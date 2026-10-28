India Data Center Portfolio Database: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 110 New Facilities Drive Growth Beyond Core Hubs
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an Excel-based database covering India's colocation data center market, with facility-level analysis of 142 operational data centers and 110 upcoming developments. It delivers detailed information on market capacity, white-floor space, IT load, project investment, infrastructure specifications, development schedules, and colocation pricing.
Geographic coverage includes Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. This extensive coverage enables investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, and government agencies to assess established data center hubs and emerging locations across India.
Key India Data Center Market Highlights
- India hosts approximately 142 operational data centers, with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu representing a substantial share of existing data center capacity. NTT DATA, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, CtrlS, and Sify Technologies are among India's leading data center operators by capacity. Major facilities that became operational in 2025-26 include Equinix's MB3 facility in Mumbai and ST Telemedia Global Data Centers' Chennai 7 facility, strengthening capacity in two of the country's most important markets. More than 25% of India's upcoming data center power capacity is concentrated in Maharashtra, supporting Mumbai's continued position as the country's leading development market. India's data center development pipeline is expanding beyond Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh attracting new projects and investment. The report tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and expected capacity additions between 2026-2031, providing visibility into the market's future supply profile.
Market Capacity and Colocation Pricing Coverage
The database includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, current IT load capacity, planned capacity additions, and rack availability. Pricing coverage includes retail colocation rates for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), along with wholesale colocation pricing per kW. These data points support competitive benchmarking, location analysis, pricing assessment, capacity planning, and market entry strategies.
Existing Data Centers - 142 Facilities
Each operational facility profile includes:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including designations such as Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers - 110 Facilities
Each development profile provides insight into planned capacity, investment allocation, construction progress, and expected delivery. Data points include:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Target Audience
The report is designed to support organizations evaluating India data center investment, construction, operations, and infrastructure opportunities. Primary users include:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
By combining operational facility intelligence, upcoming project tracking, capacity forecasts, investment estimates, and colocation pricing, the report offers a comprehensive resource for evaluating India's data center market. It supports due diligence, competitive analysis, investment planning, site selection, infrastructure procurement, and strategic decision-making across established and emerging data center locations.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AdaniConneX Airtel (Nxtra Data) AirTrunk (Lumina CloudInfra) AkashiQ AM Green Group (AMG) Anant Raj Cloud Aqylon Nexus Limited Benzy Infotech Data Center Blackstone & Panchshil Realty Bridge Data Centres BSNL CapitaLand Colt Data Centre Services & RMZ CtrlS Cyfuture India Datasamudra - Teleindia Datacenter Private Limited Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality) Digital Edge DC Equinix ESDS Data Center ESR Everstone HCLTech Henox Data Centers Iron Mountain Kedia Infotech Larsen & Toubro Mapletree Investment Trust NES DATA NetDataVault Nextgen Data Centre NTT DATA Pi Datacenters Princeton Digital Group Rack Bank RailTel Corporation of India Ltd Reliance Ricoh RoVision Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd Sify Technologies ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) & OpenAI Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL) Trijit Data Centre Tryfacta Inc UPC Volt VueNow Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group) ZR Power Holdings
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