Global Sodium-Ion Battery Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On $4.35B Grid And EV Demand CATL, Veken, Great Power And Natron Energy Scale

The global sodium-ion battery market reached approximately $930.9 million in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2025 to 2030, reaching $2.03 billion. Continued adoption across energy storage, electric mobility and grid infrastructure is expected to support a further increase to $4.35 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 16.5% from 2030 to 2035. The market report analyzes performance during the 2020-2025 historic period and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035.

Historic sodium-ion battery market growth was supported by greater renewable energy integration, increased adoption of electric two- and three-wheelers, rising investment in battery research and development, and a stronger focus on energy security. Growth was moderated by competition from established battery technologies and concerns surrounding battery performance degradation.

Future expansion is expected to be driven by rising demand for cost-effective energy storage, the development of smart grid infrastructure, supportive government policies, climate targets, rural electrification programs and microgrid deployment. Sodium-ion batteries are attracting increased interest as governments, utilities and manufacturers seek diversified battery supply chains and alternatives that can support renewable energy generation. However, lower energy density, limited commercial manufacturing capacity, tariffs and international trade disputes may constrain adoption.

Key sodium-ion battery market trends include sustainable material sourcing, localized supply chains, resource diversification and circular economy practices across manufacturing and end-of-life management. Producers are also adopting Industry 4.0 technologies to improve cell design, production efficiency, quality control and supply chain management. Artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and Internet of Things technologies are increasingly being integrated into material development, battery manufacturing, connected infrastructure, energy storage deployment and battery management systems.

By type, the market includes carbon-based, transition metal oxide, graphite anode, layered oxide cathode and polyanionic sodium-ion batteries. Transition metal oxide sodium-ion batteries represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 37.9% of the market, or approximately $352.8 million. Layered oxide cathode sodium-ion batteries are forecast to record the fastest growth between 2025 and 2030, with a projected CAGR of 18.9%.

By technology, the sodium-ion battery market is divided into aqueous and non-aqueous solutions. Non-aqueous technology led the market in 2025, generating approximately $665.7 million and representing 71.5% of total revenue. This segment is also expected to expand at the fastest rate through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 18.3%, supported by its growing use in advanced battery applications.

Major applications include energy storage and grid integration, electric vehicles, residential energy storage, emergency backup and uninterruptible power supply systems, along with other commercial and industrial uses. Energy storage and grid integration was the leading application segment in 2025, accounting for 55% of the global market, or approximately $512.3 million. Electric vehicles are projected to be the fastest-growing application segment from 2025 to 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 17.8% as manufacturers explore cost-effective battery options for mobility.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional sodium-ion battery market in 2025, accounting for 46% of global revenue, or approximately $428.4 million. North America and Western Europe followed, supported by investment in energy storage, renewable power and battery innovation. Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 19%, while Eastern Europe is expected to grow at 16.7%. Western Europe and South America are each projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% during the same period.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Carbon-Based Sodium-Ion Batteries; Transition Metal Oxide Sodium-Ion Batteries; Graphite Anode Sodium-Ion Batteries; Layered Oxide Cathode Sodium-Ion Batteries; Polyanionic Sodium-Ion Batteries

2) By Technology: Aqueous; Non-Aqueous

3) By Application: Energy Storage and Grid Integration; Electric Vehicles (EVs); Residential Energy Storage; Emergency Backup and UPS; Other Applications

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; sodium-ion battery indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes

