Haryana CM Secures Investment Proposals Worth Over Rs 50,000 Crore During Gujarat Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) Haryana has secured investment proposals worth more than Rs 50,000 crore during Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's two-day visit to Gujarat, with proposed investments spanning defence, real estate, oil and gas, semiconductors, agriculture and food processing.

The proposals followed meetings with industrialists and investors in Gujarat, where Saini sought to attract businesses to expand their operations in Haryana.

The agreements include proposals worth around Rs 25,000 crore across the defence, real estate, and oil and gas sectors, Rs 2,900 crore in semiconductors, and Rs 1,400 crore in agriculture and food processing.

Memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were also signed for investments in compressed biogas and civil aviation.

The proposals announced on Wednesday came a day after Haryana signed MoUs involving around Rs 12,000 crore in proposed investments on the first day of the visit.

Those agreements covered defence textiles, technical textiles, industrial machinery, solar energy, cosmetics manufacturing and waste-to-energy projects.

Saini held one-to-one meetings with business leaders and investors in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, accompanied by Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh.

He invited companies to establish new units and expand their existing operations in Haryana, citing its industrial infrastructure, connectivity, skilled workforce and business environment.

The Chief Minister said, "The government is committed to providing simpler procedures, digital facilities and necessary assistance in accordance with the rules to facilitate the establishment of industries and implementation of investment projects."

He said Haryana intended to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative and work towards the goal of a developed India and a developed Haryana.

The state government aimed to strengthen its position as a manufacturing and investment destination while generating employment and increasing economic growth.

"Gujarat and Haryana had complementary industrial strengths and greater cooperation between businesses in the two states could create opportunities in investment, technological innovation, production and employment," he said.

He invited Gujarat-based industrialists to attend the Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit in April 2027.

At an investor roadshow in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister highlighted Haryana's proximity to major markets, its industrial corridors and its access to airports in Delhi, Chandigarh and Noida. "Around 57 per cent of Haryana's geographical area fell within the National Capital Region," he said.

The state has 56 industrial estates and is working towards developing MSME clusters across 143 blocks.

Saini said the expansion of large industries could also benefit smaller businesses and local suppliers through opportunities in transport, packaging, maintenance, technical services and other ancillary activities.

He also pointed to Gurugram's corporate and technology ecosystem, which includes offices of more than 250 Fortune 500 companies, around 270 global capability centres and 19 unicorn companies.

Automobile manufacturing, engineering, electronics, textiles, food processing, pharmaceuticals, logistics and warehousing were among the sectors he identified as having "further potential" for investment.

The Chief Minister said: "Haryana is working to make industrial approvals simpler, transparent and time-bound, with necessary permissions and related services available through coordinated government mechanisms. The state is also seeking to ensure that eligible incentives and departmental support reach investors in accordance with established rules."

During the visit, Saini also met members of the Haryana diaspora in Surat and Ahmedabad. In Surat, he announced plans for a dedicated portal to register and address complaints from people from Haryana living outside the state.

The government also moved towards establishing a Haryana Bhawan in Gujarat, along the lines of the facility in Maharashtra, to serve as a centre for cultural, social and administrative activities.

Senior officials accompanying the Chief Minister included Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar, Industries and Commerce Department Commissioner and Secretary Amit Agrawal, Director General Yash Garg, and senior officials of the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.