ASIC - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture A $6.2 Billion Revenue Shift Through 2032 As AMD, Broadcom, Intel, Infineon, And Analog Devices Accelerate AI, 5G, And Automotive Chips

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "ASIC - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) market was valued at US$19.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$25.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Market growth is supported by rising demand for high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions across artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, automotive systems, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense.

Key ASIC Market Trends and Growth Drivers

ASIC adoption continues to increase as industries require optimized processing for specialized workloads. Demand is particularly strong in AI acceleration, machine learning, cryptocurrency mining, 5G infrastructure, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, smartphones and wearable devices. These applications benefit from the performance, low latency and power efficiency delivered by application-specific chip architectures.

In telecommunications, expanding 5G network deployment is creating opportunities for ASIC suppliers capable of supporting high data throughput and low-latency connectivity. Automotive manufacturers are also integrating ASICs into safety-critical electronic systems, vehicle connectivity platforms and autonomous driving technologies. Meanwhile, AI infrastructure providers are using specialized chips to accelerate complex computational workloads while improving energy efficiency.

Advances in semiconductor fabrication are further strengthening the market outlook. Migration toward 5-nanometer and smaller process nodes enables greater transistor density, higher performance and reduced power consumption. Improvements in electronic design automation, chip integration and prototyping technologies are also helping manufacturers accelerate product development and validate increasingly sophisticated ASIC designs.

Market expansion is tempered by high development costs, extended design and production cycles, intellectual property risks and complex regulatory requirements. ASICs used in automotive, telecommunications, healthcare and other regulated sectors must comply with stringent standards governing safety, reliability, quality and cybersecurity. However, continuing advances in chip design software and semiconductor manufacturing are broadening access to customized silicon solutions and improving the long-term commercial case for ASIC investment.

Market Segment Outlook



By type: Full-custom ASIC, semi-custom ASIC and programmable ASIC. By application: Automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment, and other applications.

The full-custom ASIC segment is forecast to reach US$11.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%. The semi-custom ASIC segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8% during the analysis period. Full-custom solutions are expected to benefit from demand for highly optimized performance in AI, communications, automotive electronics and other computationally intensive applications.

Regional ASIC Market Analysis

The report provides analysis for the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Country-level coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The U.S. ASIC market was valued at approximately US$5.2 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, reaching US$5.2 billion by 2032. Additional growth opportunities are assessed across Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region, where semiconductor investment, electronics manufacturing and digital infrastructure development remain important demand catalysts.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The global ASIC market report delivers independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ millions. It examines market trends, growth drivers, constraints, competitive conditions, technology developments and emerging revenue opportunities. The research is designed to support strategic planning, investment evaluation, product development and market-entry decisions.



Detailed analysis of major ASIC types, applications and geographic markets.

Assessment of the competitive landscape and company presence across key regions.

Forecasts covering market growth, segment performance and regional developments through 2032.

Actionable insights into AI chips, 5G ASICs, automotive semiconductors and energy-efficient computing. One year of complimentary updates covering relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global Application-Specific Integrated Circuit market evolve through 2032?

Which technology, application and regional factors are driving ASIC market growth?

Which ASIC segments are expected to record the strongest performance?

How are competitive positions changing across major geographic markets? Which companies are influencing the global ASIC competitive landscape?

Companies Featured in the ASIC Market Report



Advanced Linear Devices, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Advanced Silicon S.A.

ams-OSRAM AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Beijing Dwin Technology Co., Ltd.

Broadcom, Inc.

Comport Data Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG Intel Corporation

Domain Expert Insights and Research Differentiators



Expert-informed analysis: Incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research.

Early market intelligence: The report tracks emerging shifts identified through expert discussions, company activity and market developments before they are fully reflected in traditional secondary research.

Validated intelligence base: Draws on conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other credible sources.

Strategic interpretation: Connects market signals with long-term direction to identify the developments most relevant to business strategy and investment planning.

Company intelligence: Examines the organizations participating in and shaping the global ASIC competitive environment. Relevant market share analysis: Assesses competitive structures at global and regional levels where market dynamics require more detailed geographic analysis.

Key Attributes

