New York Academy Of Medicine Celebrates 4 Health Leaders At 2026 Gala Tonight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Centennial that Honors Leaders Shaping the Next Century of Health

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 28, 2026: New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) will honor four distinguished health leaders whose work is shaping the future of health at its 2026 Annual Gala tonight at 6 p.m. Jen Ashton, MD, MS, FACOG, ABOM; Michael Dowling; James C. Tsai, MD, MBA; and Lori Zimmerman, MD, have made significant contributions to improve health through leadership in medicine, research, health care innovation, and workplace culture. Together, they embody the vision at the heart of the Next Century of Health.



Dr. Ashton, founder and president of Ajenda, is a double board-certified OB-GYN, former chief medicalcorrespondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, and four-time Emmy Award winner. She will be honored for her longstanding commitment to improving women's health and translating complex medical information into practical guidance. Dr. Ashton empowers people to make informed decisions throughout their lives.

Mr. Dowling, CEO Emeritus of Northwell Health and board member of the Foreign Policy Association, will be recognized for his visionary leadership, his advocacy for a more resilient and equitable health care system, and his enduring commitment to enhancing health for all. In 2025, TIME named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in Global Health.

Dr. Tsai, president of New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai; System Chair and Delafield-Rodgers Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Chair of NYAM's Ophthalmology Section, will be honored for his distinguished contributions to medicine. He is a dedicated researcher, educator, and NYAM Fellow who advances excellence in patient care and scientific discovery. Dr. Zimmerman, chief medical officer at Citi, will be recognized for redefining the role of health leadership in the workplace. She has also overseen global programs that support the health, well-being, and the productivity of employees around the world. Dr. Zimmerman's work demonstrates how organizations can play a transformative role in advancing population health beyond traditional clinical settings.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Dr. Ashton, Mr. Dowling, Dr. Tsai, and Dr. Zimmerman at tonight's annual gala,” said Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, president and CEO of New York Academy of Medicine.“In an environment where health and scientific spaces are under constant stress, they exemplify the leadership and resilience we need in the next century.”

One hundred years after opening the doors of its Fifth Avenue headquarters, New York Academy of Medicine continues to look ahead. These honorees represent the leadership, ingenuity, and commitment to action needed to meet the health challenges of the next century and accelerate progress for generations to come.

About New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM)

New York Academy of Medicine is a leading voice for innovation in population health. With over 179 years of history, we are committed to a future where everyone has what they need for a healthier, longer life. Guided by the expertise of almost 2000 Fellows and Members, a world-class historical medical library, and its convening, capacity-building and community-informed research, New York Academy of Medicine creates actionable solutions to today's most pressing health challenges. To learn more, visit .

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Tonight's 4 Honorees

CONTACT: Max Mallet New York Academy of Medicine 212-822-7314...