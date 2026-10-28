Global Solar-Powered Uavs Market Forecast To Reach $2.2 Billion By 2032 Airbus, Aerovironment, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin And Skydweller Dominate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment in Sustainable Aviation and Advanced Unmanned Systems Increases in Japan, Canada, Germany, and Broader Asia-Pacific

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Solar-powered UAVs - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solar-powered UAVs market, valued at an estimated US$1.2 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$2.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period. A comprehensive new market report examines the trends, growth drivers, application opportunities, regional developments, and competitive factors shaping the global solar drone industry.

Solar-Powered UAV Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles is accelerating across defense, agriculture, environmental monitoring, infrastructure inspection, mapping, surveillance, and emergency response. Solar-powered UAVs support extended missions by combining photovoltaic energy generation with onboard energy storage, lightweight materials, autonomous navigation, sensors, cameras, and advanced communications systems.

Defense and security applications remain important market drivers, particularly for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions requiring persistent aerial coverage. Solar UAVs can reduce the frequency of landings and charging cycles while supporting operations across remote or difficult-to-access locations.

Precision agriculture represents another significant growth opportunity. Solar drones enable continuous collection of data related to crop health, soil conditions, irrigation requirements, and field productivity. This information supports more efficient resource allocation, improved yields, and data-driven farm management.

Sustainability objectives are also strengthening global solar-powered UAV adoption. Government agencies and commercial organizations are evaluating lower-emission aerial platforms as alternatives to fuel-powered systems. Continued investment in photovoltaic efficiency, high-density energy storage, lightweight components, autonomous flight controls, and hydrogen fuel-cell integration is expected to improve endurance, reliability, and cost efficiency.

Additional market momentum is coming from remote sensing and environmental monitoring applications. Solar UAVs are increasingly used to collect data on vegetation, air and water quality, ecosystem conditions, and climate-related changes. Regulatory support for clean technologies and expanding solar energy infrastructure may further encourage deployment through 2032.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global solar-powered UAVs market by value in US dollars, covering major applications and geographic markets.



Applications: Filming and photography; inspection and maintenance; mapping and surveying; surveillance and monitoring; precision agriculture; and other applications. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Market Insights



The filming and photography application segment is forecast to reach US$669.8 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The inspection and maintenance application segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the analysis period.

The U.S. solar-powered UAV market is estimated at US$342.6 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%, reaching approximately US$390.1 million by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific region are expected to provide additional growth opportunities as investment in sustainable aviation and advanced unmanned systems increases.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and global solar-powered UAV market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed assessment of major application segments and regional markets.

Evaluation of emerging technologies, market drivers, constraints, and commercial opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering the presence and positioning of leading solar UAV companies.

Actionable insights designed to support market entry, investment planning, product development, and revenue-growth strategies. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global solar-powered UAVs market develop through 2032?

Which technologies and applications will generate the strongest growth?

What factors could accelerate or restrict solar UAV adoption?

How will regional and application-level market shares change? Which companies are positioned to benefit from increasing demand for long-endurance UAV platforms?

Companies Featured



AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus SAS

Atlantik Solar

Aurora Flight Sciences

Autonomous Robots Lab

Avy

BAE Systems PLC

Chinese Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics

Elektra Solar GmbH

Eos Technologie

KEA Aerospace

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Prades Imasd, S.L.

Skydweller XSUN

Domain Expert Insights

The solar-powered UAVs market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. Intelligence is consolidated from multilingual, multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide strategic context alongside quantitative market analysis. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the monitored expert network and the online expert insights tracker associated with the report.

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