Southeast Asia Existing And Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 Capacity Pipeline Nears 4X As Malaysia And Thailand Drive Growth
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "SouthEast Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth database of the Southeast Asia data center market, covering 314 existing data centers and 198 upcoming facilities across Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Delivered in Excel format, the database supports detailed analysis of operational capacity, planned development, colocation pricing, infrastructure investment and regional expansion opportunities.
The report includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, current IT load capacity for 2026 and future capacity additions planned between 2026-2031. It also provides retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation pricing per kW.
Key Southeast Asia Data Center Market Highlights
- Southeast Asia hosts approximately 314 existing data centers, with Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia maintaining a strong regional presence. Malaysia has emerged as Southeast Asia's leading hyperscale data center growth market, driven primarily by large-scale development in Johor. The country leads the region's upcoming IT load pipeline, with more than 8 GW planned. Upcoming Southeast Asia data center capacity is nearly four times greater than the region's current operational capacity, reflecting significant investment and construction activity. Indonesia remains one of the region's largest operational data center markets, supported by extensive infrastructure in Jakarta and surrounding areas. Thailand has a future data center pipeline estimated at approximately 4 GW. Bangkok is becoming the country's primary hub for hyperscale, cloud and colocation expansion.
Existing Data Center Database
The report analyzes 314 operational facilities and provides a structured market snapshot for each location. Data points include:
- Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facilities such as Fornix Data Center or TPE1 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Note: The existing data center database does not include data center facilities in China.
Upcoming Data Center Database
The report also evaluates 198 announced, planned and under-construction data centers, providing insight into future capacity, investment requirements and project timelines. Coverage for each upcoming facility includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Target Audience
The Southeast Asia data center market database is designed for organizations assessing operational assets, development pipelines, colocation pricing and infrastructure investment opportunities. Key users include:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporations and government agencies
By consolidating facility-level data across nine Southeast Asian countries, the report enables comparative analysis of established data center markets and emerging growth hubs. It offers actionable intelligence for market entry planning, site selection, competitive benchmarking, capacity forecasting, infrastructure procurement and investment evaluation throughout the Southeast Asia data center industry.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's) AIMS Data Centre (DigitalBridge) Airtrunk+ ByteDance AIS Business (CSL) Aizo Group and Netrunner Area Group Aslan Energy Capital Basis Bay BDx Beeinfotech Bitera Data Center Bitstop Network Services Biznet Bridge Data Centres BRIGHTRAY BW Digital ByteDC Solutions Cahya Suria Services Sdn. Bhd. + Suzhou EnnoThing Technology Co. Ltd. CapitaLand CAT Telecom (National Telecom) Chaktomuk Data Center China Mobile International CloudHQ CMC Telecom Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Create Capital Vietnam JSC + Haimaker.ai + Vietnam Data Gen CSF Group CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom Currenc Group Inc. Cyber Data International Da Nang IDC JSC DAMAC Digital Data Center First Datacomm Daun Penh Provider DayOne (GDS Services) DCI Data Centers Digital Cosmos Digital Decarbonization Solutions Platform (DDSP) Digital Edge DC Digital Halo Digital Hyperspace Indonesia Digital Reality Diode Ventures and ENDEC DITO Telecommunity Doma Infrastructure Group DPS Energy DTP DTS Telecom Edge Centres EdgeConneX Elitery Data Center Empyrion Digital Endec Group ePLDT Epsilon Telecommunications Equinix Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center) Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana EXSIM FPT Telecom Fujitsu FutureData G42 (UAE) + FPT + VinaCapital + Viet Thai Group Galaxy Data Center Pte. Ltd Galaxy Peak Data Center G-Group Technology Corporation Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera GIBO Holdings Ltd. Global Digital Management Solutions Pte Ltd Global Switch Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC)) Golden TMH Telecom Co. Ltd (GTMH) Gorilla Technology Group GSA DATA CENTER Guofu + CEWA Group + Hydro Data Hanel-CSF Haoyang Data HDC Data Center HITC & Evolution Data Center HTC Telecom International (ECODC) HT Networks Hyosung Group i-Berhad IndoKeppel Data Centres Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital) Infracrowd Capital Internet Thailand Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia) IPTP Networks irix Sdn. Bhd. Iron Mountain Jakel & PiDC K2 STRATEGIC KBC - AIC - VietinBank Keppel Data Centres Kepstar Data Centre Management Kingtel Telecom KIRZ Data Center Service Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group KT and Viettel Lao Data Center Co. Ltd MaNaDr Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) Mapletree Investment Trust Megaspeed Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers MekongNET MettaDC Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC) Myint & Associates Telecommunications Ltd. MyTelehaus Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land NCT Alliance Berhad NeutraDC - Nxera & Medco Power Nex NEXTDC NTT DATA Nxera (Singtel) Ocean Wave Communication OneAsia Network OneHub Saigon Open DC Pacific Internet Phcolo Princeton Digital Group PRIVASIA Technology Berhad Proen Internet Pure Data Centres Racks Central ReadyIDC Sabay Digital Saigon Asset Management (SAM) Saigontel Samsung C&T + CMC Telecom SEAX Indonesia Pratama Singtel & Telekom Malaysia SK Group SM+ ST Engineering ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) & Frasers Property Thailand STACK Infrastructure StarMason (Sembcorp + BB Holdings) Stellar DC (Stecon + SC Zeus + Freyr Technology) SUPERNAP Thailand Tanco Holdings Berhad + China Mobile International Ltd TCC Technology Telehouse Telin Singapore Telkom Indonesia True IDC United Information Highway (UIH) USDC Technology VADS (TM One) Vantage Data Centers (Yondr Group) Vena Nexus Viettel IDC Viet Thai Group Viettel IDC VNPT VNTT Vistas WHA YCO Cloud Centers yes seatel YTL Data Center Holdings ZDATA Technologies (Computility Technology)
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