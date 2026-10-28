Global Metal Recycling Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On $707.96 Billion Industry With Nucor, Commercial Metals Company, Sims And Arcelormittal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Recycling Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global metal recycling market reached approximately $372.67 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $519.85 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 6.9% between 2025 and 2030. Continued demand for recycled metals across major industries is expected to support further expansion at a CAGR of 6.4%, taking the market value to an estimated $707.96 billion by 2035.

The metal recycling market report analyzes performance during the 2020-2025 historical period and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035. It evaluates global and regional market dynamics, key segments, growth drivers, constraints and emerging metal recycling industry trends across major economies.

Historical market growth was supported by accelerating global industrialization, the implementation of circular economy policies, expanding consumer electronics manufacturing and rising automotive production. These developments increased demand for secondary metals and strengthened the role of recycling in industrial supply chains. However, stringent environmental and workplace safety regulations created operational and compliance challenges. Volatility in scrap metal prices also affected margins, investment decisions and the availability of recyclable materials.

Through 2035, favorable government policies and incentives for metal recycling are expected to provide significant market support. Rising environmental awareness, increasing investment in renewable energy projects and expanding construction and infrastructure activity will further stimulate demand for recovered steel, aluminum, copper and other metals. Potential barriers include high transportation and logistics costs, limited consumer participation in recycling programs, and trade disputes or tariffs that may disrupt international scrap metal flows.

Technology adoption is becoming a central trend in the global metal recycling market. Operators are deploying advanced sorting systems, sensor-based technologies and automation to improve material identification, increase purity and enhance operational efficiency. Investment in energy-efficient recycling technologies is also helping companies recover valuable metals from increasingly complex waste streams. In-house refining systems and closed-loop production models are gaining attention as manufacturers seek to reduce dependence on virgin raw materials, strengthen supply security and advance circular economy objectives.

By recycling type, the market is segmented into new metal recycling and old metal recycling. New metal recycling was the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 55.9% of the market, or approximately $208.19 billion. It is also forecast to be the fastest-growing type segment between 2025 and 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%.

By metal type, the market includes steel, aluminum, copper and other metals. Steel recycling led the market in 2025 with a 49.5% share, equivalent to approximately $184.45 billion. Aluminum recycling is expected to record the strongest growth through 2030, achieving a projected CAGR of 8%. Demand for lightweight materials, resource efficiency and lower-emission production processes is expected to reinforce aluminum recycling activity.

Major metal recycling applications include building and construction, automotive, industrial machinery, packaging, electronics and electrical equipment, shipbuilding and other end-use sectors. Building and construction represented the largest application segment in 2025, generating approximately $132.76 billion and accounting for 35.6% of the global market. Electronics and electrical equipment recycling is forecast to be the fastest-growing application segment from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8%, supported by expanding electronics production and the growing volume of recoverable materials in electrical products.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional metal recycling market in 2025, accounting for 54.4% of global revenue, or approximately $202.57 billion. North America and Western Europe followed. Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain among the fastest-growing regions through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%, while Western Europe is projected to grow at 6.9%. North America and Eastern Europe are expected to register CAGRs of 6.7% and 6.5%, respectively, reflecting sustained investment in recycling capacity, industrial sustainability and resource recovery.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: New Metal Recycling; Old Metal Recycling

2) By Metal Type: Steel; Aluminum; Copper; Other Metal Types

3) By End User: Building And Construction; Packaging; Automotive; Industrial Machinery; Electronics And Electrical Equipment; Shipbuilding; Other Applications

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; metal recycling indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Nucor Corporation

Commercial Metals Company

Sims Limited

Schnitzer Steel Industries (Radius Recycling)

ArcelorMittal SA

Aurubis AG

European Metal Recycling Limited

Gerdau S.A.

Tata Steel Limited

Remondis SE & Co. KG

GEM Co., Ltd.

China Metal Resources Utilization (CMR)

Baosteel Group (China Baowu Steel)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Epson Atmix Corporation

JFE Steel Corporation

Hyundai Steel

POSCO

MTC Business Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Steel Recycling Business

Mahindra Accelo

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

Remind (Recycling Materials for Indonesia)

Cleanaway Waste Management

Ann Joo Resources Berhad

Southern Steel Berhad

Sahaviriya Steel Industries (SSI)

Millcon Steel

Hoa Phat Group

NatSteel Holdings

Union Steel Holdings

Sims Metal Management (Sims Limited)

OmniSource LLC

Trademark Metals Recycling (TMR)

Triple M Metal LP

American Iron & Metal (AIM)

Deacero S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA)

Mitsubishi Corporation

Nexans S.A.

RTE

TSR Recycling

Befesa S.A.

Umicore

Stena Recycling

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Maritime House

Molymet

ArcelorMittal Brazil

Ternium S.A.

RUSAL

Elemental Group

AE Elemental

Metinvest Group

Celsa Group

Green Metal Industries

URT Umwelt- und Recyclingtechnik GmbH

Tadweer Group

Bee'ah Group

Al Qaryan Group

Romco Group

Reclam Group

SA Metal Group Universal Recycling Company

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