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Thin Film And Printed Battery Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 30.5% CAGR Through 2030 As Stmicroelectronics, Panasonic, TDK And Samsung SDI Scale Flexible Power


Date: 2026-10-28 10:46:51

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin-film and printed battery market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by rising demand for compact, lightweight and flexible energy-storage solutions. The market is projected to increase from $0.68 billion in 2025 to $0.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the expanding use of portable electronic devices, smart cards, radio-frequency identification technologies and wearable consumer electronics. Advances in flexible substrate manufacturing and the wider deployment of wireless sensor networks have also increased demand for batteries that can be integrated into small, connected and unconventional device formats.

Looking ahead, the thin-film and printed battery market is forecast to reach $2.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 30.5%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be fueled by greater investment in sustainable printed energy-storage technologies, increasing adoption of low-power Internet of Things devices and rising demand for flexible batteries used in medical monitoring equipment. The expansion of smart packaging, intelligent labels and high-energy-density battery materials is also expected to create significant opportunities for manufacturers and technology developers.

Key thin-film and printed battery market trends include the growing integration of flexible and ultra-thin batteries into wearable electronics, alongside increased demand for lightweight printed batteries in smart packaging applications. Development activity is also accelerating around solid-electrolyte thin-film batteries designed to enhance safety, disposable printed batteries for low-power wireless sensors and compact rechargeable batteries for miniaturized consumer electronics.

The continued adoption of consumer electronics is a major factor supporting market expansion. Increased digitalization and the growing use of smart devices for communication, entertainment and remote work are strengthening global demand for efficient, compact power sources. Thin-film and printed batteries can support rapid charging, improve energy efficiency and enable product designs that may not be practical with conventional battery formats.

Consumer electronics production data highlights this broader demand trend. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, Japan's total production of consumer electronic equipment reached $209.16 million, or 32,099 million, in May 2023. This was an increase from $164.65 million, or 25,268 million, in May 2022. Continued production growth across electronics categories is expected to support the adoption of advanced battery technologies.

Manufacturers and technology providers are increasingly focused on advanced production methods that improve scalability, coating uniformity and cost efficiency. Roll-to-roll manufacturing is emerging as an important approach for producing functional thin films on flexible substrates at high throughput. These capabilities can facilitate broader commercialization of printed and flexible batteries across wearable devices, medical products, connected sensors and intelligent packaging.

In August 2024, Kalpana Systems launched spatial atomic layer deposition equipment for roll-to-roll manufacturing. The technology enables high-speed, large-area deposition of functional thin films and supports scalable production of advanced energy-storage devices. Improved coating precision and lower manufacturing costs could help accelerate the integration of thin-film and printed batteries into flexible electronics and other high-growth applications.

Market consolidation is also strengthening commercialization capabilities. In August 2023, CCL Industries Inc. acquired Imprint Energy Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to expand CCL Industries' intelligent-device and printed-electronics portfolio through the addition of proprietary ultrathin battery technology. It also incorporated Imprint Energy's research and development capabilities, supporting broader deployment of thin-film and printed batteries across connected-device applications.

North America was the largest region in the thin-film and printed battery market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:
1) By Type: Thin Film Batteries; Printed Batteries
2) By Material: Electrodes; Electrolytes; Substrates; Current Collectors
3) By Voltage Rating: Below 1.5 Volt; 1.5-3 Volt; Above 3 Volt
4) By Chargeability: Rechargeable; Single Use
5) By Application: Consumer Electronics; Medical Devices; Smart Packaging; Smart Cards; Wireless Sensors
Subsegments:
1) By Thin Film Batteries: Lithium Free Thin Film Batteries; Rechargeable Thin Film Batteries; Disposable Thin Film Batteries; Flexible Substrate Thin Film Batteries; Rigid Substrate Thin Film Batteries; Micro Thin Film Batteries; Solid Electrolyte Thin Film Batteries
2) By Printed Batteries: Alkaline Printed Batteries; Carbon Based Printed Batteries; Rechargeable Printed Batteries; Disposable Printed Batteries; Flexible Printed Batteries; Paper Based Printed Batteries; Polymer Substrate Printed Batteries
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.
Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.89 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.57 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.5%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Thin Film and Printed Battery market report include:

  • STMicroelectronics N.V.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corporation
  • TDK Corporation
  • Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
  • Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Molex LLC
  • Seiko Epson Corporation
  • Ricoh Company Ltd.
  • NGK Insulators Ltd.
  • QuantumScape Corporation
  • VARTA AG
  • FDK Corporation
  • ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Jenax Inc.
  • NEC Energy Solutions Inc.
  • Blue Spark Technologies Inc.
  • Excellatron Solid State LLC
  • Ensurge Micropower ASA
  • Ilika plc
  • Enfucell Oy
  • BrightVolt Inc.
  • Cymbet Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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