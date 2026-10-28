Global Battery Passport Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 34.2% CAGR To 2030 As Tesla, Siemens, SAP And Circulor Scale EU Compliance, AI And Blockchain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ford, BMW, Tesla, Siemens and BASF are profiled; coverage includes battery tracking, lifecycle monitoring, digital IDs, compliance, data sharing and recycling

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Passport Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery passport market is experiencing exponential growth as electric vehicle adoption, supply chain transparency requirements and sustainability regulations reshape the battery industry. The market increased from $0.11 billion in 2025 to $0.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.9%. This expansion has been supported by rising lithium-ion battery production, stronger demand for battery lifecycle tracking and the emergence of digital traceability systems across the global battery value chain.

Looking ahead, the battery passport market is projected to reach $0.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 34.2%. Growth is expected to be driven by mandatory European Union battery passport regulations, wider implementation of artificial intelligence-powered battery analytics and increasing adoption of blockchain-based traceability platforms. Integration with electric vehicle fleet management systems and the global transition toward circular economy compliance frameworks will also create significant opportunities for battery passport technology providers.

Key battery passport market trends include the standardization of battery lifecycle data reporting, improved interoperability among digital product passport frameworks and closer integration between compliance platforms and regulatory authorities. Demand is also rising for end-of-life battery recycling coordination systems and secure cross-border battery data exchange. These capabilities enable manufacturers, suppliers, fleet operators, recyclers and regulators to access reliable information throughout a battery's lifecycle, supporting responsible sourcing and more efficient reuse and recycling programs.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide remains a major driver of battery passport market growth. Higher fuel costs and growing pressure to reduce transportation emissions continue to encourage consumers and businesses to transition from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric alternatives. Battery passport solutions strengthen the electric vehicle ecosystem by tracking battery origin, material composition, performance, carbon footprint and recycling information. This visibility supports regulatory compliance, sustainability reporting and responsible battery lifecycle management.

Electric vehicle sales data further highlights the need for scalable battery traceability infrastructure. According to the International Energy Agency, more than 2.3 million electric cars were sold during the first quarter of 2023, an increase of approximately 25% compared with the same period of the previous year. Continued growth in electric vehicle production and sales is increasing the volume of batteries entering global supply chains, reinforcing demand for secure and interoperable battery passport platforms.

Technology providers are responding by developing advanced digital battery passport solutions designed to improve lifecycle traceability, regulatory reporting and supply chain collaboration. In August 2025, Tata Technologies Limited launched WATTSync, a solution that supports battery data management and traceability throughout the electric vehicle ecosystem. The platform digitally tracks batteries from raw material extraction through manufacturing, use and recycling. It also facilitates secure data sharing among stakeholders, helping organizations strengthen compliance, generate sustainability insights and advance circular economy practices.

Strategic partnerships are also supporting innovation in the battery passport market. In April 2025, US-based energy storage integrator Powin LLC partnered with UK-based battery traceability provider Circulor Ltd. The collaboration is intended to improve battery supply chain transparency, responsible sourcing and lifecycle visibility through advanced traceability capabilities. Such partnerships demonstrate how energy storage companies and technology providers are combining expertise to meet evolving environmental, social and governance requirements.

Europe was the largest region in the battery passport market in 2025, supported by its advanced regulatory environment and focus on battery sustainability. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as electric vehicle manufacturing, battery production and clean energy investment expand. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Blockchain Based Battery Passport; Cloud Based Battery Passport; Internet Of Things And Artificial Intelligence Integrated Battery Passport; Other Technologies

2) By Battery Type: Lithium Ion; Lead Acid; Sodium Ion; Other Battery Types

3) By Compliance: European Union Battery Regulation Compliant Batteries; Batteries Under Pilot Schemes; Non Compliant Or Legacy Batteries

4) By Industry: Automotive; Energy And Utility; Off-Highway Or Industrial; Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Blockchain Based Battery Passport: Distributed Ledger Battery Tracking Systems; Smart Contract Based Battery Lifecycle Management Platforms; Decentralized Battery Data Verification Systems; Immutable Battery Supply Chain Traceability Platforms; Tokenized Battery Asset Management Systems

2) By Cloud Based Battery Passport: Cloud Hosted Battery Data Management Platforms; Cloud Based Battery Lifecycle Monitoring Systems; Scalable Battery Compliance And Reporting Platforms; Remote Battery Performance Analytics Systems; Centralized Battery Information Storage And Retrieval Platforms

3) By Internet Of Things And Artificial Intelligence Integrated Battery Passport: Internet Of Things Enabled Battery Condition Monitoring Systems; Artificial Intelligence Driven Battery Performance Prediction Platforms; Internet Of Things Sensor Based Battery Usage Tracking Systems; Artificial Intelligence Based Battery Health Diagnostics Platforms; Integrated Internet Of Things And Artificial Intelligence Battery Lifecycle Optimization Systems

4) By Other Technologies: Digital Twin Based Battery Lifecycle Management Systems; Edge Computing Enabled Battery Data Processing Platforms; Application Programming Interface Integrated Battery Data Exchange Platforms; Battery Sustainability And Carbon Footprint Tracking Systems; Advanced Battery Identification And Authentication Platforms

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Battery Passport market report include:



Ford Motor Company

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Tesla Inc.

Siemens AG

BASF SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

SAP SE

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Umicore SA

AUDI AG

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

AVL List GmbH

Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co. Ltd.

OPTEL Group Inc.

CALB Co. Ltd.

Circulor Ltd.

ACCURE Battery Intelligence GmbH

RCS Global GmbH

Minespider GmbH

Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.

Everledger Ltd. Shenzhen FinDreams Battery Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900