new townships and ensure planned urban expansion over 25,000 to 30,000 acres by 2047.

Addressing the Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 in Indore, he stated that the state is prioritising the development of modern, investment-friendly, environmentally sensitive and citizen-centric cities.

Yadav said work is progressing rapidly to develop Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal as metropolitan cities. Under the 'Indore Future City' project, about 5,000 acres will be developed with a focus on housing, industry and employment.

He emphasised that cities are not merely residential spaces but major hubs of industry, commerce, investment and jobs. Future urban planning will integrate modern infrastructure, water security, affordable housing and improved quality of life.

The Chief Minister said that investments worth nearly ₹12 lakh crore have already been realised in the state. Efforts are underway to attract further investment in industrial corridors, logistics, tourism, renewable energy, water management, modern infrastructure and advanced sectors such as semiconductors.

He said these initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. During the conclave, Yadav released the drafts of the Treated Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Policy-2026 and the Madhya Pradesh Urban Affordable Housing and Habitat Policy-2026.

A target has been set to achieve 50 per cent reuse of treated water by 2037. Financial agreements worth ₹2,013 crore were signed under the Urban Challenge Fund for urban infrastructure projects.

Several MoUs were also inked for technical cooperation in industrial water reuse, solid waste management and urban development.

Highlighting the impact of religious tourism, the Chief Minister said the development of“Shri Mahakal Mahalok” in Ujjain has led to nearly seven crore annual visitors, generating opportunities in hospitality, transport, commerce and real estate. He also pointed to improved international air connectivity, including the Indore-Abu Dhabi flight service.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said cities would be the engines of economic growth, noting that more than 50 per cent of India's population is expected to live in urban areas by 2047.

He cited Indore's cleanliness achievements as a model of public participation. A Solar Round Table held during the conclave saw participation from over 20 investors. Discussions focused on solar energy use in urban local bodies (ULBs), cutting electricity costs and mobilising financial resources.

Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company MD Manjit Singh proposed a 200 MW floating solar project with a battery energy storage system in Birsinghpur, valued at about ₹1,564 crore, to supply solar power to ULBs and provide two-hour evening electricity.

The meeting also discussed raising funds for nearly 200 ULBs through pooled municipal bonds. Urban Development and Housing Commissioner Sanket Bhondve said the combination of solar energy and financial innovation would promote energy efficiency and sustainable urban growth.

Key projects showcased in the event, included redevelopment of around 4,600 housing units in Bhopal's Tortoise City; modernisation of the Central Vista and State Capital Complex; development of the former Hukumchand Mill land in Indore; the proposed Education, Knowledge and AI City in Bhauri, Bhopal; development of 11 major temple complexes in Ujjain; an integrated temple-tourism project in Chitrakoot; the 200 MW floating solar and battery storage project in Birsinghpur; in-situ redevelopment of 21,255 EWS housing units in Bhopal; and proposed compressed biogas plants in five cities.