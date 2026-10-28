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FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2026


Date: 2026-10-28 10:46:51

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WABASH, Ind., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the“Corporation”) (OTCID: FFWC) (10/27/26 Close: $53.17), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the“Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $1,920,000 or $1.77 per common share compared to $1,518,000 or $1.40 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $5,166,000 compared to $4,514,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Credit loss expense was $75,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Total noninterest income was $1,415,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 compared to $1,268,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Noninterest expense was $4,274,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and $4,002,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The three months ended September 30, 2026 represented a return on average common equity of 12.93% compared to 11.90% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The three months ended September 30, 2026 represented a return on average assets of 1.24% compared to 1.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.34% at September 30, 2026 compared to the same 1.34% at September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6,394,000 at September 30, 2026 compared to $6,487,000 at June 30, 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 9.28% compared to 9.55% at June 30, 2026. Total assets at September 30, 2026 were $610,143,000 compared to $613,963,000 at June 30, 2026. Shareholders' equity was $56,636,000 at September 30, 2026 compared to $58,620,000 at June 30, 2026. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered“well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Corporation repurchased 705 shares at an average price of $53.50. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as“expects,”“intends,”“believes,” and“should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol“FFWC.” Our website address is . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30 June 30
2026 2026
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,659,482 $ 6,007,638
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 20,305,191 23,239,189
Cash and cash equivalents 24,964,673 29,246,827
Securities available for sale 99,513,453 101,548,808
Loans held for sale 854,983 1,185,099
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,113,960
at September 30, 2026 and $6,032,597 at June 30, 2026		 450,372,894 448,974,149
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,748,800 1,748,800
Accrued interest receivable 3,125,992 3,118,061
Premises and equipment, net 7,592,777 7,407,812
Mortgage servicing rights 1,246,144 1,172,373
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,783,996 13,653,541
Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898
Repossessed Assets 18,862 18,862
Other assets 5,706,500 4,675,252
Total assets $ 610,142,972 $ 613,963,482
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing $ 55,198,373 $ 54,001,013
Interest-bearing 484,076,135 486,559,721
Total deposits 539,274,508 540,560,734
Borrowings 10,000,000 10,000,000
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,232,634 4,782,730
Total liabilities 553,507,142 555,343,464
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,083,464 at September 30, 2026 and 1,084,169 at June 30, 2026		 18,363 18,363
Additional paid-in capital 10,396,019 10,344,530
Retained earnings 72,714,014 71,151,680
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (11,696,334 ) (8,136,041 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 752,864 at September 30, 2026 and
752,159 at June 30, 2026 (14,796,232 ) (14,758,514 )
Total shareholders' equity 56,635,830 58,620,018
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 610,142,972 $ 613,963,482


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended September 30
2026
2025
Unaudited
 Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees $ 6,570,080 $ 6,120,085
Taxable securities 510,273 564,446
Tax exempt securities 386,888 397,230
Other 260,701 66,803
Total interest and dividend income 7,727,942 7,148,564
Interest expense:
Deposits 2,453,332 2,367,867
Borrowings 108,644 266,244
Total interest expense 2,561,976 2,634,111
Net interest income 5,165,966 4,514,453
Provision for credit losses 75,000 75,000
Net interest income after provision for 5,090,966 4,439,453
credit losses
Noninterest income:
Net gains on sales of loans 118,242 154,391
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - 25,527
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - -
Commission income 530,775 418,566
Service charges and fees 310,421 250,839
Earnings on life insurance 130,455 112,807
Other 323,437 306,198
Total noninterest income 1,414,611 1,268,328
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits 2,261,602 2,038,487
Occupancy and equipment 308,619 307,116
Professional 226,090 154,881
Marketing 118,979 106,748
Deposit insurance premium 94,728 102,000
Regulatory assessment 11,121 11,018
Correspondent bank charges 18,123 26,473
Data processing 697,027 653,892
Printing, postage and supplies 78,957 69,435
Expense on life insurance 30,172 28,944
Contribution expense 1,944 7,500
Expense on REO - 2,042
Other 426,642 493,743
Total noninterest expense 4,274,004 4,002,279
Income before income taxes 2,231,573 1,705,502
Income tax expense 311,696 187,623
Net income $ 1,919,877 $ 1,517,879


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
Three Months Ended September 30
2026 2025
Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings $1.77 $1.40
Diluted earnings $1.77 $1.40
Dividends paid $0.33 $0.31
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,083,839 1,087,307
Shares outstanding end of period 1,083,464 1,087,250
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin ** 3.44% 3.23%
Return on average assets *** 1.24% 1.06%
Return on average common equity *** 12.93% 11.90%
September 30 June 30
2026 2026
Nonperforming assets * $6,394,128 $6,487,202
Repossessed assets $18,862 $18,862
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111879724


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