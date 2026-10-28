India Data Center Portfolio Database: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 110 New Facilities Drive Growth Beyond Core Hubs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India data center growth is led by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, while Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh emerge as new development hubs

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an Excel-based database covering India's colocation data center market, with facility-level analysis of 142 operational data centers and 110 upcoming developments. It delivers detailed information on market capacity, white-floor space, IT load, project investment, infrastructure specifications, development schedules, and colocation pricing.

Geographic coverage includes Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. This extensive coverage enables investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, and government agencies to assess established data center hubs and emerging locations across India.

Key India Data Center Market Highlights



India hosts approximately 142 operational data centers, with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu representing a substantial share of existing data center capacity.

NTT DATA, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, CtrlS, and Sify Technologies are among India's leading data center operators by capacity.

Major facilities that became operational in 2025-26 include Equinix's MB3 facility in Mumbai and ST Telemedia Global Data Centers' Chennai 7 facility, strengthening capacity in two of the country's most important markets.

More than 25% of India's upcoming data center power capacity is concentrated in Maharashtra, supporting Mumbai's continued position as the country's leading development market.

India's data center development pipeline is expanding beyond Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh attracting new projects and investment. The report tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and expected capacity additions between 2026-2031, providing visibility into the market's future supply profile.

Market Capacity and Colocation Pricing Coverage

The database includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, current IT load capacity, planned capacity additions, and rack availability. Pricing coverage includes retail colocation rates for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), along with wholesale colocation pricing per kW. These data points support competitive benchmarking, location analysis, pricing assessment, capacity planning, and market entry strategies.

Existing Data Centers - 142 Facilities

Each operational facility profile includes:



Market snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including designations such as Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers - 110 Facilities

Each development profile provides insight into planned capacity, investment allocation, construction progress, and expected delivery. Data points include:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

Target Audience

The report is designed to support organizations evaluating India data center investment, construction, operations, and infrastructure opportunities. Primary users include:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

By combining operational facility intelligence, upcoming project tracking, capacity forecasts, investment estimates, and colocation pricing, the report offers a comprehensive resource for evaluating India's data center market. It supports due diligence, competitive analysis, investment planning, site selection, infrastructure procurement, and strategic decision-making across established and emerging data center locations.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AdaniConneX

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AirTrunk (Lumina CloudInfra)

AkashiQ

AM Green Group (AMG)

Anant Raj Cloud

Aqylon Nexus Limited

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Blackstone & Panchshil Realty

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL

CapitaLand

Colt Data Centre Services & RMZ

CtrlS

Cyfuture India

Datasamudra - Teleindia Datacenter Private Limited

Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality)

Digital Edge DC

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

ESR

Everstone

HCLTech

Henox Data Centers

Iron Mountain

Kedia Infotech

Larsen & Toubro

Mapletree Investment Trust

NES DATA

NetDataVault

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT DATA

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group

Rack Bank

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd

Reliance

Ricoh

RoVision Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) & OpenAI

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Trijit Data Centre

Tryfacta Inc

UPC Volt

VueNow

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group) ZR Power Holdings

For more information about this report visit

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