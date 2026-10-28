Sleep Disorder Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 11.8% CAGR Through 2030

Sleep Disorder Market

Sleep Disorder Market Size

Sleep Disorder Market Report

The Business Research Company's Sleep Disorder Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The global sleep disorder market is gaining significant attention as awareness about the importance of healthy sleep continues to grow. With advancements in diagnostics, treatments, and digital health technologies, this sector is set to experience substantial development. Let's explore the market size, key growth factors, leading players, and emerging trends shaping the future of this vital healthcare segment.

Projected Market Size and Share of the Sleep Disorder Market

By 2030, the sleep disorder market is expected to surpass $58 billion, forming roughly 35% of the broader Sleep market, which is forecasted to reach about $166 billion. In the context of the entire Healthcare Services industry, predicted to hit $11,335 billion by 2030, sleep disorders will represent close to 0.5% of the total market value. The sector is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, indicating strong and sustained expansion over the coming years.

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Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Sleep Disorder Market

One major factor accelerating market growth is the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders worldwide. Conditions such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and circadian rhythm disorders continue to rise due to aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, stress, and chronic diseases. This rise prompts more individuals to seek diagnosis and treatment, encouraging healthcare providers to expand sleep clinics and specialized programs. This trend alone contributes approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

In addition, awareness about the importance of good sleep is steadily increasing among consumers and healthcare professionals alike. Public health campaigns, employer wellness programs, and digital platforms emphasize sleep's role in overall health and productivity, motivating people to recognize symptoms and pursue care. This enhanced consciousness is expected to add around 1.0% yearly growth to the market's expansion.

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Another significant growth driver is the rising occurrence of lifestyle-related health conditions like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, anxiety, and depression, which are closely linked with sleep disorders. Sleep evaluations are increasingly incorporated into chronic disease management, boosting demand for ongoing monitoring and therapy. This connection between sleep and general health is projected to add approximately 0.8% growth annually to the market.

Innovative Non-Drug Treatments in the Sleep Disorder Market

Recent technological advances, such as electrical vestibular nerve stimulation (VeNS), are transforming treatment options by providing drug-free alternatives for improving sleep quality. For example, in October 2024, Neurovalens Ltd. launched modius sleep, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive headset that uses VeNS technology to help regulate circadian rhythms and enhance sleep patterns. This device enables users to fall asleep faster and enjoy longer, more restful sleep without medication.

Market Leadership by Sleep Disorder Type

Insomnia is anticipated to be the dominant segment within the sleep disorder market by 2030, accounting for 36% or $21 billion of total market revenue. This growth stems from increased recognition of chronic sleep difficulties as serious health issues and rising demand for cognitive behavioral therapy, non-pharmaceutical interventions, prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids, and personalized treatment approaches. The expansion of digital sleep management platforms and evidence-based sleep programs further supports this segment's prominence.

Detailed Segmentation Within the Sleep Disorder Market

The market is divided based on treatment methods including cognitive behavioral therapy, medication therapy, psychiatric treatment, and behavioral treatment. Diagnostic techniques cover polysomnography, home sleep testing, actigraphy, sleep diaries, and questionnaires and screening approaches. Distribution channels include retail pharmacies, online sales, and hospital pharmacies. End users range across hospitals and sleep centers, home care settings, and academic institutions.

Regional Market Highlights with a Focus on North America

North America is projected to remain the largest regional market for sleep disorders in 2030, valued at $20 billion-up from $12 billion in 2025-reflecting a CAGR of 11%. This robust growth is driven by rising cases of insomnia, sleep apnea, and other disorders, increased awareness about sleep's health impact, expanded home sleep testing and remote monitoring, growing adoption of digital therapeutics and wearable sleep devices, and integration of sleep medicine into primary care. Both the United States and Canada benefit from significant investments in research, diagnostics, and specialized sleep centers.

The United States specifically will lead the global market by country, reaching $18 billion in 2030, growing from $11 billion in 2025 at an 11% CAGR. Key factors include advanced clinical assessments, increasing use of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices and sleep therapies, widespread consumer adoption of wearable monitors, workplace wellness initiatives, expanded specialized sleep clinics, and higher healthcare spending that broadens treatment access.

Growth Potential Among Sleep Disorder Segments

The combined segments of insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, and circadian rhythm disorders are forecasted to add over $25 billion in market value between 2025 and 2030. Insomnia is expected to grow by $9 billion, sleep apnea by $7 billion, restless legs syndrome by $3 billion, narcolepsy by $2 billion, and circadian rhythm disorders by $4 billion. The surge is supported by increased demand for precise diagnostics, advances in pharmacological and behavioral treatments, AI-driven sleep analysis, personalized care models, expanded research efforts, and collaborations between healthcare providers and technology companies.

Competition Landscape and Market Fragmentation

The sleep disorder market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 firms capturing 21% of total revenue in 2025. Barriers such as strict regulatory requirements, clinical validation standards, high R&D investment, and the need for safe, reliable therapies and diagnostics play a role in shaping this competitive environment. Leading companies maintain significant shares through diverse product portfolios, strong healthcare partnerships, expansive global networks, and continuous innovation in treatments, diagnostics, and patient management. Future growth is expected to be driven by collaboration, product innovation, and geographical expansion.

Leading Companies and Competitive Dynamics in the Market

The top market players include Eli Lilly and Company, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, ResMed Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Union Chimique Belge S.A. These companies are focusing on enhancing sleep disorder diagnostics for earlier and more accurate detection, integrating digital health technologies to improve clinical outcomes, expanding comprehensive sleep care solutions, and leveraging AI to optimize sleep analysis and treatment precision.

Eli Lilly's Market Leadership Role

Eli Lilly and Company held the leading position in global sleep disorder market sales in 2025, commanding a 4% market share. Its neuroscience division actively develops and delivers therapeutic medications and treatment options targeting insomnia, narcolepsy, and other sleep-related conditions across clinical and healthcare settings worldwide.

Comprehensive Industry Ecosystem: Suppliers, Distributors, and End Users

Key suppliers of raw materials essential to the sleep disorder market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Cytiva, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Croda International Plc, and others. Major distributors encompass McKesson Corporation, Cencora Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Phoenix Pharma SE, Medipal Holdings Corporation, Zuellig Pharma Pte. Ltd., Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., and additional global logistics providers. Leading end users span major pharmaceutical firms such as Eisai Co. Ltd., Idorsia Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson, and healthcare institutions like Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Stanford Health Care, and Massachusetts General Hospital, reflecting the diverse demand across clinical, home care, and academic settings.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Sleep Disorder Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 11.8% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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