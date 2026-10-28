Lakeside Software Cited As A Leader In Digital Employee Experience Management By Independent Research Firm
BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeside Software, developer of SysTrack, the digital employee experience (DEX) engineering platform, was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in its Q4 2026 Forrester WaveTM evaluation, "The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Employee Experience Management Solutions, Q4 2026." In this evaluation, Lakeside was cited as a Leader in Digital Employee Experience Management Solutions.
The report evaluated 10 DEX providers across 38 criteria. Lakeside received the highest possible scores in 19 criteria, including 14 criteria within the Current offering category:
- Data collection and coverage Data querying, management, and retention Integrations and APIs Proactive remediation Intelligent service automation Cross-functional experience operations Endpoint experience telemetry Application experience monitoring Synthetic monitoring Experience correlation Persona modeling Root cause diagnosis Remediation automation Compliance validation
Lakeside also received the highest possible scores in five criteria within the Strategy category:
- Vision Partner ecosystem Adoption Pricing flexibility and transparency Supporting services and offerings
In the report, Forrester states, "Lakeside's differentiated vision centers on site reliability engineering (SRE) principles to make the digital workspace measurable, resilient, and governed by service-level objectives."
“I've spent almost 30 years working alongside the people who keep employees' devices running, and they've always known the experience deserved the same discipline as the data center,” said Mike Schumacher, CEO, Lakeside Software.“We built SysTrack Reliability Engineering to give them that discipline, and we believe this recognition matters because it tells those teams their work belongs in the same conversation as the rest of IT.”
The recognition caps a year in which Lakeside was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Employee Experience Management Tools, and a Leader in two categories of ISG's Provider LensTM Evaluations for Digital Employee Experience and AI-Enabled End-User Computing Solutions 2026. In June, the company launched SysTrack Reliability Engineering, which brings site reliability engineering to end-user computing. At its center is the SysTrack Experience Index, which lets organizations define what good performance looks like for their own environment, then measure the employee experience against it and track improvement over time.
To read The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Employee Experience Management Solutions, Q4 2026, visit here.
Forrester Disclaimer
Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity her.
About Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software is pioneering the future of digital employee experience (DEX) with the industry's first reliability engineering model for end-user computing. Lakeside's SysTrack platform transforms high-resolution, first-party telemetry into insights and automated resolutions for proactive IT operations and autonomous support-empowering enterprises to reduce downtime and deliver exceptional digital experiences across employee endpoints, mobile devices, and OT. Trusted by hundreds of global enterprises and service providers, SysTrack scales to estates with over one million physical and virtual workspaces, reducing IT costs, preventing failures, and driving smarter decisions through unparalleled visibility. Lakeside has a nearly 30-year heritage in enterprise IT software and was named one of TIME's America's Top WorkTech Companies of 2026. Learn more atCONTACT: Media Contact: Brittany Frey |...
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