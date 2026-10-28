Global Aptamer Diagnostic Kits Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 16.5% CAGR To $3.97B By 2030 Kaneka, Maravai, Nexus Dx And Creative Biolabs Scale AI-Driven Point-Of-Care Testing

The global aptamer diagnostic kits market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, expanding healthcare investment, and increasing demand for sensitive and precise diagnostic technologies. The market is projected to grow from $1.85 billion in 2025 to $2.16 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the expansion of hospital and laboratory infrastructure, broader adoption of enzyme-linked and colorimetric diagnostic kits, and continued advances in aptamer synthesis. Healthcare providers and diagnostic laboratories are increasingly seeking technologies that can support faster disease identification, improve testing accuracy, and facilitate more effective clinical decision-making.

The aptamer diagnostic kits market is forecast to reach $3.97 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 16.5%. Key growth factors during the forecast period include greater use of RNA and peptide aptamer kits, integration with artificial intelligence-based diagnostic analytics, rising demand for personalized medicine, and expansion of point-of-care and rapid diagnostic testing. Aptamer-based solutions are also gaining attention across cancer, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, and other diagnostic applications.

Major aptamer diagnostic kits market trends include the development of high-sensitivity testing products, growing demand for multiplex diagnostic capabilities, and increased integration of fluorescence and electrochemical technologies. Manufacturers and researchers are also focusing on rapid point-of-care testing platforms that can deliver accurate results while reducing turnaround times in clinical and laboratory settings.

The increasing incidence of infectious diseases is expected to remain a significant market driver. Aptamer diagnostic kits enable rapid, sensitive, and specific identification of pathogens and disease biomarkers in patient samples, supporting early diagnosis, timely treatment, and improved disease monitoring. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tuberculosis cases in the United States increased from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, an increase of 1,295 cases. This rise highlights the continuing need for advanced infectious disease diagnostic solutions.

Growing healthcare investment is also strengthening the outlook for the aptamer diagnostic kits industry. Increased funding for medical infrastructure, diagnostic services, research, and advanced healthcare technologies is supporting the development and adoption of aptamer-based testing. These investments can improve access to faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient disease detection while helping healthcare systems enhance patient outcomes.

In January 2026, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projected that US national health expenditure would grow at an average annual rate of 5.8% between 2024 and 2033. This rate exceeds the projected average gross domestic product growth of 4.3%. Healthcare spending is expected to increase from 17.6% of GDP in 2023 to 20.3% by 2033, creating additional opportunities for advanced diagnostic technologies and clinical testing platforms.

Strategic partnerships are further contributing to aptamer diagnostic kits market expansion. In May 2025, South Korea-based Aptamer Sciences Co. Ltd. partnered with India-based Apidi Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. to launch a lung cancer diagnostic kit in India. The collaboration is intended to expand access to early and precise lung cancer detection, apply advanced aptamer-based biomarker technology, and improve diagnostic outcomes for patients. The partnership also demonstrates the growing commercial potential of aptamer diagnostics in oncology and emerging healthcare markets.

North America was the largest region in the aptamer diagnostic kits market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Aptamer Kits; Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Aptamer Kits; Peptide Aptamer Kits

2) By Technology: Electrochemical; Optical; Colorimetric; Fluorescent; Other Technologies

3) By Application: Infectious Disease Diagnosis; Cancer Diagnosis; Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis; Neurological Disorders; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Aptamer Kits: Enzyme-Linked Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Aptamer Kits; Fluorescence-Based Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Aptamer Kits; Colorimetric Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Aptamer Kits; Electrochemical Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Aptamer Kits

2) By Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Aptamer Kits: Fluorescence-Based Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Aptamer Kits; Electrochemical Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Aptamer Kits; Colorimetric Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Aptamer Kits; High-Sensitivity Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Aptamer Kits

3) By Peptide Aptamer Kits: Fluorescence-Based Peptide Aptamer Kits; Enzyme-Linked Peptide Aptamer Kits; Electrochemical Peptide Aptamer Kits; Multiplex Peptide Aptamer Kits

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

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