Allsup Employment Services Highlights Free Return-To-Work Support During National Disability Employment Awareness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Celebrating Value and Talent” theme emphasizes how SSDI recipients can put their skills and experience back to work

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN), is encouraging people receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) who are considering returning to work to explore free career support during National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM ). Through the Ticket to Work Program, AES helps eligible individuals understand their options, prepare for employment and manage the transition toward greater financial independence.

The 2026 NDEAM theme,“Celebrating Value and Talent,” recognizes the skills and contributions people with disabilities bring to American workplaces and communities. For people whose careers were interrupted by a serious illness or disability, the October observance also offers an opportunity to learn how their experience can translate into future employment. That talent often goes untapped. In 2025, 22.8% of people with a disability were employed, compared with 65.2% of people without a disability, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“An illness or disability may interrupt a career, but it does not take away a person's skills, experience or ability to contribute”, said Diane Winiarski, senior director of Allsup Employment Services.“For SSDI recipients who are ready to explore working again, understanding their options is an important first step. AES provides free, personalized support to help people understand how working may affect their benefits and take the next steps toward reaching their employment goals.”

Returning to work can involve more than updating a resume. A person may need to consider a different occupation, identify a schedule that fits their current abilities or understand how earnings could affect disability benefits and Medicare coverage. AES provides individualized guidance to help address these questions and develop a plan based on their employment goals. With more than 12 years of experience as a Social Security-approved Employment Network, AES has helped more than 43,000 individuals return to work.

Turning Career Goals Into Practical Next Steps

Through its free employment services, AES helps SSDI recipients:



Identify career options. Explore how previous work experience and transferable skills can support a return to a former occupation or a move into a different field.

Prepare for a job search. Receive guidance on resumes, interviews and job search strategies.

Understand work incentives. Learn about Social Security provisions that may allow continued SSDI payments and Medicare coverage during the transition to work, subject to program rules. Receive ongoing support. Access coaching on maintaining employment and assistance with reporting earnings to Social Security.

The Ticket to Work Program is free and voluntary for Social Security disability recipients ages 18 through 64. It connects participants with employment services to help them prepare for work, increase their earning potential and pursue long-term financial independence.

Social Security work incentives can help beneficiaries test their ability to work without immediately losing benefits. For example, the Trial Work Period allows SSDI recipients to receive full benefit payments for at least nine months while testing work, regardless of earnings, provided they report their work activity and continue to have a disabling impairment. Beneficiaries who are using their Ticket and making timely progress may be protected from medical Continuing Disability Reviews while participating in the Ticket to Work Program. Work incentives may also help individuals maintain Medicare coverage and, in some circumstances, restart benefits if work stops because of the same or a related medical condition. Eligibility requirements and time limits apply.

Understanding these provisions before starting a job can help individuals make informed decisions about employment, earnings and healthcare coverage. AES vocational experts help participants understand the steps involved as they prepare for and maintain employment.

SSDI recipients considering a return to work can call (866) 540-5105 or request a call from AES to discuss eligibility, available services and next steps. There is no cost for AES assistance through the Ticket to Work Program.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security's Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com.

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Diane Winiarski, senior director of Allsup Employment Services

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065... Laura Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079...