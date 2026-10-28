Southeast Asia Existing And Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 Capacity Pipeline Nears 4X As Malaysia And Thailand Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify hyperscale growth hubs and expansion opportunities with facility-level intelligence on capacity, white-floor space, colocation pricing and infrastructure

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "SouthEast Asia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth database of the Southeast Asia data center market, covering 314 existing data centers and 198 upcoming facilities across Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Delivered in Excel format, the database supports detailed analysis of operational capacity, planned development, colocation pricing, infrastructure investment and regional expansion opportunities.

The report includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, current IT load capacity for 2026 and future capacity additions planned between 2026-2031. It also provides retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation pricing per kW.

Key Southeast Asia Data Center Market Highlights



Southeast Asia hosts approximately 314 existing data centers, with Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia maintaining a strong regional presence.

Malaysia has emerged as Southeast Asia's leading hyperscale data center growth market, driven primarily by large-scale development in Johor. The country leads the region's upcoming IT load pipeline, with more than 8 GW planned.

Upcoming Southeast Asia data center capacity is nearly four times greater than the region's current operational capacity, reflecting significant investment and construction activity.

Indonesia remains one of the region's largest operational data center markets, supported by extensive infrastructure in Jakarta and surrounding areas. Thailand has a future data center pipeline estimated at approximately 4 GW. Bangkok is becoming the country's primary hub for hyperscale, cloud and colocation expansion.

Existing Data Center Database

The report analyzes 314 operational facilities and provides a structured market snapshot for each location. Data points include:



Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including facilities such as Fornix Data Center or TPE1

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

Note: The existing data center database does not include data center facilities in China.

Upcoming Data Center Database

The report also evaluates 198 announced, planned and under-construction data centers, providing insight into future capacity, investment requirements and project timelines. Coverage for each upcoming facility includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

Target Audience

The Southeast Asia data center market database is designed for organizations assessing operational assets, development pipelines, colocation pricing and infrastructure investment opportunities. Key users include:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporations and government agencies

By consolidating facility-level data across nine Southeast Asian countries, the report enables comparative analysis of established data center markets and emerging growth hubs. It offers actionable intelligence for market entry planning, site selection, competitive benchmarking, capacity forecasting, infrastructure procurement and investment evaluation throughout the Southeast Asia data center industry.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's)

AIMS Data Centre (DigitalBridge)

Airtrunk+ ByteDance

AIS Business (CSL)

Aizo Group and Netrunner

Area Group

Aslan Energy Capital

Basis Bay

BDx

Beeinfotech

Bitera Data Center

Bitstop Network Services

Biznet

Bridge Data Centres

BRIGHTRAY

BW Digital

ByteDC Solutions

Cahya Suria Services Sdn. Bhd. + Suzhou EnnoThing Technology Co.

Ltd.

CapitaLand

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

Chaktomuk Data Center

China Mobile International

CloudHQ

CMC Telecom

Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Create Capital Vietnam JSC + Haimaker.ai + Vietnam Data Gen

CSF Group

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Currenc Group Inc.

Cyber Data International

Da Nang IDC JSC

DAMAC Digital

Data Center First

Datacomm

Daun Penh Provider

DayOne (GDS Services)

DCI Data Centers

Digital Cosmos

Digital Decarbonization Solutions Platform (DDSP)

Digital Edge DC

Digital Halo

Digital Hyperspace Indonesia

Digital Reality

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

Doma Infrastructure Group

DPS Energy

DTP

DTS Telecom

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Elitery Data Center

Empyrion Digital

Endec Group

ePLDT

Epsilon Telecommunications

Equinix

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

EXSIM

FPT Telecom

Fujitsu

FutureData

G42 (UAE) + FPT + VinaCapital + Viet Thai Group

Galaxy Data Center Pte. Ltd

Galaxy Peak Data Center

G-Group Technology Corporation

Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar Primera

GIBO Holdings Ltd.

Global Digital Management Solutions Pte Ltd

Global Switch

Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))

Golden TMH Telecom Co.

Ltd (GTMH)

Gorilla Technology Group

GSA DATA CENTER

Guofu + CEWA Group + Hydro Data

Hanel-CSF

Haoyang Data

HDC Data Center

HITC & Evolution Data Center

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

HT Networks

Hyosung Group

i-Berhad

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Infracrowd Capital

Internet Thailand

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)

IPTP Networks

irix Sdn. Bhd.

Iron Mountain

Jakel & PiDC

K2 STRATEGIC

KBC - AIC - VietinBank

Keppel Data Centres

Kepstar Data Centre Management

Kingtel Telecom

KIRZ Data Center Service

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

KT and Viettel

Lao Data Center Co. Ltd

MaNaDr

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB)

Mapletree Investment Trust

Megaspeed

Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers

MekongNET

MettaDC

Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)

Myint & Associates Telecommunications Ltd.

MyTelehaus

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NCT Alliance Berhad

NeutraDC - Nxera & Medco Power

Nex

NEXTDC

NTT DATA

Nxera (Singtel)

Ocean Wave Communication

OneAsia Network

OneHub Saigon

Open DC

Pacific Internet

Phcolo

Princeton Digital Group

PRIVASIA Technology Berhad

Proen Internet

Pure Data Centres

Racks Central

ReadyIDC

Sabay Digital

Saigon Asset Management (SAM)

Saigontel

Samsung C&T + CMC Telecom

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

Singtel & Telekom Malaysia

SK Group

SM+

ST Engineering

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) & Frasers Property Thailand

STACK Infrastructure

StarMason (Sembcorp + BB Holdings)

Stellar DC (Stecon + SC Zeus + Freyr Technology)

SUPERNAP Thailand

Tanco Holdings Berhad + China Mobile International Ltd

TCC Technology

Telehouse

Telin Singapore

Telkom Indonesia

True IDC

United Information Highway (UIH)

USDC Technology

VADS (TM One)

Vantage Data Centers (Yondr Group)

Vena Nexus

Viettel IDC

Viet Thai Group

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

Vistas

WHA

YCO Cloud Centers

yes seatel

YTL Data Center Holdings ZDATA Technologies (Computility Technology)

For more information about this report visit

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