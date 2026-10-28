Green Bay Tailgate And Raffle Turns A Football Rivalry Into A Way To Raise Funds And Awareness For Local Nonprofit

Sierra Delta dog & flag

The Greenbay House Auction

B J Ganem Greenbay Tailgate Auction

All proceeds from event will go to Sierra Delta's mission of building meaningful relationships between dogs and veterans

- Nate Boyer former US Army Green Beret and NFL player

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sierra Delta, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit announced today it has been selected as the beneficiary of the 6th Annual Green Bay House Ultimate Tailgate & Raffle beginning at 8 a.m., Sunday November 15, just prior to the game between the Green Bay Packers and NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings. The Green Bay House is located near Lambeau Field.

In Green Bay, Packer's football is more than a game. It's a tradition, a community and, at one extraordinary tailgate, an opportunity to change lives.

The Green Bay House, the celebrated Packers game-day destination created by Tom and Erin Burns near Lambeau Field, is bringing football fans together through its Ultimate Tailgate and Raffle to benefit Sierra Delta, a Wisconsin-based national nonprofit that empowers military veterans through the powerful bond between people and dogs.

With the NFL's Salute to Service campaign highlighting military members, veterans and their families, the fundraiser offers a compelling example of how football fans can turn their passion into meaningful support for those who have served. The event also brings attention to an extraordinary veteran whose life changed forever in Iraq - and who has since dedicated himself to helping other veterans rediscover connection, purpose and engagement in civilian life.

Ganem founded Sierra Delta to help veterans experience the potential benefits of a well-trained canine companion. Today, the organization has funded more than 1,100 professional dog training grants for veterans nationwide and is on pace to award nearly 200 grants in 2026, which would be a record year. Sierra Delta is a community of veterans who choose to continue to serve and build a meaningful relationship with their dog.

Sierra Delta's Life Buddy program helps veterans identify the dog training that best fits their needs, lifestyle, and current or future dog. Through coaching, courses, and a guided cohort, veterans clarify their goals and prepare to work with a professional trainer of their choice.

After completing the program, veterans may apply for a Life Buddy Training Grant of up to $3,500, paid directly to their chosen trainer. Each request is based on a proposal developed together by the veteran and trainer, outlining the training needed to achieve their goals.

“Some of the coolest fundraisers are the ones that bring people together in ways you never would have imagined, and this is absolutely one of them,” said

Ganem.“You have Packers fans, fans of rival teams, people who have traveled from all over the country and people connecting online - all sharing the same space, having a great time and making a difference for veterans. That kind of fan interaction is what makes this event so special. It proves that when we give people a fun way to support a meaningful cause, everybody wins.”

The Green Bay House is a distinctive gathering place for Packers fans seeking an unforgettable game-day experience near the iconic stadium. Alongside its memorable hospitality and football atmosphere, the home has developed a tradition of charitable giving through its Ultimate Tailgate and Raffle.

In 2025, the event raised $25,000 for Sierra Delta, bringing the cumulative amount raised for veterans through the fundraiser to more than $70,000 since 2021. That type of support funds enough to support 20 veterans and their dogs. The event combines the excitement of Packers football with fan participation, donated prizes and raffle opportunities that bring supporters together around a shared purpose. Its appeal extends beyond the Green Bay faithful: the opportunity to support veterans gives fans of opposing teams a reason to join in, too.

For Sierra Delta, the fundraiser provides more than financial support. It introduces new audiences to the organization's mission and demonstrates how local traditions, online communities and sports fandom can help extend a nonprofit's reach.

Ganem's commitment to fellow veterans began with his own difficult transition after military service. A University of Southern California graduate with a master's degree in social work; Ganem has spent years helping fellow veterans navigate life after military service. His advocacy has included national media appearances and recognition through the Portraits of Courage series.

But Ganem says the most meaningful measure of his work is often found in the everyday changes veterans describe after building a relationship with a dog.

That philosophy drives Sierra Delta's Life Buddy Program, which offers eligible veterans a $3,500 grant toward professional dog training. Veterans select their own dog and professional trainer, and Sierra Delta pays the trainer directly. Training can be tailored to the veteran's goals, whether that means developing a service dog, a companion dog, or a well-trained family pet.

The model gives veterans the flexibility to determine what works best for them rather than requiring every participant to follow a single training pathway.

Since its founding, Sierra Delta has funded more than 1,100 grants for veterans, with grants awarded in every state except North Dakota. The organization is working towards reaching veterans in all 50 states.

“When somebody tells you that their dog got them back into a routine, helped them reconnect with their family or gave them a reason to leave the house.

That's what this is all about,” Ganem said.“The stories we hear from veterans are priceless. Every grant represents an opportunity to help another veteran find the right relationship, the right training and a community that understands.”

The Green Bay House fundraiser arrives at a particularly meaningful time as the NFL and its teams recognize the contributions and sacrifices of military personnel, veterans, and their families during their annual Salute to Service campaign.

The connection between football and military service is reflected in the stories of veterans such as Ganem and former NFL player and U.S. Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, whose career has connected professional football with military service and veteran advocacy.

The tailgate fundraiser offers a relatable way for football fans to participate in that broader conversation. Whether they are Packers loyalists, supporters of a rival team, former service members or simply people who want to help, they can become part of a community effort that benefits veterans nationwide.

“The impact of Sierra Delta's work is evident,” said Boyer.“An event like this gives exposure and a chance to share the mission. Football fans are more than just fans, they have a passion for people and supporting others.”

Sierra Delta's long-range aspiration is ambitious: 10,000 dogs for 10,000 veterans. The corresponding fundraising vision of approximately $35 million reflects the scale of resources that would be needed to pursue that goal.

BJ GANEM IS AVAILABLE TO TALK ABOUT:

Why the traditional service-dog model is not the only way dogs can help veterans

The powerful bond between veterans and their own dogs

How dogs can help veterans rebuild routine, responsibility, and connection

Why Sierra Delta allows veterans to choose their own dog and trainer

Ganem's own experience losing his leg to an IED in Iraq

The growing need for trained dogs and support for veterans nationwide

About Sierra Delta:

Sierra Delta is a Wisconsin-based national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering military veterans through the human-dog bond. Founded by former U.S. Marine Sergeant BJ Ganem, Sierra Delta provides veterans with access to professional dog training through grants, along with education, resources and a community built around veterans and their dogs. Through its Life Buddy Program, veterans choose their own dog and professional trainer, while Sierra Delta provides a $3,500 training grant paid directly to the trainer. The training may support a service dog, companion dog, or family dog, depending on the veteran's individual goals. Since its founding, Sierra Delta has funded more than 1,100 grants for veterans across the country.

Robb Leer

Leer Communication & Consultants

+1 612-701-0608

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Green Bay Tailgate and Raffle Turns a Football Rivalry into a Way to Raise Funds and Awareness for Local Nonprofit News Provided By Leer Communication & Consultants October 28, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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