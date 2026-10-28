Bihar Cabinet Approves 43 Proposals, Launches MSME Policy 2026 To Boost Employment

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) In a major policy push following a two-week hiatus, the Bihar Cabinet approved 43 key agenda items aimed at accelerating industrial growth, infrastructure development and employment across the state.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, was held at the main secretariat in Patna on Wednesday evening, where key decisions included the green light for the 'Bihar MSME Policy 2026', anchored by the vision of fostering one crore entrepreneurial families for an empowered Bihar.

The policy sets an ambitious five-year roadmap to generate one crore direct and indirect jobs, boost the state's credit-deposit ratio to 75%, build an industrial cluster in every district, and establish dedicated MSME centres across all 38 districts.

The cabinet also approved the 'Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Council Rules, 2026.'

Significant industrial investments cleared during the session include Rs 88.62 crore for an 'Image Starch' production unit in Thakurganj, Kishanganj (expected to generate 217 jobs), and Rs 97.80 crore for a grain-based ethanol plant in Baikunthpur, Gopalganj (creating 210 jobs).

Additionally, Rs 11,096.55 crore was sanctioned for various power sector schemes, alongside the creation of 143 new posts within the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) to address its expanding operational scope.

Urban infrastructure received a major boost with the approved expansion of the Sonepur planning area, facilitating planned mega-projects such as a greenfield satellite township, an international airport, a film city, and educational hubs.

Consequently, restrictions on land purchase, sale, and transfer within the satellite township zone have been lifted.

With a view to curbing crime, approval has been granted for the creation of three posts of City Superintendent of Police (Staff Officer cadre) in the districts of Motihari, Purnea and Saran, as well as the creation of 12 additional posts across various categories to support the functioning of these offices.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, along with ministers from various departments, were present.

The decisions follow a previous cabinet session on October 12, which cleared 23 proposals-including plans for a tech park in Gardanibagh, Patna, airport expansion drives and designating the birth anniversaries of Ram Vilas Paswan and Kailashpati Mishra as official state-level commemorative events.