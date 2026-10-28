GBTA Foundation Marks Winit's Growing Global Impact At 2026 Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Female traveler safety research among key future initiatives announced as WINiT expands mentorship, community and leadership development worldwide

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 200 business travel professionals, leaders and allies came together for the 2026 WINiT Summit, a two-day leadership retreat focused on advancing women and gender equity through mentorship, professional development and community building.

Held October 26–27 at the American Airlines Robert L. Crandall Campus in Fort Worth, Texas, the Summit showcased WINiT's growing global reach and impact while bringing the industry together around this year's theme,“Rise and Renew.”

“WINiT creates pathways for women to build their networks, grow as leaders and open doors for those coming behind them,” said Delphine Millot, Managing Director, GBTA Foundation.“The progress we're celebrating shows what our industry can achieve when we invest in women and strengthen the next generation of leadership.”

Expanding WINiT's Global Reach and Impact

Rooted in WINiT's pillars of mentorship, professional development and community, the Summit highlighted the program's progress in 2026, including:

.Expanding to more than 1,300 members across five regional chapters, with an Asia Pacific chapter planned to launch soon;

.Mobilizing more than 200 active mentors and mentees worldwide;

.Engaging more than 1,000 women through 10 global networking events; and

.Connecting more than 150 participants through focused career conversations, including mini-mentoring sessions, as part of expanded regional programming and leadership development efforts.

Advancing Female Traveler Safety

Building on the Summit's focus on advancing women across the business travel industry, the GBTA Foundation announced plans to partner with Corporate Travel Management (CTM), on a new research study examining the challenges women face while traveling for work. The research will help inform new industry resources and lay the groundwork for practical guidance.

“By better understanding the challenges women face while traveling for work, we can help create safer and more equitable business travel experiences for women worldwide and give the industry the insights needed to take meaningful action,” said Bev Heinritz, Director, Foundation Programs at the GBTA Foundation.

The study is expected to be released early next year in conjunction with International Women's Day on March 8.

Inspiring Leadership, Connection and Community Impact

The Summit's agenda helped attendees explore leadership development, career advancement, mentorship, resilience and well-being, allyship, workplace equity and women's safety in business travel through keynotes, interactive discussions and networking opportunities.

Attendees, who came from as far as New Zealand, Hong Kong and Dubai, also supported the community by donating new and gently used professional attire to Genesis Women's Shelter & Support, a Dallas-based organization serving women and children escaping domestic violence, to help them begin their next chapter.

Celebrating the 2026 WINiT Top 50

The Summit celebrated the 2026 WINiT Top 50 winners during a special reception. Announced earlier this month, the honorees span 16 countries and include established leaders, rising talent, allies and corporate champions recognized for their leadership, innovation and commitment to advancing women across the business travel industry.

Now in its 12th year, GBTA WINiT provides tools, resources, networks, mentorship and recognition to help women advance in travel-industry careers and to support a healthier, more equitable leadership pipeline across the sector.

For more information about GBTA WINiT, visit .

About the GBTA Foundation

The mission of the GBTA Foundation, the U.S. 501c3 cause-led arm of the Global Business Travel Association, is to help the global business travel industry create a positive impact and better future for people and the planet. The GBTA Foundation focuses on the strategy and execution of GBTA's global sustainability programs, supporting initiatives related to climate action; diversity, equity and inclusion; and other talent-related topics via education, research and advocacy.

About GBTA

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is the world's premier business travel and meetings trade organization serving stakeholders across six continents. GBTA and its 9,000+ members represent and advocate for the $1.71 trillion global business travel and meetings industry. GBTA and the GBTA Foundation deliver world-class education, events, research, advocacy, and media to a growing global network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. For more information, visit GBTA and GBTAFoundation



Tara Erwin

GBTA

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GBTA Foundation Marks WINiT's Growing Global Impact at 2026 Summit News Provided By GBTA October 28, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.