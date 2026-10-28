Philip And Cheryl Milstein Make Transformative Lead Gift To Soroka Medical Center For New Mental Health Center

Preliminary rendering of the future Mental Health Center

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soroka Medical Center proudly announces a transformative lead gift from Philip and Cheryl Milstein, through UJA-Federation of New York, supporting the establishment of Soroka's new state-of-the-art Mental Health Center. In recognition of their extraordinary generosity and commitment to the people of Israel, the new Center will be named in their honor."We are profoundly grateful to Philip and Cheryl Milstein for their enduring generosity and commitment to strengthening Israel's medical system and long-term resilience. This latest gift builds on UJA's vital partnership with Soroka to ensure that children, families, and entire communities have the care they need today and for years to come,” said Michael Kay, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York.Their gift comes at a critical time for the Negev, where demand for mental health and trauma services is great and has grown significantly since October 7, 2023. Developed in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Health and Clalit Health Services, Soroka's new Mental Health Center will substantially expand Soroka's ability to provide psychiatric, psychological and trauma-related care to children and adults throughout the region.The Milstein family has been devoted friends and partners of Soroka Medical Center for many years, including through the Vivian and Seymour Milstein Family Trauma Recovery Center for Children and Adolescents and the inspirational support of the Milstein family next generation for Staff Resilience programs at Soroka. The latest gift for the Mental Health Center will help shape the future of mental health care in the Negev for generations to come.“As proud Jews, Cheryl and I are delighted to continue our support for Soroka Medical Center. It is a world-class institute that provides amazing care for all the people of the Negev. We want to thank Shlomi Codish and all the staff for the miracles they perform daily,” said Philip Milstein.Soroka Medical Center serves more than one million people and has been at the center of southern Israel's crises response in recent years. On October 7, 2023, Soroka treated over 670 patients in the first 24 hours alone while continuing to provide essential medical care to the entire region. On June 19, 2025, an Iranian ballistic missile struck the hospital itself, severely damaging a central surgical building and other facilities throughout the medical center.Prof. Shlomi Codish, Director General of Soroka Medical Center:“Communities throughout the Negev have lived through rocket fire for twenty-five years and have experienced profound trauma, loss, displacement, and uncertainty. Children and families, survivors, first responders, healthcare professionals, and entire communities are confronting psychological wounds that will require specialized care and long-term support for years to come. Soroka is the anchor of medical care for the region, and the people of the Negev rely on us. The Milstein's generous gift will make that care and support possible.”The new Mental Health Center will bring a comprehensive spectrum of mental health services together under one roof, including inpatient and outpatient psychiatric care, PTSD and trauma treatment, crisis intervention, family counseling, eating-disorder treatment, and specialized services for children, adolescents, and adults. Therapeutic gardens, restorative outdoor areas, family counseling spaces, and specialized treatment environments will be designed to support dignity, privacy, healing, and recovery.“Philip and Cheryl Milstein have made an extraordinary commitment not only to Soroka, but to the future of the Negev,” said Rachel Heisler Sheinfeld, Executive Director of American Friends of Soroka Medical Center.“Their generosity recognizes that true recovery means caring for the body, mind, and spirit, and ensuring that children and families have the support they need to heal and move forward.” The Milstein's gift serves as a cornerstone in strengthening the mental health infrastructure of southern Israel. The new Mental Health Center is a commitment to the people of the Negev that comprehensive mental health care and a path toward healing will be there when needed most.For additional information, please contact American Friends of Soroka Medical Center at (914) 725-9070 or Friends@Soroka.American Friends of Soroka Medical Center Inc. is a New York State 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. AFS is a community of individuals, families, foundations and businesses dedicated to supporting the vision and lifesaving work of the Soroka Medical Center. SorokaSoroka Medical Center is Israel's leading healthcare institution providing world-class healthcare for all. Located in Be'er Sheva, it is the sole medical center in the entire Negev, one of the country's most diverse and fastest-growing areas. Soroka serves over one million residents, including over 400,000 children, in a region that comprises 60% of Israel's land. With a proven record of producing groundbreaking research and lifesaving treatments and an extraordinary staff, Soroka offers exceptional healthcare for all.

Rahel Shamailova

American Friends of Soroka Medical Center

+1 914-725-9070

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Philip and Cheryl Milstein Make Transformative Lead Gift to Soroka Medical Center for New Mental Health Center News Provided By American Friends of Soroka Medical Center October 28, 2026, 14:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion, Science, Technology, World & Regional...



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