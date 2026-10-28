Notifiable Trading Equinor ASA

Hilde Møllerstad, board member in Equinor ASA, has on 28 October 2026 sold 1662 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 442.50 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Notice of trade - Hilde Moellerstad